Millionaires Outraged

Posted on 5:40 pm, August 31, 2020 by currencylad

Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd unite to pressure Scott Morrison on superannuation guarantee increase.

This entry was posted in Politics, Superannuation. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Millionaires Outraged

  1. Legalise Sedition
    #3566743, posted on August 31, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Do we need anymore proof that superannuation is a scam and a socialist plot?

  3. AC
    #3566749, posted on August 31, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Why do taxpayers have to fund Keatings office, car and travel nearly 25 years after he left office?

    Isn’t his super enough?

    Its so easy to lecture living in Potts Point with a lifetime parliamentary super to fall back on.

  4. AC
    #3566752, posted on August 31, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    ScoMo should agree to increase the super rate if Labor agrees to restrictions on payments from Industry funds that fail the sole purpose test like investments in The New Daily and payments to unions etc!!

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3566756, posted on August 31, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    The biggest beneficiaries would be the union super funds.
    I wonder if that is in the back of their mind?
    Perish the thought.

  6. Cynic of Ayr
    #3566776, posted on August 31, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Umm.. when this all started, wasn’t the money supposed to come out of the employees wages, not an extra?
    Now, these two feather dusters classify it as a “Wage Increase.”
    But, I still think it’s a good idea. What needs fixing is the Industry Funds ripping it off, by giving money away to the Labor Party, and to all the Directors.
    The Industry Funds used to claim they did better than the Commercial funds. I sorta doubt this. There’s a bit of funny-money going on there me-thinks.
    Now, added to that bit of lolly, the Industry funds are going to rebuild Australia in it’s entirety. No mention of getting any money back though.
    Still, the operation of the funds – Industry and Commercial – is horrendously expensive.

  7. Siltstone
    #3566786, posted on August 31, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    If employees want to put an extra 2.5% on their pay into super they can do so now. After a lifetime of living off OPM, senile Keating emerges from his basement advocating more expenditure of OPM. He needs new material. Haven’t the CCP sent him a new script?

  8. Fred
    #3566789, posted on August 31, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    I was just watching the news and Paul Keating said the workers of Australia are being gypped.

    Gyp is a racist term.

    I expect Paul Keating to be expelled from the ALP, the police to investigate his racism and the Race Discrimination Commissioner to solicit complaints.

  9. Neil
    #3566794, posted on August 31, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    What gets me about ALP politicians is how shameless they are. Rudd dropped our borders in 2008 leading us to have to lock up 50,000 boat people costing us $20B and counting. Rudd also promised in 2007 a NBN costing taxpayers $4.7B and finished by 2013. It never got off the ground. The current NBN was decided on a plane flight in 2009 and the country never got to vote on it.

    And is Keatings Superannuation stopping people going on the pension??

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.