Former Footy Show star Sam Newman and others are being “actively investigated” by police for encouraging a quarter of a million Melbourne residents to protest against Stage Four lockdown…
Victoria Police told 7 News they were “actively investigating those responsible for coordinating and encouraging protest activity on Saturday”.
“Victoria Police expects to make further arrests over coming days in respect to individuals suspected of inciting illegal activity,” police said in a statement. “Organising and participating in this protest would be a serious and blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions and jeopardises the health of the entire community…”
Newman, 74, could face the same fate as a number of other Victorians who have attempted to organise protests in recent months.
Good onya, Sam. The Australian death toll from coronavirus has now reached the 650 mark. That’s not far off about half of the annual national road toll. Nearly 3000 people die every year from accidental falls. As statistics in epidemiology go, coronavirus in the largely uninhabited island of Australia is not even a blip on a blip. The most remarkable sub-statistic is this: only 87 people have died of the virus who were not living under the rule of Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police. As I wrote at the start of this “pandemic,” Australia is the easiest COVID gig in the world. Only a negligent imbecile or a sociopath could have screwed it up.
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Massive march in Melbourne to celebrate the centenary of the formation of the only true communism – Chinese Communist Party.
Bless you Sam, here’s hoping you don’t become Australia’s first political prisoner.
All clear for Saturday then.
#3567036, posted on August 31, 2020 at 9:12 pm
Hardly the first. It is only months since Cdl Pell was released, and others can provide further names.
Only a negligent imbecile or a sociopath could have screwed it up.
And when you have both in one??
I saw Cardinal Pell as ideological prisoner. Suppose we’re splitting hairs.
People are beginning to wake up. They just need to realize that this is the biggest con in history. A CCP/WHO orchestrated hoax. Amazing how banning hydroxychloroquine is part of the deal. Now protests are banned.
Rowan Dean’s interview with Canadian Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill hits the real issues Clearly this is worldwide conspiracy by the CCP to bring down as many countries as possible, kill Trump, and put in the CCP paid and bought Democrats into power. Tedros Adhanom Grebreyesus, the director general of WHO is an Ethiopian communist and the CCP’s lapdog.
But here in Australia certain doctors are claiming to be experts and have to be obeyed. They claim they know that hydroxychloroquine inefficacious when it comes to treating people with coronavirus. Ever heard of iatrogenesis? How about false diagnosis? If doctors saved lives, how come people are not living to 150 yrs of age. But peoples’ lives are more important than people’s rights. Bullshit!!! Without rights, you may as well as have no life.
Go Sam!!!
Never thought I would be singing the praises for a bloke with a face lift. Strange days indeed.
The sooner someone tells these assorted public health buffoons to piss off the better.