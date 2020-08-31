Former Footy Show star Sam Newman and others are being “actively investigated” by police for encouraging a quarter of a million Melbourne residents to protest against Stage Four lockdown…

Victoria Police told 7 News they were “actively investigating those responsible for coordinating and encouraging protest activity on Saturday”.

“Victoria Police expects to make further arrests over coming days in respect to individuals suspected of inciting illegal activity,” police said in a statement. “Organising and participating in this protest would be a serious and blatant breach of the Chief Health Officer’s directions and jeopardises the health of the entire community…”

Newman, 74, could face the same fate as a number of other Victorians who have attempted to organise protests in recent months.