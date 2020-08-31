Russian tyrant defamed

Posted on 3:36 pm, August 31, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in History, State Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Russian tyrant defamed

  1. nb
    #3566598, posted on August 31, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    Hmm. I have studied the matter quite closely, and I think Mao is the better comparison. Well, Mao or Elmer Fudd. Not sure yet.

  2. Roberto
    #3566614, posted on August 31, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    So Palmer is actually capable of the occasional lucid moment.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3566625, posted on August 31, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Palmer is comparing them with his old bosses who made him rich .Jo Bjelke Petersen and Russ Hinze,without the Palmer wouldnt be so rich ,something about mining tenements wasnt it ?
    The two miscreant labor guys are no surprise ,the left produces that type of person . Just look at the US decromates and UK labour ,the only differece is British Labour can spell .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.