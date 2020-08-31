Russian tyrant defamed

Clive Palmer has compared the leadership of @DanielAndrewsMP and @MarkMcGowanMP to that of Joseph Stalin during an interview with Sky News.https://t.co/VosNPq0UV6
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 30, 2020
Hmm. I have studied the matter quite closely, and I think Mao is the better comparison. Well, Mao or Elmer Fudd. Not sure yet.
So Palmer is actually capable of the occasional lucid moment.
Palmer is comparing them with his old bosses who made him rich .Jo Bjelke Petersen and Russ Hinze,without the Palmer wouldnt be so rich ,something about mining tenements wasnt it ?
The two miscreant labor guys are no surprise ,the left produces that type of person . Just look at the US decromates and UK labour ,the only differece is British Labour can spell .