So much for the wonderful weekend winds

Have a look at the trajectory, the heavy line above is the whole system, the lower dark line is South Australia. The coloured lines are the individual wind farms in SA.
And the NemWatch widget!
Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.
And there I was betting on a carbon (sic) tax would provide just the right amount of wind generation and wonderful weekends … a green utopia …
How Carbon Trading Works
“The dramatic imagery of global warming frightens people.
Melting glaciers, freak storms and stranded polar bears — the mascots of [global warming] — show how quickly and drastically greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are changing our planet.
The Kyoto Protocol, an international treaty on [global warming] that came into force in 2005, dominates the mandatory carbon market.”
https://science.howstuffworks.com/environmental/green-science/carbon-trading.htm
On Sunday Malcolm Roberts was on the “Outsiders” discussing his senate inquiry wth the CSIRO.
THE CSIRO SAYS THEY NEVER EVER SAID THAT HUAN CAUSED CO2 HAS ANY EFFECT ON TEMPERATURES.
The CSIRO says they have no evidence of any “global warming” in Australia.
We are feeding the trolls to talk about “reducing emissions”.
The entire “carbon market” is a hoax.
Not that any of this is new, but it’s time to pin down the alarmists when they quote the CSIRO.
So I’m guessing SA isn’t blocking electrons at the borders ..
Just buy your own generator FFS, but if you do, be ready to defend it (kinetically) when they come to ‘regulate’ your use of that too.