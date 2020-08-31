The Chicken Little virus

New CDC report says 94% of COVID deaths had underlying conditions, only 6% died from COVID alone. Here is the entire article although you can find more data at the link.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new report detailing how many COVID-19 deaths in America also involved other underlying health conditions.
According to the report, only 6% of the COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. list COVID-19 as the only cause of death. 94% of COVID-19 deaths involved at least one other underlying health condition, and on average involved “2.6 additional conditions or causes of death.”
The new report on the CDC’s website states:
Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups.
The CDC listed the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths as:
- Influenza and pneumonia
- Respiratory failure
- Hypertensive disease
- Diabetes
- Vascular and unspecified dementia
- Cardiac Arrest
- Heart failure
- Renal failure
- Intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and other adverse events
- Other medical conditions
According to the CDC, 9,683 people have died in the United States having only COVID-19 listed on their death certificate as cause of death. At the time the CDC report was released, 161,392 deaths had been attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S.
You can also read more on this here: SHOCK REPORT: This Week CDC Quietly Updated COVID-19 Numbers – Only 9,210 Americans Died From COVID-19 Alone – Rest Had Different Other Serious Illnesses, and here: Remember that thing called the Covid Pandemic? You just won’t read it in The Age or see it mentioned on our ABC.
Why am I not surprised by this? However, I don’t expect this to be noised abroad by the anti-Trump brigade.
Now we needs some facts and truthfulness from the PM and State leaders here in Australia. We have been continually lied to and facts are hidden. We also need to know where the so called hot spots are. Here on the Gold Coast if someone has an infection 60kms away we are not told. Constant cover ups since day one.
Snap, Steve; I posted on this, too, on my Qld state election blog.
I was inspired by a comment yesterday from Cohenite, IIRC.
Can anyone die of old age nowadays?
You just won’t read it in The Age or see it mentioned on our ABC.
Or, more damningly, by CMOs/CHOs or political leaders.
What are the local figures?
And what about people who’ve died because they’ve been denied access to treatement due to the closure of public hospital clinics, operating theatres and state borders?
Mark my words – Palaszczuk, Miles (QLD Health Minister) & Young and the health bureaucracy they preside over will be responsible for more deaths in Qld in 2020 than covid-19.
If it’s found that George Floyd had covid in his system, will he be counted as a covid fatality?
Responsible, yes. Held to account, no.
29 Aug: NYT: Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.
The usual diagnostic tests may simply be too sensitive and too slow to contain the spread of the virus.
By Apoorva Mandavilli
Instead, new data underscore the need for more widespread use of rapid tests, even if they are less sensitive.
“The decision not to test asymptomatic people is just really backward,” said Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, referring to the C.D.C. recommendation.
“In fact, we should be ramping up testing of all different people,” he said, “but we have to do it through whole different mechanisms.”…
In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found.
On Thursday, the United States recorded 45,604 new coronavirus cases, according to a database maintained by The Times. If the rates of contagiousness in Massachusetts and New York were to apply nationwide, then perhaps only 4,500 of those people may actually need to isolate and submit to contact tracing…
In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been deemed negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Dr. Mina said. “I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one,” he said.
Other experts informed of these numbers were stunned.
“I’m really shocked that it could be that high — the proportion of people with high C.T. value results,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. “Boy, does it really change the way we need to be thinking about testing.”
Dr. Jha said he had thought of the PCR test as a problem because it cannot scale to the volume, frequency or speed of tests needed. “But what I am realizing is that a really substantial part of the problem is that we’re not even testing the people who we need to be testing,” he said.
The number of people with positive results who aren’t infectious is particularly concerning, said Scott Becker, executive director of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “That worries me a lot, just because it’s so high,” he said, adding that the organization intended to meet with Dr. Mina to discuss the issue…
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
If you visit Vernon Coleman’s blog, he breaks down the numbers in the UK for deaths caused by the flu, by lower respiratory issues, and dementia in years past.
That number is fairly constant unitl 2020.
In 2020 there is a huge drop in that figure.
But just by sheer coincidence, the number of ‘covid’ deaths in 2020 is nearly the same.
Imagine that!
I’d like to know the comparable figures for Victoria.
Even the muppet Sutton admits the Victorian deaths include those who died with Covid, not of it.
cuckoo #3566506, posted on August 31, 2020, at 2:07 pm
No, because change of rules to move goalposts.
/Cynic OFF
This doesn’t mean what you all think it means.
This factual data should be headline news everywhere, but of course it isn’t. Should be mandatory to convey whether people died WITH the virus or OF it. How many were in palliative care? Doesn’t suit the narrative of the hysterical fear mongers like Andrews and his lapdog Sutton who take the stage with a performance of the latest numbers which will justify stage 4 lockdown till the cows come home.