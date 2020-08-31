The media and the Chicken Little virus

At the end of my post on the Chicken Little virus I wrote this:

Turns out the media may be even worse than I thought. They did report it, in a way, but you also have to see how they reported it. This is from The Age/SMH: Twitter barrage: Trump embraces fringe theories on protests and the coronavirus where you find:

Trump likewise reposted messages asserting that the real death toll from the coronavirus is only around 9000 — not nearly 183,000 — because the others who died also had other health issues and most were of an advanced age. “So get this straight — based on the recommendation of doctors Fauci and Birx the US shut down the entire economy based on 9000 American deaths to the China coronavirus,” said the summary of an article by the hard-line conservative website Gateway Pundit that was retweeted by the President, denigrating his own health advisers, Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx. The post was a distortion of data available on the website of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which reports that 6 per cent of coronavirus fatalities list only the virus on the death certificates. For other deaths, the patients had an average of 2.6 other conditions or causes of death. The statistics do not mean that they did not die because of the virus, but help explain who is most vulnerable to it.

Let me therefore take you to the post at Small Dead Animals which I cited before: Remember that thing called the Covid Pandemic?. Allow me to quote what you will never read in the Age or see on the ABC.

In last night’s Reader Tips, SDA regular Deplorable Me posted a link to this page on the CDC website. It leads to some interesting reading and very enlightening data (emphaseses mine): Comorbidities Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death. The number of deaths with each condition or cause is shown for all deaths and by age groups. For data on comorbidities, A little more digging will take you to this page showing the cumulative deaths in America involving Covid-19. Here’s a screenshot of the data shown today. Furthermore you can go to this page to download a slightly older dataset which breaks down Covid-19 related deaths by age range. Here’s a screenshot of this dataset’s breakdown by age range. For those, like most journalists, for whom #MathIsHard, let’s take a look at the numbers: 2020 Covid-19 related deaths in America: 167,558

Percentage of Covid-19 related deaths for ages 0 – 54: 8.16%

Percentage of these deaths purely caused by Covid-19: 6%

Number of Covid-19 related deaths for ages 0 – 54: 13,673

Number of deaths for ages 0 – 54, where Covid-19 was the only apparent cause: 820

Current US Population: 330,209,500 One can only wonder what historians will think, looking back at these minuscule Covid-19 death numbers of healthy people under 55 years old, asking why on earth much of our working activities were shut down? While one could offer politicians the benefit of the doubt in March and April, now that September is about to begin, why is anything still shut down?

To trust the people who report the news to understand what they are reporting and to get the story straight and explain what they are saying honestly may be the largest act of faith in the world today.