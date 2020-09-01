Biden finally leaves basement, has another mini-stroke

Posted on 7:57 am, September 1, 2020 by currencylad

 

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Biden finally leaves basement, has another mini-stroke

  1. HT
    #3567303, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Surely the Dems will replace him as the nominee. His clearly not well.

  2. mh
    #3567307, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:06 am

    He’s convinced me.

    Convinced me to put some more on Trump. $$$

  3. Karabar
    #3567310, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:07 am

    I’m ashamed to admit that I laughed.
    It’s not funny. Poor old bastard belongs somewhere that people can care for him.

  4. H B Bear
    #3567311, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:07 am

    Is he going to make it to the Election Day?

  6. pete m
    #3567319, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Lol “when you think about it”
    You realise how dumb the folks are who keep pushing him out on stage
    And no q/a session

  7. calli
    #3567327, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:17 am

    Making the case for immediate replacement.

    Some “October Surprise”. Will it be Comma-La* or will they parachute in another wymmynses?

    * have to laugh. Sounds like a TeleTubbie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.