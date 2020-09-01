Biden’s handlers track away from lunacy in energy policy

Joe Biden’s new claim to be in favour of law and order is not the only area where the Democrats are tracking away from the radical left. Among the crazy policies that the Democrats have been promoting (with disastrous consequences in California) are a conversion of the US electricity system to wind/solar even faster than Australia’s.

I touched on Biden’s energy policy in the September edition of Climate News.

In May, Biden announced a Dream Team of climate advisers co-chaired by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “the avatar of the Green New Deal”, and John Kerry, architect of the Paris climate accord. One former adviser not included is Hillary Clinton’s presumptive Energy Secretary, Audrey Zibelman who, since Turnbull fingered her to head the Australian Energy Market Operator, has been mustering new regulatory accretions for electricity in the Australian National Market.

The Dream Team, which also included Rep. Kathy Castor, the chair of Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, seemed to presage an adoption of the radical policies of Bernie Saunders centred on, “Reaching 100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by no later than 2030”.

In fact, Biden’s energy and climate policies are being honed by a team of insider advisers that is luke-warm on climate change. In addition, the key players – Heather Zichel, Jason Bordoff, Brian Deese and Obama’s former Energy Secretary, Ernest Moniz – all have plenty of experience within fossil fuel businesses. The insider advisers fully understand that there is no technology fix presently available that would allow the rapid subsitution of renewables for coal/gas/nuclear favoured by the Party radicals.

One area of change from the Bernie policies is in government spending. Biden plans to spend 11 per cent of federal revenue or $400 billion a year in the “energy transition”. Shocking though this is, it is only a quarter of what Saunders had earmarked.

Biden would move much more slowly in the forced replacement of fossil plant by renewables.

In addition, his plans contain two remarkably sensible provisions. The first is with respect to gas. Having expressed opposition to new gas supplies through fracking during the primaries, he now says he will retain that technology. Secondly, reversing 50 years of Democrat dogma, he plans to promote nuclear energy, in small plants. Both of these proposals demonstrate a more hard-headed awareness of the practicalities of energy policy, tempering somewhat the disastrous consequences of a Biden win in November.