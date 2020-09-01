Good news

Posted on 12:41 pm, September 1, 2020

7 Responses to Good news

  2. Terry
    #3567596, posted on September 1, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    ‘Republican Voters Against Trump,’ RINO’s for the Deep State.

    ‘Ask not what you can do for your country, ask China what they can do for you’

    Or as George Carlin might have put it (and did): ‘How much soft money can I expect to collect in exchange for my core values?'”

    Trump really is an existential threat to these swamp-dwellers.

    No wonder he unites the worst parasites in society – he’s like a megadose of Ivermectin.

  4. Infidel Tiger King
    #3567605, posted on September 1, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Please clap.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3567612, posted on September 1, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    You’d think after Rathergate that the Bushies would’ve learned a thing or two.
    Nope.

  7. a happy little debunker
    #3567645, posted on September 1, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    I still remember how Bush eventually got Ellen cancelled.

    (No not that bush, you sleazebags – I mean G.W. & the SJW mob…)

