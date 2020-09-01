Nothing to Bragg about

This morning, Spectator Australia posted an exceptionally insightful piece on superannuation policy and the helium weighted ideas from Senator Andrew Bragg:

The key problem with superannuation policy in this country is that it long stopped being about retirement policy. It is now about tax policy, industrial policy, trade policy and many other policies generally unrelated to managing the cost and consequences of an ageing population. Superannuation policy, rather than being about actual workers and retirees, is now about managing the lazy and obese 28-year-old living in a dysfunctional, but exceptionally well-appointed house on the water, with two parents who hate each other.

One of Senator Bragg’s proposals includes reforming or perhaps limiting the terms of the directors of industry funds. However:

If it is the genuine view of Bragg that there should be term limits for fund directors so as to better represent the workers whose funds they oversee, I for one look forward to Bragg also advocating for parliamentary term limits, after all, “why let tenure suggestions get in the way of a substantial salary”? Perhaps Bragg also have a quiet word to his Liberal Party colleague Kevin Andrews, the father of the house, who has been continually in Parliament for over 29 years, a longer tenure than any of the fund directors Bragg identified.

TAFKAS speaks regularly with the author of this piece and commends Cats to read it.