Nothing to Bragg about

This morning, Spectator Australia posted an exceptionally insightful piece on superannuation policy and the helium weighted ideas from Senator Andrew Bragg:
The key problem with superannuation policy in this country is that it long stopped being about retirement policy. It is now about tax policy, industrial policy, trade policy and many other policies generally unrelated to managing the cost and consequences of an ageing population. Superannuation policy, rather than being about actual workers and retirees, is now about managing the lazy and obese 28-year-old living in a dysfunctional, but exceptionally well-appointed house on the water, with two parents who hate each other.
One of Senator Bragg’s proposals includes reforming or perhaps limiting the terms of the directors of industry funds. However:
If it is the genuine view of Bragg that there should be term limits for fund directors so as to better represent the workers whose funds they oversee, I for one look forward to Bragg also advocating for parliamentary term limits, after all, “why let tenure suggestions get in the way of a substantial salary”? Perhaps Bragg also have a quiet word to his Liberal Party colleague Kevin Andrews, the father of the house, who has been continually in Parliament for over 29 years, a longer tenure than any of the fund directors Bragg identified.
TAFKAS speaks regularly with the author of this piece and commends Cats to read it.
Nothing like being on a friendly tit, be it Parliamentary, the ALPBC, Big Corporate or just the public service.
Best idea would be to let the people choose. That would be democratic would it not?
And here’s what they choose, when they’re allowed to:
$32bn paid out in early super (Paywallian, today)
How totally weird that the punters don’t seem to trust unions and governments with their money!
Why do you need directors, paid so much, when it is the portfolio managers and a basic investment committee that can make the decisions? Why do we need so many active managers? The joke is that we do not. Many do not beat the index. But when you can skim off fees for money on the way in, during, and on the way out, then it is fair game.
This situation, like many in Australia will not change until there is respect for one of the royal laws, which is, ‘you shall not steal,’ even if by majority, democratic vote; in other words, a respect fro private property.
Australian policy at a number of levels has lost respect for individual private property (and family capital, that should increase over time). If the state legislates to extract wealth in the name of virtue, that is considered acceptable. And this, even when the many, who are meant to be the beneficiaries, do not obtain enough from super, but apparently that is what it is there for! Also, almost no one analyses the impact on the economy of the increased extraction from employers of the super payments (and another way to control and slow the productive in the economy). It is, again, another example of the socialisation of private property.
‘For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils’ (1 Tim 6:10). Note that it is not money, but the love of it that is not the primary cause but a root of all kinds.
I’ve worked with SMSFs for many years. For many SMSF owners it not about retirement, but tax minimisation. They put the maximum amount in each year, invest, and withdraw the minimum pension. And they have plenty of money outside of super to retire on.
My father receives a handsome Comsuper pension each year, more than enough to live on. And he has all his money stashed away in an SMSF. His take rate is zero, and he withdraws the minimum pension each year and just puts it in his bank account and doesn’t touch it.
I’m not opposed to tax minimisation, after all, it’s my job. But we need to stop pretending that super, particulaly SMSFs are about retirement.