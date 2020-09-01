Perhaps it’s because of our penal colony roots

There were two articles in the Australian today discussing more or less the same issue. First from Adam Creighton: The COVID-19 panic is unnecessary — it is much less threatening than we think. And then from Nick Cater: Founded on risk and reward, now too scared to go out. I will just quote from Nick:
The chance of contracting COVID-19 in Victoria at the moment is less than 0.002 per cent. If Victoria were a country, it would be the 90th least dangerous place on the planet in which to shelter from the pandemic.
In the light of these reassuring facts, it seems surprising so few Victorians are protesting at their government’s gross over-reaction to the virus.
The severity of the spread in Victoria is roughly similar to Canada, which is also experiencing a second wave. Yet there are no reports of Canadians receiving six-month prison sentences for crossing a
stateprovincial border or being wrestled to the ground by police for exposing naked faces.
There is, perhaps, this one extenuating circumstance to explain our craven submission to authority, and particularly Victoria’s, that Australia was founded as a penal colony, so there may remain an overlay of a marshal-law mentality that lies very near the surface within Australian governments, with a matching tendency to submit to this authority within the community. But we were also an English colony with a legal foundation built on the English common law, so that one can hope there is still somewhere within our national DNA a love of freedom and a hatred of dictatorial restraint.
Just remember, Daniel Andrews is the kind of guy who if he gets to take your freedom from you will be very reluctant to give it back.
And to provide some perspective
Not saying it definitely won’t kill you, but it is still very unlikely.
But But Dan the man sings a different song!
Stop calling this a second wave !!
They never had a first wave because of lockdown
I would not read much into Australia being a former penal colony. Until Dan Andrews, Australians have not had to deal with a truly malevolent ideologue, just the merely corrupt like Neville Wran or Joh Bejlke-Peterson. The concept is completely foreign to us all.
You don’t think the outrageously punitive fines have anything to do with it? A large police force trained to despise the citizens and act as a bouncer squad?
Not saying it definitely won’t kill you, but it is still very unlikely.
But it is likely to kill if you are elderly and with morbid conditions.
So why aren’t we allowed the freedom of choice of a safe cheap medication like Hydroxochloroquine or Ivermectin treatments with anti biotics and zine, prescribed under doctors supervision?
Our expert political class will have some explaining to do with this death count and the economic damage, and so to the CCP.
Until DanAndrews I would have said the idea of a State Premier doing a deal potentially against the National interest was laughable. Not any more.
There is, of course, a song. 1978, no less
There is, perhaps, this one extenuating circumstance to explain our craven submission to authority, and particularly Victoria’s, that Australia was founded as a penal colony…
I rather think the problem is excessive deference to public health officials.
For a common sense alternative medical opinion, see Quadrant Online.
Now scale those nice colourful blobs by the world population at the time.
Black Death – up to half of Europe perished.
Spanish flu – 50M on 2B – 2.5%.
Asian flu ’57 – 1.1M on 3B – 0.04%
Covid – 900k on 8B – 0.01%
AIDS ~ 36M on 5B – 0.7% .. Odd we didn’t isolate the male gay population, isn’t it ?
If HCL is safe and effective (I do not profess to know one way or another) you can guarantee we will never find out.
AIDS was the first politicised disease. Covid seems likely to be the second.
It’s the fines and the constant police patrols.
Even at the park in the leafies.
Nothing to do with the convicts of 170 or more years ago.
How many people in Victoria have convict ancestry?
I have a great great uncle by marriage. That’s it.
Better Steve to put deaths from pandemics as a percentage of the population. Covid-19 would look even more trivial in the historical scheme of things.
My ancestors came out for the gold rush one was an assayer from Cornwall , another listed as a ship’s passenger as a midwife and literate In 1800s . I would think not too many here came as convicts . Andrews has put out misleading information to cover his incompetence , plus the police patrolling and fining those breaking rules . Many unemployed so struggling with finances however I expect there to be angry backlash if lockdown extended.