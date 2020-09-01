Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020

Posted on 9:00 pm, September 1, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
43 Responses to Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020

  1. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568124, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Yeah!

    *moonwalks*

  4. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568132, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    West Coast 2018 flag thieves vs Metherdun.

    Torn.

  8. rickw
    #3568138, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    David Hoffman, 10:20, Chicago Prudential Building – 1976 – a day in the life of the building and its occupants. (maybe peak civilisation?):

  9. rickw
    #3568142, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    David Hoffman, 4:37, old school 1967 New York union negotiation. Last time I was there, met with a Port Authority guy who wouldn’t have been out of place with these guys:

  10. Huck
    #3568145, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    calli
    #3568123, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:01 pm
    Lost yer chance, Huck.

    Bugger. Called it early and still missed out on the freakshow.

  12. notafan
    #3568158, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    LDP have been stand up in Victorian legislative council.

    They will get my vote again, despite my passionate commitment to voting the sitting member last.

  13. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568161, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Great words from Mr Quilty.

    Geez, I wish he could speak better in public though.

  14. feelthebern
    #3568163, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Does anyone remember those white people washing the feet of black people during the height of the BLM protests in the US?
    I just thought of it.
    I wonder if the washers have reflected on how stupid it was.
    Or are they all in?

  15. Mark A
    #3568164, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    What happened?
    Odd time to start a new OT. but who is complaining.👍

  16. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568166, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    If these jumped-up articled clerks could actually do their job in a commensurate manner with public expectations, sure.

    So, no. The Hun:

    ‘Victorian magistrates have called for more holidays, better cars, and a boost to their living away from home allowance. Magistrates, who earn in excess of $300,000 a year, also want all e-Tag expenses paid for, five extra leave days to attend conferences, and the same long service leave as judges.

    ‘The list of requests were detailed in submissions to the state’s Judicial Entitlements Panel, an independent body which makes recommendations to the Attorney-General. In a report tabled to parliament on Tuesday, the panel recommended increasing magistrates annual leave from four weeks to six weeks.

    ‘The move, expected to cost $1.25 million, fell short of calls by magistrates for eight weeks leave to bring them in line with County Court and Supreme Court judges.’

  17. rickw
    #3568167, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Jim’s Mowing suing the fuck out of Dickhead Dan. Great work!

  18. rickw
    #3568168, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:41 pm

    A2A

    All potential constitutional changes and improvements are pointless without A2A (Australian 2nd Amendment).

    Government doesn’t give a shit what The People think, or The People want, unless they pose a credible threat.

  20. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3568176, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    New Fred! And I’m number twenny I hope.

  21. rickw
    #3568178, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Mike Timko, 5th Infantry Division, interview, saved by German medic.

  22. Huck
    #3568180, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Huck
    #3568175, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:50 pm
    Geez LL, Heppel’s effort on Cole rivalled Stratton’s worst limp writer efforts.
    WTF?

    Had to post this here in case LL has seen the light and changed over.

  24. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3568183, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Well, it’s been a long Tuesday back there on the Olde Fredde.

    I can’t claim to have read it all. It’s been a long Tuesday here at Villa Chaos too. But I did catch sight of Shy Ted on his ‘lectric bike, maybe I was even one of the oldies he nearly brought closer to their Covid destiny as he sped along the pathways and byways of the site. 🙂

  26. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568186, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Well done Mr Limbrick.

    ‘This Government has outsourced its morality.’

  27. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568187, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Of course, it would have been far better had Limbrick read a form letter out loud.

    That would have been a cracker. A few mentions of Soros as well, along with Five Eyes and its REAL purpose. Five birds with one stone and all that.

  29. rickw
    #3568189, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    As predicted, Vikpol have managed to shoot at someone over this COVID crap. Thankfully they’re as incompetent as they are malignant, so no one died:

    https://www.google.com.au/amp/s/amp.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/closures/police-shoot-through-window-of-curfew-breacher/news-story/9f7c67e82f2227c17b3a3a7402ade09e

  30. Leigh Lowe
    #3568190, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:01 pm

    I must admit I am watching on my phone Huck, so not getting a good look.
    Too many contested marks.
    Not taking chances in front of goal.
    Oh … and not quite good enough.

  31. OldOzzie
    #3568191, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    notafan
    #3568109, posted on September 1, 2020 at 8:46 pm
    Old Ozzies

    Can you release 8.03

    Please?

    Apologies for the Delay – watching Lost in Austen on You Tube

    Tony Abbott: Learning to live with coronavirus risk

    Tony Abbott, The Daily Telegraph

    This is the text of a speech delivered by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Tuesday at the Policy Exchange think tank in London.

    How to deal with a potential pandemic was often on my mind during four years as health minister in the Australian government of John Howard.

    In those days, hundreds of people – nearly all in East Asia and living in close contact with poultry – contracted bird flu; and about a half died.

    The fear back then was that a pandemic variant could become an even more deadly form of the Spanish flu that killed up to 50 million people, mostly between 20 and 40, in the wake of the Great War (including over half a million from a then-US population of just on a hundred million), or a supercharged version of the Asian flu that killed upwards of a million people world-wide in the late 1950s, or the Hong Kong flu that killed another million or more in the late 1960s.

    As things worked out, there was no pandemic on my watch as minister – but there was one, swine flu, in 2009, that’s thought to have killed about 300,000 people worldwide, including 191 from just under 40,000 cases in Australia.

    Perhaps surprisingly, that pandemic barely rippled the public’s consciousness.

    Still, as the minister who would have been blamed for any deficiency in Australia’s pandemic preparedness, I beefed up the National Medicine Stockpile (including one of the world’s largest holdings of anti-viral drugs), established the Australian Health Protection Committee, and made formal speeches laying out the initial plan to deal with any crisis.

    Essentially, this involved close screening at the national border (as soon as there was a widespread outbreak anywhere), strict quarantine of incoming travellers, the establishment of mobile testing and treatment teams, and designated pandemic hospitals with extra ventilators.

    I certainly envisaged the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport, and the temporary closure of places where large crowds were in close contact – like theatres, concerts and nightclubs.

    KEEPING PEOPLE AT THEIR POSTS

    But not for a moment did I ever contemplate ordering people to stay home. That would have struck me as contrary to our nature and just adding to the worries of a dire time.

    In any serious pandemic, people would naturally avoid going out unnecessarily. And where they did, it would be for some vital reason: work that couldn’t be done from home, essential supplies, and compassionate visits.

    The way I saw it, in any pandemic, the focus would be to get people to stay at their posts to keep the economy going, not to lock everything down lest disease spread, because people would be taking precautions anyway. My general view was, that avoiding as many risks as reasonably possible, people should get on with their lives even in the presence of death.

    This pandemic is not quite the one we had planned for, back then. This virus is certainly more infectious than the seasonal flu, and more deadly, but it mostly has the same victims: the very old and the very sick.

    A highly infectious and potentially deadly coronavirus was always going to be very difficult for governments to respond to, because leaders’ normal focus is both to keep people safe and to make people prosperous; yet here, for once, saving lives and protecting livelihoods did not quite go hand-in-hand; and minimising a pandemic’s risk to health could easily maximise its damage to economies.

    When reports started to emerge out of Wuhan of a surge of deaths from a strange new virus, and especially when footage emerged of people dying on trolleys in the corridors of northern Italian hospitals, a degree of panic was understandable.

    No decent government could allow its hospitals to be overwhelmed, or contemplate with equanimity a new disease predicted to kill over two million people in the United States, up to half a million in Britain, and 150,000 in Australia.

    Faced with the prospect of death on such a scale, of course governments were going to ban travel, to close places of gathering, and to order people to stay at home as far as possible.

    And with the economy in an induced coma, governments really had no choice but to subsidise wages, freeze foreclosures and scrap rules about seeking work.

    But with a coronavirus incubation of up to a fortnight, lockdown could have been for a few weeks, as opposed to a few months, while isolation and quarantine arrangements; testing, tracking and treating facilities were put in place; and suitable precautions were recommended, especially for older people; so that the health system wasn’t swamped, the economy didn’t become dependent on government support, and people were reassured that they were as safe as they reasonably could be.

    With the wisdom of hindsight, not enough attention was given to keeping the virus out of nursing homes and how to respond once cases were present. Whole societies were locked down, essentially to protect the elderly, yet the elderly were still very vulnerable once the infection was among them.

    STOPPING THE STOP-START LIFE

    Six months into the pandemic, the aim in most countries is still to preserve almost every life at almost any cost; with renewed lockdown most governments’ instinctive response to any increase in the virus.

    The New Zealand government has locked down Auckland after just four new cases, and postponed the national election with under 100 active cases.

    When new cases peaked at about 700 a day, the Victorian government put five and half million Melburnians under virtual house arrest, under curfew from 8am to 5pm, and banned at other times from leaving home for more than an hour a day, or from travelling more than five kilometres.

    For more than six months now in Victoria, under disaster and emergency declarations, homes can be entered, people can be detained, and the ordinary law of the land suspended; and the Premier now wants to extend this health dictatorship for at least another six months.

    As with the Spanish Flu state border closures, only worse, it’s been every jurisdiction for itself, in a form of “pandemic protectionism”. One Australian state with virtually no corona cases won’t admit people from another state with virtually no corona cases. States that want to admit foreign students, because they need the money, don’t want to admit Australians from another state.

    And every day, premiers and their chief health officers front the media with casualty lists, and stern warnings that it could easily get worse unless people stay in their homes and avoid each other.

    It’s a bad time, obviously, for anyone with the virus.

    It’s also a bad time for anyone who would rather not be dictated to by officials, however well-meaning; or who instinctively chafes under a policy that’s clearly unsustainable yet may be kept up indefinitely in the absence of an effective vaccine.

    Given that lockdowns can reduce disease but not eliminate it, the result is not just a stop-start economy, but a stop-start life.

    In this climate of fear, it was hard for governments to ask: “how much is a life worth?” because every life is precious, and every death is sad; but that’s never stopped families sometimes electing to make elderly relatives as comfortable as possible while nature takes its course. Likewise, people anticipating serious health problems sometimes elect not to be resuscitated.

    When a trauma victim comes into an emergency department, almost no effort is spared to keep that person alive. But when a cancer patient wants access to very expensive new drugs, governments normally ask tough questions about how much good life will be gained before making it available; and what the alternative might be.

    MAKING HARD CALLS

    So far, with Sweden the most notable exception, governments have approached the pandemic like trauma doctors; instead of thinking like health economists, trained to pose uncomfortable questions about a level of deaths we might have to live with.

    Australia’s national government has spent some $300 billion to soften the economic consequences of state governments’ enforced social distancing. Even if mandatory shut-down really was all that avoided the initially-predicted 150,000 deaths, that still works out at about $2 million per life saved.

    If the average age of those who would have died is 80, even with roughly 10 years of expected life left, that’s still $200,000 per quality life year – or substantially beyond what governments are usually prepared to pay for life-saving drugs.

    Once it was clear that a 60 per cent infection rate and a 1 per cent death rate was unlikely, shouldn’t we have started to ask whether the cure was proportionate to the disease?

    Based on the antibodies present in blood tests, the NSW Chief Health Officer has recently said that up to a half million Australians could already have been infected, most of them asymptomatic. On that basis, while our case fatality rate is close to two per cent, our infection fatality rate, would be more like one in a thousand, or zero point one per cent.

    Of course, there is still much that we don’t know (like why infections haven’t increased that much in Europe as restrictions have eased; why deaths haven’t ticked up as infections have; and why death rates seem to have fallen everywhere despite little agreement on the most effective treatments).

    And it’s sensible to err on the side of caution.

    Sometimes though, officials get trapped in crisis mode longer than they need to, especially if the crisis adds to their authority or boosts their standing.

    TOWARDS A BETTER WAY OF LIVING

    One of the surprising features of this pandemic has been the lack of published modelling from government and the dearth of officially-accepted epidemiological data, after the daunting initial predictions from the Imperial College team in London changed most governments’ strategy from herd immunity to preventing infections via drastic, compulsory social distancing.

    Along the way, official objectives have shifted from “flattening the curve”, so hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed, to “suppression”, to “zero-community transmission”.

    Governments have justified it as following “the expert advice”, as if this has always been clear; or as if we should be ruled, rather than merely guided, by unaccountable experts.

    Inevitably, much of the media has indulged virus-hysteria with the occasional virus-linked death of a younger person highlighted to show that deadly threat isn’t confined to the very old or the already-very-sick or those exposed to massive viral loads.

    As Sweden demonstrates, you can cop both the corona deaths and the economic costs even without the government-imposed lockdowns as people choose to travel less, to go out less and to spend less.

    But for a free people, there’s a world of difference between a course of conduct that individuals choose for themselves and one that government orders them to adopt, even if turns out to be much the same.

    There’s no doubt that lockdowns, at least initially, reassured worried populations that governments had their well-being at heart.

    A recent poll showed that only 7 per cent of Australians thought that COVID restrictions were “too tough”, while 33 per cent thought them “too lenient”. Only 11 per cent thought that “getting the economy moving” was more important than “stopping the virus’ spread”, hence most governments’ tendency to make rules rather than let people make their own judgments.

    Faced with an unprecedented challenge, governments were always going to be damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. Or perhaps: damned now if they didn’t lock down and damned later if they did.

    Because it’s clearly not possible indefinitely to keep 40 per cent of the workforce on some kind of government benefit, and to accumulate debt and deficit on a scale not seen since the Second World War, while the world goes into a slump not seen since the great depression – caused as much by governments’ response as by the virus itself.

    Almost a million people in Victoria, close to 20 per cent of the workforce, still technically have a job but aren’t actually working due to the lockdown.

    In the absence of effective treatment or a vaccine that may never come, at some point, we just have to learn to live with this virus, in ways that can be kept-up more or less indefinitely: with borders managed but open; businesses vigilant but otherwise fully operational; and normal life continuing, with more precautions, more humane ones, for the sick and elderly.

    Most of the elderly victims have died alone – without the solace of family and friends – because of the measures put in place to protect them.

    It’s the psychic damage, I fear, that will be at least as bad as this pandemic’s toll on health and wealth: people once sturdily self-reliant looking to government more than ever for support and sustenance, a “something for nothing” mindset reinforced among young people spared the need of searching for jobs, and magic pudding economics entrenched under the guise of “modern monetary theory”.

    Governments paying businesses’ wages bill for them, borrowers freed from mortgage repayments, and tenants no longer having to pay rent: none of this can last, yet every day it goes on risks establishing a new normal.

    The sooner citizens don’t have to offer police an explanation for their movements, the less anxious we will feel. The sooner the airwaves are not filled by officials telling us not to go out, not to see people, and not to shake anyone’s hand, the more resilient we will be, even if there may be some modest uptick in corona cases.

    From a health perspective, this pandemic has been serious; and from an economic perspective it’s been disastrous; but I suspect that it’s from an overall wellbeing perspective that it will turn out worst of all: because this is what happens when, for much more than a mere moment, we let fear of falling sick stop us from being fully alive.

    Now that each one of us has had six months to consider this pandemic and to make our own judgments about it, surely it’s time to relax the rules, so that individuals can take more personal responsibility and make more of their own decisions about the risks they’re prepared to run.

    For me, the recent 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two prompted this reflection: that generation: ready to risk life to preserve freedom; this generation: ready to risk freedom to preserve life.

    Yet we don’t think of our parents and our grandparents as too brave, do we; I wonder what judgment history will pass on us?

  32. Pedro the Loafer
    #3568192, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    West Coast 2018 flag thieves

    – sez KD.
    Harumppfhhh.

    Behold the Magnificence!

  33. Leigh Lowe
    #3568193, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Knuckle Dragger

    #3568186, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Well done Mr Limbrick.

    ‘This Government has outsourced its morality.’

    Knuckle Dragger

    #3568187, posted on September 1, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Of course, it would have been far better had Limbrick read a form letter out loud.

    I feel like writing a 900 word treatise in response.
    But no.
    I think Mr Limbrick has summed it up nicely.
    .
    How much shit would Limbrick have copped at school?

  34. OldOzzie
    #3568194, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Shy Ted
    #3568010, posted on September 1, 2020 at 7:32 pm
    And on a complete change of subject, had my first go on an electric bicycle today. After the first few confusing minutes and running over a bunch of oldies whose deaths will be from Covid19 and bicycle collision, but mostly Covid19 to keep up the statistics, it was fun. It was faster, easier and a lot more fun. Hills were no longer hard. You do have to pedal to keep the electrics pumping and that’s the exercise but in a few minutes I was sold. Now got to go shopping for a blokey e-bike. Prolly dispense with a helmet, the cops will never catch me, I’ll just take to the pavements.

    Shy Ted

    The best eMTB of 2020: We’ve compared 25 eMTBs in our biggest group test ever

    Read and Drool!

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #3568197, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Got the Crime Channel on.
    Port Arfur.
    Haven’t got to the bit with the SAS snipers yet.

  37. feelthebern
    #3568198, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Hey Zeus.
    RBG should be wearing a mask.
    Just like monty should be locked in his basement.

  38. rickw
    #3568199, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Dice, 7:20, Kyle Rittenhouse:

  40. feelthebern
    #3568201, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    Is that where the AK’s are buried?

  41. vlad
    #3568202, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:10 pm

    Great words from Mr Quilty.

    Geez, I wish he could speak better in public though.

    I’ll take 20 of him over one silver-tongued Andrews supporter.

  42. Knuckle Dragger
    #3568205, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    I didn’t watch that, Pedro.

    Again. DID NOT.

    *sob*

  43. mh
    #3568209, posted on September 1, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Cheng Lei is a strange choice for a diplomatic hostage

    Clive Hamilton
    Professor at Charles Sturt University in Canberra

    Chinese Communist Party leaders regard human beings as more or less useful pawns in a political game. They reject Western liberal ideas concerning the rights of the individual and the independence of the judicial system.

    Taking hostages to be used as leverage in an international dispute is a weapon in the CCP’s armoury. No one doubts that Beijing was engaged in “hostage diplomacy” when it seized Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. It wants a swap.

    We don’t know the reason for the detention of Australian journalist Cheng Lei. It may be unrelated to the current strains between the two countries – unlike the arrest last year of Australian writer and activist Yang Hengjun, which appeared to be politically motivated.

    Nevertheless, Australian and international media have all viewed Cheng’s arrest through the lens of the diplomatic tensions. Is Beijing sending Canberra a message? After trade embargoes, cyberattacks and tourist curbs, is this another move in Beijing’s campaign of political pressure after the Morrison government called for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19?

    Whatever the reason for her arrest, Beijing knew that it would be construed as a tactic to pressure Canberra. So maybe that’s all we need to know. Already, Beijing apologists in Australia are out there blaming the Morrison government’s reckless “anti-China” rhetoric for her arrest.

    Perhaps the target is not Australia but foreign journalists in China. Under growing pressure, they hear the message loud and clear. As the former ABC and now BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell wrote: “For those asking what Cheng Lei is said to have ‘done’, we don’t know. That’s the point.”

    Chinese-Australians, especially those born in China like Cheng, are more vulnerable to persecution than others because the CCP still regards them as “sons and daughters of the Chinese nation”. The CCP owns them and if they step out of line they will be treated as “traitors” irrespective of their citizenship.

    The party regards relatives as powerful levers to control the activities of “overseas Chinese”. Not long ago, a Chinese-Australian friend emailed to tell me that she finally feels free because her mother had died. The CCP no longer has that weapon to use against her if she exercises her freedom of speech as an Australian citizen.

    In trying to assess this latest arrest, we need to confront an awkward question. In Canada, even Beijing’s supporters concede that the two Michaels are the victims of Beijing’s hostage diplomacy. There is great anguish about the incarceration of two innocent Canadian citizens. The effect has been a surge of popular hostility against the Chinese government, but also a determination not to be blackmailed.

    If Beijing has decided to take Australian hostages to pressure Canberra to back down then Cheng and Yang are strange choices because, and let’s be blunt here, they are not seen to be very Australian.

    Their allegiances are murky. Yang lived in the United States and his relations with Beijing ran hot and cold. (When I tried to mobilise Australian writers to support him they were reluctant because they had never heard of him.)

    Cheng has for many years worked in Beijing for the CCP’s propaganda apparatus. One Twitter user put it like this: “Born in China. Lives in China. Works for Chinese government broadcaster. What exactly makes Cheng Lei an Australian journalist?”

    Yes, repeating this will outrage some; but that’s how many in the community see her. She hasn’t earned their support.

    Quite rightly, Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne is working as hard she can to protect Cheng’s rights?

    Some will see the lack of outrage as further proof of Australian’s innate racism, but I don’t think it is. If Beijing had arrested much-loved Australian Benjamin Law – or Kylie Kwong or Jenny Kee – there would be a great outcry and intense pressure to “do something”. And when Sydney academic Feng Chongyi was detained in China while researching human rights abuses, his many friends in the academic world fired up and applied relentless pressure on the government.

    Last week, while Chen wondered about her fate, China’s deputy ambassador to Australia Wang Xining spoke of promoting the two countries’ partnership using respect, goodwill, fairness and vision. He told the National Press Club: “We should not let cold heart and dark mind cast shadow over our partnership.”

    Fine words. But the regime’s true attitude towards Australia was more honestly expressed today in the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper. It denounced Australia for its pushback, and warned darkly that unless we “conform to the spirit of world peace” we will end up as the “poor white trash of Asia”.

