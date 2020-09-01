Biden: Vote for me – or my street killers will even the score

Some people are inclined to feel a twinge of pity for this morally revolting, garbage-brained clown:

Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2020



Not me. More than 30 people have been killed during the anti-Trump pogrom. Biden endorsed the terror. Let us also not forget that he was a knowing participant in the Russia Hoax coup attempt – of which, incidentally, the current street riots are merely a continuation by other means. In this Tweet, Biden admits two things: the violence is being orchestrated to damage the President and, second, failure to remove the President at the ballot box will be punished with reprisals. This is exactly the mindset that led to the 1942 Lidice massacre in Prague. Biden has also promised reprisals against the Little Sisters of the Poor, if elected. This is who Joe Biden really is. I don’t feel sorry for him at all. He stinks.