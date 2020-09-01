Welcome to spring. Enjoy!

Spring forward

By Sophie Boot. From the Australian Energy people.

Pay attention, boys and girls!

State and territory energy ministers will be out and about in September, as some of the east coast gears up for local elections next month.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and former UK prime minister Theresa May will discuss the UK’s climate and conservation history and the state’s decarbonisation plan at a Coalition for Conservation (C4C) webinar on September 2.

The SMH Sustainability Summit will feature NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean, feral Environment Minister Sussan Ley, and Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes on September 7.

Kean will to pop up again at an Informal conference on renewables in the Central West of NSW on September 15, and the C4C youth launch on September 29.

Ahead of the ACT’s October 17 election, the Smart Energy Council’s next virtual conference will feature shadow energy minister Mark Butler, independent MP Zali Steggall and ACT Minister for Climate Change and Sustainability Shane Rattenbury on September 9 and 10.

Victorian Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio and NSW’s Kean will speak at a CEDA webinar on building back better post-Covid on September 11.

Banking on a federally funded extension cord, Tasmania’s government is looking for views on its draft 200% renewables action plan by September 11.

WA’s Energy Minister Bill Johnston will speak, alongside WA’s Chief Scientist Peter Klinken, at an IQPC panel on the future of the energy economy on September 23.

Brainfood for the virtual transition

In the final of a series bringing industry and policymakers virtually face to face, AEMC CEO Benn Barr will speak about new rules for the changing energy game at an EUAA conference on September 24.

AEMO CEO Audrey Zibelman will speak at the Global Smart Energy Summit on September 30 alongside Mark Carney, Malcolm Turnbull and Frank Bainimarama. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk — in election mode ahead of the state’s October 31 polling day — and federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese are still ‘to be confirmed’.

Regulators set market homework

The AER wants industry feedback on its revised semi-scheduled generator rule change proposal by 5pm today. It plans to ask the AEMC to run an expedited rule change request process on the proposal, hence the pre-consultation.

The Energy Security Board is asking for stakeholder comments on its draft REZ planning rules and consultation paper by September 8, while Department of Home Affairs wants submissions on its critical infrastructure consultation paper by September 16.

Submissions on AEMC’s consultation paper on DER regulatory arrangements are due by September 10 and deadline for its review of the system restart standard is September 18.

The commission will release the final report from its investigation into system strength frameworks in the NEM on September 17.

The Queensland Competition Authority is seeking feedback on its draft determination for 11 additional regulated retail electricity prices in regional Queensland on September 17.

Also due on the last day of September is NSW IPART’s draft report from its review of electricity distribution reliability standards.