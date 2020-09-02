Breaking Story: Victoria Police corruption liked to Ballarat Mum

Posted on 11:37 pm, September 2, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Like all liberally minded people, we Cats have been horrified by the arrest of a pregnant Ballarat mum trying to exercise her rights as an Australian citizen and Victorian under the Victorian Charter of Rights.

Our very own Salvatore has made a very important link.

It appears from the YouTube clip that the person who signed the warrant is a Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Argall.

So what? you might say. Somebody has to sign the warrant. Except:

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Argall told a royal commission on Monday he also later sought legal advice from Ms Gobbo when a friend of his – drug squad detective Paul Dale – was charged with the burglary of a drug house in Oakleigh.

Senior Sergeant Argall said he socialised with her in later years when she was not informing to him, after regularly seeing her at court when she was a barrister and he was working as a detective.

So the guy who claims that he had an “episode of physical intimacy” with Nicola Gobbo is the same man who signed a warrant to arrest a 5-month pregnant woman who wanted to protest against the lock-down in Victoria?

For our non-Australian readers – Nicola Gobbo is/was a police informant who was also working as a lawyer (barrister) for individuals accused of criminal behaviour.

Seriously – how and why is he still employed by Victoria Police, let alone signing warrants for the arrest of people who wish to engage in political protest?

HT: Salvatore and JC.

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3569862, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:41 pm

    Finally Catallaxys two Italians working together!
    Bellisimo!

  3. JC
    #3569867, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:44 pm

    Seriously – how and why is he still employed by Victoria Police, let alone signing warrants for the arrest of people who wish to engage in political protest?

    Can I suggest a small edit?

    Seriously – how and why is he still employed by Victoria Police, let alone signing warrants for the arrest of pregnant women who wish to engage in political protest?

  6. incoherent rambler
    #3569870, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    This state is in crisis.

    Yep. Dan must rule by decree until umm.. err whenever.

  7. Leigh Lowe
    #3569871, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    The company you keep.

  8. JC
    #3569874, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:50 pm

    Trades Hall

    Driller didn’t seem realise how fucking important the link was. It was me who alerted sinc to its importance. Driller had a huge gold nugget in his hands and didn’t realise how valuable it was.

  9. Leigh Lowe
    #3569875, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Seriously – how and why is he still employed by Victoria Police, let alone signing warrants for the arrest of people who wish to engage in political protest?

    Another question.
    We are told that the powers wielded by Hot Button Sutton require no warrant.
    So why produce one?
    Just a bit of street theatre to frighten the punters?

  10. Lazlo
    #3569878, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:51 pm

    Victoria Police is seriously and irredemiably corrupt and incompetent.

    Defund VicPol now Scotty!

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #3569879, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:52 pm

    JC , Sal.
    Share the spoils.
    Sing a “Silent Night” duet in no-man’s land and resume hostilities tomorrow.

  12. Astrid van den Akker-Luttmer
    #3569883, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:55 pm

    I am so glad that not all policemen are like that and that they will see the light and take action against him.

  14. JC
    #3569887, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:02 am

    Astrid

    Vicpol has a serious corruption attitude problem. For the vast majority they are a rude and or corrupt useless turds with no redeeming qualities. Fuckem.
    Defund Vicpol .

  15. rickw
    #3569888, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:10 am

    Looks like Tim Argall is president of the Ballarat cricket club, mobile number and email address included:

    http://www.ballaratcricket.com/common/pages/public/entitydetails.aspx?popup=1&entityID=11104&eID=M3lTGUxQIQY%3D

  16. Leigh Lowe
    #3569891, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:12 am

    rickw

    #3569886, posted on September 2, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    A lot of information about Tim Argall in this document:

    Hardly a glittering career.
    Involved in the Silk-Miller murder investigation which looks like having one conviction overturned on account of a fudged statement.
    Shunted out of homicide into a series of jobs.
    Seriously?
    Ended up in D24 (Comms) in Ballarat?
    Then went to Child Sex Abuse squad in Ballarat in 2011.
    I wonder if he knows Mzzzz Milligan of the ABC?

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #3569892, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Well, well, well rickw.
    There he is.
    Good get.

  19. Leigh Lowe
    #3569894, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Not really working in deep cover is our Tim, eh?

  21. rickw
    #3569896, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Not really working in deep cover is our Tim, eh?

    No. About 5 cars visible in the photos. My guess his is the blue 4WD parked near shelter.

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #3569897, posted on September 3, 2020 at 12:22 am

    For our non-Australian readers – Nicola Gobbo is/was a police informant who was also working as a lawyer (barrister) for individuals accused of criminal behaviour.

    Sinc.
    Probably need to clarify that the informing and representation are not disconnected.
    She informed on her own clients.
    That simple.

