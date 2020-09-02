Breaking Story: Victoria Police corruption liked to Ballarat Mum

Like all liberally minded people, we Cats have been horrified by the arrest of a pregnant Ballarat mum trying to exercise her rights as an Australian citizen and Victorian under the Victorian Charter of Rights.

Our very own Salvatore has made a very important link.

It appears from the YouTube clip that the person who signed the warrant is a Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Argall.

So what? you might say. Somebody has to sign the warrant. Except:

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Argall told a royal commission on Monday he also later sought legal advice from Ms Gobbo when a friend of his – drug squad detective Paul Dale – was charged with the burglary of a drug house in Oakleigh. Senior Sergeant Argall said he socialised with her in later years when she was not informing to him, after regularly seeing her at court when she was a barrister and he was working as a detective.

So the guy who claims that he had an “episode of physical intimacy” with Nicola Gobbo is the same man who signed a warrant to arrest a 5-month pregnant woman who wanted to protest against the lock-down in Victoria?

For our non-Australian readers – Nicola Gobbo is/was a police informant who was also working as a lawyer (barrister) for individuals accused of criminal behaviour.

Seriously – how and why is he still employed by Victoria Police, let alone signing warrants for the arrest of people who wish to engage in political protest?

HT: Salvatore and JC.