Can we avoid becoming the white trash of Asia?

How long can the economy and household budgets survive the lockdown and the amount of transient power that will infect the grid before the rush to RE is finished?

Our chances will improve if we can have a wide-ranging and uncensored public debate about all the issues that call for an adult discussion. Can that happen as long as the billion dollar national broadcaster is a conservative-free zone, likewise the mainstream media, the university funded Conversation website will not admit dissenting views on science, the universities have given in to political correctness and section 16c stands?

PS. When will the US Democrats find two responsible adults to contest the Presidency?

Liberty Quote. Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution— David Kemp