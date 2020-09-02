Can we avoid becoming the white trash of Asia?

How long can the economy and household budgets survive the lockdown and the amount of transient power that will infect the grid before the rush to RE is finished?
Our chances will improve if we can have a wide-ranging and uncensored public debate about all the issues that call for an adult discussion. Can that happen as long as the billion dollar national broadcaster is a conservative-free zone, likewise the mainstream media, the university funded Conversation website will not admit dissenting views on science, the universities have given in to political correctness and section 16c stands?
PS. When will the US Democrats find two responsible adults to contest the Presidency?
Liberty Quote. Government now penetrates almost every institution in society and through its vast money power has already corroded our federal system and our public debate. Few will speak against the government of the day for fear of loss of benefit or threat of political retribution— David Kemp
Victor Davis Hanson | Trump: No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy
John Anderson (ex-National party leader) Victor Davis Hanson shares his insights on Trump, in light of the upcoming election, as he sees voters when asked, suppressing what they really think. (11.30 sec)
Our Chairman has had the taste of unfettered power and Victoristan is going hell for leather with new RE. Once the state is brought to its knees, this power will be wielded once again, for the good of the state.