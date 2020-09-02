CHARLIE Hebdo has republished the Mohammed cartoons to mark the beginning of a trial of 14 accomplices to the 2015 attack that left 12 of the French satirical magazine’s staff dead. In its report on the move, the ABC relies on one of its favourite sources – non-existent “others” – to question the renewed “provocation”:
The decision to republish the cartoons is being hailed by some as a defiant gesture in defence of free expression.
But others may see it as a renewed provocation by a magazine that has long courted controversy with its satirical attacks on religion.
The ABC and Fairfax have also studiously avoided running any of the cartoons to illustrate their reports – even though they’re obviously central to the story. Indeed, they are the story. At the weekend, the ABC had a braver attitude to religion, provocation and satire:
ABC “others” in Ultimo?
tolerent groups have no issue with satire, sarcasm or criticism
we have intolerent groups who the media in particular have acquiesed to and thus emboldened and empowered to demend evn more censorship
if the media treated intolerent groups the same way as Charlie Hedbo, they would overcome the intolerence
it’s led from the top, our politicians and leaders all do exactly the same
the same is happening in the USA, angry people are tolerated while law abiding and tolerent people are victimised
where do you reckon this is heading?
Appeasers like the ABC and Fairfax as well as many others emboldened these 7th C heathens.
I applaud Charlie Hebdo and urge other publications to reprint the images.
Charlie was disgracefully abandoned by the Worlds other publications. They therefore bore the brunt all by themselves.
Have we noticed much the same cowardice is on display regarding BLM?
No matter how much violence, no matter how much evidence, some cowards won’t criticize this group because they are black and aggressive, therefore untouchable.
We’re heading in the same direction with our black fellas.
It’s easy to attack Christians but when it comes to ‘Splodies’ there may be a price to pay!
At least artists seem to’ve given up inserting Christian stuff into bodily fluids and whatnot. But the BLM/Antifa/RoP have more than made up for it lately by decapitating statues of Mary and Jesus, and burning down churches. One might almost come to the conclusion that those people are violent intolerant bigots.
But others may see it as a renewed provocation…
Presbyterians?