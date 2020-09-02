No sense of irony at The Australian

The Australian newspaper – a subsidiary of a foreign owned multinational corporation – has been in a dispute with Facebook – a foreign owned multinational corporation – and Google – also a subsidiary of a foreign owned multinational corporation.
The basic story goes like this – media companies like the Australian (but not the ABC, The Conversation, and the Guardian)* are old style platform companies that need to attract paying customers. Until recently those paying customers were advertisers, now they are attempting to pivot to have having consumers who actually pay to read their product. This is an important point – until recently the reader was the product being delivered to the advertiser.
But it turns out that new platform companies are so much better than the old platform companies. Media companies are struggling to survive. Rather than die gracefully, they have chosen to die disgracefully. Our ‘local’ media companies have run to Canberra for protection. Of course, Canberra have delivered protection via the ACCC.
Here is the deal – if these new platforms offer news type services and functions to Australians they will have to pay a
tax royalty directly to the legacy media company – but not the ABC or SBS. Of course this costs the media company nothing and therefore the royalty immediately inflates the media company’s bottom line where it can be taxed by the Australian government. This is simply a digital tax by another name. If this goes through the US government should immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on Australian goods and services or other sanctions upon Australia. That is what they have threatened the EU. Quite rightly so.
We have covered this story at the Cat over the past year or so.
But wait – the Empire strikes back.
Both Facebook and Google have promised to disable the news function on their platform in Australia. I’m so, so looking forward to them doing that. Yes it will be very annoying for me – I use the news search feature on Google quite a lot. But watching the ACCC and the Australian governments’ humiliation it would be a small price to pay. Mind you – I also have little confidence that will actually happen. Standing up to state-sponsored intimidation is not something big business does well.
Google and Facebook should hold out until Australian media are paying them to distribute their news stories.
Anyway – I digress.
This morning The Australian had a hit piece on Facebook.
Facebook infamously began life as a college project by Mark Zuckerberg for juvenile frat boys to rate the attractiveness of their female classmates. More than 15 years later, it’s now a global platform with an estimated 2.7 billion monthly active users.
“infamously”. Wow. Infamously. The Australian trying to cash in there. Who cares about the users? It has US$841.65 billion in market capitalisation. Not bad for a juvenile frat boy.
It could be argued, however, that Facebook never truly grew up.
It could be – but not by you. News Corp has a market capitalisation of US$8.92. Now don’t get me wrong – I’m a huge fan of News Corp.
But there’s an ugly side, hiding in plain sight. Facebook is awash with conspiracy theories and downright misinformation, from relatively minor gossip through to dangerous lies about COVID-19.
Oh dear. Journalists never, ever repeat conspiracy theories and downright misinformation? This is considered so integral to the business of journalism that the Australian pays $1 billion per year to create an entire media organisation for the very purpose of disseminating conspiracy theories and downright misinformation.
Despite being a company worth nearly $1 trillion with more than 50,000 employees, Facebook has proven time and time again it’s unable to effectively police fake news on its platform. And yet it says it can turn off real news with the flick of a switch.
Ah yes. I’ve seen this lefty talking point all over, ahem, social media in the last few days. It be clear – Facebook and Google can turn you off. Preventing people from talking is difficult. Preventing them linking to a known source is easy.
It says much about Facebook’s values that it would rather shut down news altogether rather than agree to pay a fair price for it.
So said every staist in human history when pleading for special privilege. Boo Hoo. More seriously – Facebook and Google are adding value to the traditional media. They should be paying Facebook and Google, not vice versa.
Well resourced, paywalled publications like The Australian will be fine, given their loyal readership.
Time will tell. I suspect so – but not if you keep serving up crap like this.
But other small, independent outlets will suffer. Those companies, which rely on Facebook and Google clicks to drive digital advertising, will be decimated.
“Hi Alan – just calling to tell you that I’m not worried about myself. But it is the other, the vulnerable who will suffer. I’m doing it for them.” Seriously? This is why the media get into trouble all the time – they think we are stupid.
The US tech giants have been too powerful for some time, throwing their weight around and further dividing society with fake news.
Media company complaining about someone else being too powerful – having greater sway over their former consumers than they did.
Australia is not some irrelevant outlier on this issue, it’s instead an important test bed for how the tech giants should be treated by governments, and more importantly, voters.
This would be an interesting battle – alas I suspect we won’t get to see it. But how many Australians read a newspaper each day? How many Australians use Facebook and Google each day? How many Australians would care if The Australian newspaper stopped publishing? I would but I’m in a very small minority.
*My views on the ABC are well known, but as this is a long post already I’ll save my discussion of how the Conversation and the Guardian are Australian tax avoidance schemes will have to wait for another post.
The Cat is my primary source of reliable information.
The Cat and JoNova are about the only sources that can be relied upon to be true.
I have very little sympathy for either side in this stupid spat, however I have been convinced by some of the arguments made on this site by commenters that there could be merit in forcing the big tech social media platforms to choose whether they want to be a ‘common carrier’ or a publisher – as they cynically choose to position themselves as either or depending on the circumstances. This goes against my libertarian principles but I find the argument to be more and more convincing as time goes on.
Either Facebook, Google, etc need to stop censoring and manipulating information/speech that they politically disagree with (as if they were a common carrier like a telco) or they need to take responsibility for their editorial choices along with the legal liability that implies (like a publisher). They can’t have it both ways.
Ordinarily you’d hope competitive tension and new market entrants would resolve that but I have less and less faith in that argument given the ridiculous wokeness infesting the entirety of corporate world (I am a millennial in the middle of my career, it is all pervasive and getting worse by the day).
I don’t love the idea of more regulation but the status quo isn’t working.
I recently paid a subscription for the Daily Telegraph solely to read Tim Blair.
If Tim retires tomorrow, it will never be renewed.
I check the online news (not via Google) each day for a laugh (know thine enemy) to see what new crap they are serving up against every conservative. And I watch Sky News Australia on YouTube. I would never subscribe to the Oz given the crap they now push, as Leftist as every other media group in Australia.
Let them all sink I say. Google and Facebook would do well to disable all links to any Australian media organisation that is demanding this payment. It won’t go well for the media organisations, just like it didn’t go well for the media organisations in the EU a few years back.
The ACCC can’t force Google and Facebook to display links to the media and then demand that the media gets payment. Or hasn’t the ACCC thought this through?
We still need The Australian. Perry Williams on energy is good for laughs!
But seriously, many things that need to be spread about get written in The Australian and we need it as long as that is the case.
They do sport nationwide as well in case you want to know how the mighty Demons are travelling.
Murdoch is engaging in one of his typical campaigns, which have been successful in avoiding competition law in Australia, broadcasting law in the UK and US and even a tender for defence equipment in the US. The factor Sinclair seems to miss is that News is trying to have cake and eat.
News and other publishers enable FB and Alphabet links because they want traffic, which they use to justify advertising income. But the aggregators are better and cheaper at audience delivery than publishers are, so they have taken the lion’s share – either directly or by destroying value through much lower pricing.
News and other publishers realised belatedly that they could not compete with aggregators, and began charging for content. But of course their content is surfaced in aggregators who can make use of “fair use” principles in law to do pretty much what they like.
News and others could simply cut off the aggregators and charge what the market will accept for content and ads. Unfortunately they have also had no sensible content strategies, unlike the example of Netflix or HBO.
The good news about digital media is the low production cost and technical flexibility. The bad news is that advertising is very limited without very strong, high value consumers as audience.
Government is simply propping up failed product strategy.
Same here, really.
Rafe, Johannes Leak is the only remaining attraction at The Oz.
I ended my subscription to the Oz about 18 months ago when they increasingly refused to publish my comments criticising the shoddiness and dishonesty of so many of their j’isimists.
Haven’t regretted it for a second. All of the saving have subsequently gone off my mortgage.
Let’s test this.
The government proposal amounts to a ‘Linkright’ – a fee to be paid for sharing at trivial cost someone else’s work product. How is that different to the copyright we’ve had for 3 centuries; or the patent system that facilitate decentralised, market-driven development of things like Covid vaccines?
(Not taking a view either way, my views on this aren’t particularly deep-seated)
Let’s not over react. The Australian has moved significantly left since Rebecca Weisser left.
The Australian has moved significantly left since Rebecca Weisser left.
No question it has gone left but it still reports a deal of national and international news that is presumably at least partly factual. It is alarming that hardly any young people read newspapers in any form, only one of my four sons for example (The Daily Tele on line) and this means that practically everything that happens in the world is seen through the seriously distorting lens of social media.
So is the ABC.
Seeing we’re talking about new media, I’ll just pop this fun story in:
End of BBC licence fee? New director ‘open’ to using Netflix-style subscription (31 Aug)
What a great idea that people who want to watch pay to do so! And people who don’t want to watch don’t have to pay. Maybe someone could suggest this excellent thought to Scott Morrison. Netflix is very popular. I’m sure lots and lots of people would fall over themselves to sign up to an ABC subscription service!
(A reminder that the Australian – and its late cartoonist, Leak – were obsessive promoters and partisans for the Australian Republic malarky of two decades ago. Only one daily was sound. It remains so. Gentlemen, I give you Mr Stutchbury’s AFR https://www.afr.com/)
Google links (I don’t use Facebook) don’t show the entire story, they have a snippet at most (mainly the headline) and direct the reader to the news site. If that site is paywalled, you see nothing, know nothing, just like the media.
@ Bruce
Facebook Videos run the most outrageous marxist tosh produced by Vice etc. Hard to watch with a straight face.
To add to that, the media should be paying Twitter and its users, as well as Facebook and its users, as they frequently take content and display it on their sites, web and TV. How are they getting away with this?
Facebook as a news source? ROFL!