Panicked media trying to flip narrative on Biden brain damage

In the last few hours, all US media have coordinated a fake drive to link mini-strokes to… Donald Trump.
And in one tweet, Trump goes above all their heads and calls the bullshit out. No wonder they hate him so much.
You can almost see the children running the Biden circus freaking out: “Fox News is reporting that Biden decades ago had a number of mini-strokes, so let’s start a rumour that Trump has had some mini-strokes”.
This is toddler-level politics.
The internal polling must be shocking.
Day Two of the Biden campaign has been called off.
Seriously.
The Deep State is getting ever more desperate.
The WaPo is onto it.
They contradict themselves, they acknowledge the contradiction, and still persist with the “non-story”.
Grade Z journalism.
What happened? Did he poo his pants?
I’m surprised that the meejia haven’t labelled Trump as an illegitimate child of Hitler – the new world leader of white supremacists.
The only surprising, (unsurprising?), thing about this is that the plebs who watch the likes of CNN, MSNBC etc will believe this dribble.
It’s a bit like the crap being touted now about how Biden condemns the BLM rioters and always has……
yeah I don’t think so. Biden is condemned by his own words and support for the rioters.
Sad really … the Biden from 10 years ago would probably have given Trump a run for his money, but age has not been kind to him and now he needs to stand aside and take a rest. He should have bowed out much earlier if it was coming to this.
I feel sorry for the corrupt old bastard … you have to presume the Democrat Party must be somewhat desperate if they can’t find a candidate who is: healthy; sane; and likeable.
Speaking of foul geriatrics…
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blowout despite local coronavirus restrictions — a move the salon owner called a “slap in the face.”