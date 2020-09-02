Panicked media trying to flip narrative on Biden brain damage

Posted on 7:54 am, September 2, 2020 by currencylad

In the last few hours, all US media have coordinated a fake drive to link mini-strokes to… Donald Trump.

  1. Andore Jr.
    #3568373, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:04 am

    And in one tweet, Trump goes above all their heads and calls the bullshit out. No wonder they hate him so much.

  2. Tom
    #3568414, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:27 am

    You can almost see the children running the Biden circus freaking out: “Fox News is reporting that Biden decades ago had a number of mini-strokes, so let’s start a rumour that Trump has had some mini-strokes”.

    This is toddler-level politics.

    The internal polling must be shocking.

  3. C.L.
    #3568419, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Day Two of the Biden campaign has been called off.
    Seriously.

  4. Terry
    #3568422, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:32 am

    The Deep State is getting ever more desperate.

  5. calli
    #3568427, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:36 am

    The WaPo is onto it.

    Fair enough, you might say — if media organizations were reporting that Trump had a series of mini-strokes and it wasn’t true, you could see why the president would want to correct the record.
    Except as far as anyone can tell, no media anywhere had reported that Trump had a series of mini-strokes. He was the one who brought it up out of nowhere.
    Or not precisely out of nowhere. The event that seems to have prompted this outburst is the upcoming publication of “Donald Trump v. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President” by New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt.

    They contradict themselves, they acknowledge the contradiction, and still persist with the “non-story”.

    Grade Z journalism.

  6. H B Bear
    #3568439, posted on September 2, 2020 at 8:41 am

    This is the worst Weekend at Bernies ever. Even when they left Killarney on the bollard.

  7. miltonf
    #3568468, posted on September 2, 2020 at 9:01 am

    Day Two of the Biden campaign has been called off.
    Seriously.

    What happened? Did he poo his pants?

  8. wal1957
    #3568471, posted on September 2, 2020 at 9:03 am

    I’m surprised that the meejia haven’t labelled Trump as an illegitimate child of Hitler – the new world leader of white supremacists.
    The only surprising, (unsurprising?), thing about this is that the plebs who watch the likes of CNN, MSNBC etc will believe this dribble.
    It’s a bit like the crap being touted now about how Biden condemns the BLM rioters and always has……
    yeah I don’t think so. Biden is condemned by his own words and support for the rioters.

  9. Tel
    #3568477, posted on September 2, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Sad really … the Biden from 10 years ago would probably have given Trump a run for his money, but age has not been kind to him and now he needs to stand aside and take a rest. He should have bowed out much earlier if it was coming to this.

    I feel sorry for the corrupt old bastard … you have to presume the Democrat Party must be somewhat desperate if they can’t find a candidate who is: healthy; sane; and likeable.

  10. miltonf
    #3568478, posted on September 2, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Speaking of foul geriatrics…

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited a San Francisco hair salon for a wash and blowout despite local coronavirus restrictions — a move the salon owner called a “slap in the face.”

