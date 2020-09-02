Should Aborigines be banned from writing violin concertos?

Posted on 3:41 pm, September 2, 2020 by currencylad

It’s no more ridiculous than a Federal government ban on non-Aborigines working in Aboriginal styles.

  1. Nelson_Kidd-Players
    #3568998, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    What about wearing clothes?

    Proportion the clothes according to the mix of their parentage.

  2. John A
    #3569011, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    LOL!! Isn’t almost all dot art faked?

    Come to think of it, this may be the end of Jackson Pollock, too.

  3. Seza
    #3569012, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    They should certainly be only allowed to speak their traditional language. That should make the voice to parliament suitably impotent.

  4. bemused
    #3569016, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I’ve often wondered about this cultural appropriation business and it seems always to be a one way street. What’s ours is ours and what’s yours is ours.

    Gurrumul Yunupingu, as marvelous a voice that he had, used a guitar (played upside down) which was never conceived by aborigines. How would any aboriginal band like the Wurumpi Band, have ever made a song.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3569018, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    I have no objection so long as they are paid using beads, axes and cowrie shells, since it was the dastardly colonial power which brought money to the continent.

  6. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3569019, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:14 pm

    Dot paintings using traditional acrylic paint chinese paint brushes ,cotton buds on traditional canvas with machined stretchers . Sold in art galleries by white sympathetic rich dealers paying them in tax free money .
    Its good to keep traditions going been doing that for 50,000 years havent they.
    The Centrelink tradition and the aboriginal universities centuries old .
    Australia should be proud to be paying for this .

  7. Roger
    #3569021, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    LOL!! Isn’t almost all dot art faked?

    It didn’t exist until the early 1970s when a white art teacher encouraged indigenous folk in central Australia to paint on canvas utilising motifs from their body painting and symbols from their stories. Since then many non-traditional indigenous folk have taken it up and made money from it. Why not? Personally I’d prefer a Namatjira on my wall, though.

  8. Lee
    #3569022, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    It’s as silly as the idea that one should not be allowed to write books featuring people of another race, culture, religion, or even gender.
    Or non-Mexicans banned from wearing sombreros.
    Or people of non-African descent banned from having dreadlocks.

  9. bemused
    #3569032, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:20 pm

    Or people of non-African descent banned from having dreadlocks.

    Dreadlocks were used by the Egyptians, though there’s some thought that is was first used by Vedic Indians.

  10. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #3569042, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:29 pm

    Wot about professor Bruce Pascoe then?

  11. Roger
    #3569046, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    Will Mr. Wyatt swing into action against statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary made by atheists in China?

  12. Fred
    #3569047, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I get offended when Aborigines use English. Please stop.

    And also stop using electricity and running water.

  13. Walter Plinge
    #3569050, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Dot paintings, indigenous or not, are simple graphics that anyone can do with a box of paints from Riot and a day to spare. Interesting as things to fill up a gap on a wall or decorate a tea-towel but little artistic interest or merit. No training or years of starving in a garret honing one’s painterly skills. It’s the equivalent of Peter Garrett ‘s vocals. Not exactly in the same league as Bryn Terfel.

  14. sfw
    #3569054, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Our Commonwealth Liberal Gov at work. I do ask myself, would Labor have done much worse?

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3569060, posted on September 2, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    I get offended when Aborigines use English. Please stop.

    And also stop using electricity and running water.

    Please stop living in houses and driving motor vehicles.

