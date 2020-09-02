Should Aborigines be banned from writing violin concertos?

It’s no more ridiculous than a Federal government ban on non-Aborigines working in Aboriginal styles.
What about wearing clothes?
Proportion the clothes according to the mix of their parentage.
LOL!! Isn’t almost all dot art faked?
Come to think of it, this may be the end of Jackson Pollock, too.
They should certainly be only allowed to speak their traditional language. That should make the voice to parliament suitably impotent.
I’ve often wondered about this cultural appropriation business and it seems always to be a one way street. What’s ours is ours and what’s yours is ours.
Gurrumul Yunupingu, as marvelous a voice that he had, used a guitar (played upside down) which was never conceived by aborigines. How would any aboriginal band like the Wurumpi Band, have ever made a song.
I have no objection so long as they are paid using beads, axes and cowrie shells, since it was the dastardly colonial power which brought money to the continent.
Dot paintings using traditional acrylic paint chinese paint brushes ,cotton buds on traditional canvas with machined stretchers . Sold in art galleries by white sympathetic rich dealers paying them in tax free money .
Its good to keep traditions going been doing that for 50,000 years havent they.
The Centrelink tradition and the aboriginal universities centuries old .
Australia should be proud to be paying for this .
LOL!! Isn’t almost all dot art faked?
It didn’t exist until the early 1970s when a white art teacher encouraged indigenous folk in central Australia to paint on canvas utilising motifs from their body painting and symbols from their stories. Since then many non-traditional indigenous folk have taken it up and made money from it. Why not? Personally I’d prefer a Namatjira on my wall, though.
It’s as silly as the idea that one should not be allowed to write books featuring people of another race, culture, religion, or even gender.
Or non-Mexicans banned from wearing sombreros.
Or people of non-African descent banned from having dreadlocks.
Dreadlocks were used by the Egyptians, though there’s some thought that is was first used by Vedic Indians.
Wot about professor Bruce Pascoe then?
Will Mr. Wyatt swing into action against statues of Jesus and the Virgin Mary made by atheists in China?
I get offended when Aborigines use English. Please stop.
And also stop using electricity and running water.
Dot paintings, indigenous or not, are simple graphics that anyone can do with a box of paints from Riot and a day to spare. Interesting as things to fill up a gap on a wall or decorate a tea-towel but little artistic interest or merit. No training or years of starving in a garret honing one’s painterly skills. It’s the equivalent of Peter Garrett ‘s vocals. Not exactly in the same league as Bryn Terfel.
Our Commonwealth Liberal Gov at work. I do ask myself, would Labor have done much worse?
Please stop living in houses and driving motor vehicles.