Tony Abbott discusses the Chinese flu

Found at our ABC so it must contain some negative message I fail to see. You can see how sensible Tony is by the fact that the ABC runs him: Tony Abbott urges against coronavirus restrictions, argues ‘uncomfortable questions’ need to be asked.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott has called for COVID-19 restrictions to be relaxed, arguing officials have become trapped in “crisis mode” and that governments need to consider “uncomfortable questions” about the number of deaths they are prepared to live with.
“From a health perspective, this pandemic has been serious. From an economic perspective, it’s been disastrous,” he said.
“But I suspect that it’s from an overall wellbeing perspective that it will turn out worst of all. Because this is what happens when for much more than a mere moment, we let fear of falling sick stop us from being fully alive.
“Now that each one of us has had six months to consider this pandemic, and to make our own judgements about it, surely it’s time to relax the rules so that individuals can take more personal responsibility and make more of their own decisions about the risks they’re prepared to run.”
His key points:
- Mr Abbott said governments approached the pandemic like “trauma doctors instead of thinking like health economists”
- He accused Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews of wanting to extend a “health dictatorship” by pushing for an extension of state of emergency powers
- He said the media had spread “virus hysteria” and people should be allowed to make their own decisions
For the ABC Daniel Andrews is more their kind of guy.
Of course he is, Their ABC loves nothing more than despots.
Dunno what to make of Abbott, he talks the talk and it seems he means it. However when he had his chance he folded like a dropped sail. He had his chance and seems to be the only one who sees what has to be done but I doubt that given the chance he could do it. He failed miserably when he was at the peak of his power, what would he do now that would be different.
He has raised the uncomfortable questions but no-one wants to hear them.
Sadly, I don’t think Boris J. will go ahead with the trade job for Tony Abbott now. Abbott and Trump are similar in some ways, speaking their mind and clear ideas about things and the near totally Left media hate them. I doubt Boris J can cope with that.
He was not only up against a hostile media and opposition, he was up against a hostile Liberal Party. Cabinet would have been against just about everything that he stood for and then some. Just look at who we got after Abbott and who we have now. How to you prevail against such a lot?
You can safely ignore anything a Lieboral says in London.
ABC Newsradio early this morning was reporting Abbott was advocating for letting the old who caught Kung Flu should be allowed to die, which was not an obvious conclusion I coud draw from the long exerpt of the speech they played a little later.
I agree with what Abbot said. Then again I agree with H B Bear above.
I am glad that Tony Abbott is now on the world stage! His clear thinking hones in to the very essence of complicated situations and gives an insightful analysis on how to fix the problem. All done with a concise delivery of a few well chosen words. President Trump would be aware of Tony’s valuable talents and sincerity and hopefully would call on him when needed.
http://tonyabbott.com.au/2017/10/transcript-hon-tony-abbott-mp-address-global-warming-policy-foundation-westminster-london/
“To a party audience in country Victoria in October 2009, I observed that the so-called settled science of climate change was “absolute crap””
Way to go……tell it how it really is
climate change is just a trojan horse for UN-directed socialism
Covid is exactly the same – its the storm troopers for climate chnage – we wouldnt bow to the original climate witch doctors, so now an engineered take down of our economy.
The black-arts/satanic occultists who run the globalists are convinced our industrial economy is “hurting gaia” so they need to crash the global economy. Its the same mind set that Pol Pot , Mao & Stalin used to “re-educate” people in to see their “errors”….
No difference really – all of society in misery…..no jobs…reliance on govt…..a perfect socialist world.
Do we see a theme here?
To any victorian reading this – seriously , at what point are you lot going to push back? When you are under permenant house arrest for a virus that in real terms has only killed 32 people ( 1/10th of the flu in 2019 ).