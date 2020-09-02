Viktoria Police arrest a hardened criminal

Update: Selected extracts from the Victorian Charter of Human Rights.

12 Freedom of movement

Every person lawfully within Victoria has the right to move freely within Victoria and to enter and leave it and has the freedom to choose where to live.

…

15 Freedom of expression

(1) Every person has the right to hold an opinion without interference.

…

16 Peaceful assembly and freedom of association

(1) Every person has the right of peaceful assembly.

(2) Every person has the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions.

…

18 Taking part in public life

(1) Every person in Victoria has the right, and is to have the opportunity, without discrimination, to participate in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

…