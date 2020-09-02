Viktoria Police arrest a hardened criminal

Update: Selected extracts from the Victorian Charter of Human Rights.
12 Freedom of movement
Every person lawfully within Victoria has the right to move freely within Victoria and to enter and leave it and has the freedom to choose where to live.
…
15 Freedom of expression
(1) Every person has the right to hold an opinion without interference.
…
16 Peaceful assembly and freedom of association
(1) Every person has the right of peaceful assembly.
(2) Every person has the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions.
…
18 Taking part in public life
(1) Every person in Victoria has the right, and is to have the opportunity, without discrimination, to participate in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives.
…
Just saying.
Are they plain clothes detectives?
Imagine going through police training. I wonder if they ever thought they would be enforcing such “laws”.
“They were ordered to do it” no doubt their excuse.
This is backwards.
We are worse off than we were before the Eureka Stockade.
Oh my fucking Lord.
If Vic Cats aren’t protesting alongside Sam Newman this Saturday, they should hang their heads in shame.
Sammie claiming zero interest in exercising on Twitter.
Victorian police policing everything except crime
Lefties really love punishing their enemies. In a few years are they going to shutdown unapproved Climate deniers?
Hopefully the Chook up here doesn’t get any ideas!
she is white, she is guilty…. of something…. anything
This is outrageous. It is sheer Stasi techniques. This woman is pregnant and distressed. She has a right to complain about lockdown and the effect on her family. If others want to march that is their business not hers.
Get that boot off that pregnant woman’s baby!
Disgraceful!!!
A boot stomping on an unborn baby’s face, forever.
Kristallnacht.
Just for the record,
Iamashiteater is the most pretentious conceited stupid ignorant self-beclowner ever to humiliate himself on this site.
He loves using technical terms from philosophy to make himself look clever, but always misuses them calamitously, thus revealing his utterly hopeless intellectual ineptitude.
For example on the 27/8/20 “What did Ronny say Josh?” thread he described citing Court decisions as evidence of Australian law as “appeal to authority logical fallacies”.
Yes, he really is that much of a sad sack risible contemptible pretentious loser and failure. What a turd!
They’ve gotten all Butch with a caucasian chick in the suburbs of Ballarat.
Anybody got a link to the arrests made in the kitchens of Dandenong on ethnic Albanians?
… anybody?
Poor old conceited stupid ignorant Iamashiteater.
Yes, we definitely think people shouldn’t just be able to break and enter into your house, or any other property that you own – whether you own it individually, or jointly whether in individual names or through an artificial legal entity.
That’s why we’re supportive of sovereign states having the power to control their borders.
“Daily Mail” were running this story, and allowing comments. They’ve suddenly gone down the memory hole….
Today I saw ten police vehicles rushing to something or other. I thought to my self ‘Facebook post’ as a kind of macabre joke. Macabre, yes, joke no.
Dan the boy, all heil.
Is this Australia?
God help us!
I am unsure why potential protesters don’t include a few BLM slogans. Free pass.
Someone send this to PJW.
Just as well plod had the foresight to take along the morbidly obese midget wearing the pink hoodie. Things could have become a bit willing without her commanding presence.
The officer named on the warrant is not the officer who attended & made the arrest.
Is that sop in the VicReich stasi?
So glad I don’t live in Victoria.
The worst aspect about this for those of us living elsewhere is that these lefty nazis will give other States Governments ideas in the short term, and in the long term there will be mass migration of Victorians to where we are, where they will vote for pricks like Ghengis Dan.
Even the pregnant woman could have outrun that. Maybe a social “worker”?
Because Albanians aren’t caucian. FMD, you’re an imbecile, Driller. One of the worst.
Despicable
Daily Mail.
Which Coalition Fed politicians will stand up and condemn what is happening in Australia’s reddest State?
Any of them?
One of those situations where violence against police is fully justified.
Well said Mr Jones!
Ordinarily I’d predict they’d pay their mortgage off with the settlement.
But we’re talking Victoria so we can’t be so sure.
Which Coalition Fed politicians will stand up and condemn what is happening in Australia’s reddest State?
Any of them?
And all eyes fell on Josh.
I’m sure vicpol wish that hadn’t been livestreamed.
It’s all the msm and social media.
When asked 5 years ogo in the job interview/promotion “Where do you see yourself in 5 years”, who said a police state?
Has Andrews signed his political death warrant?
I’m sure scomo will get tough and say something like:
This not a federal issue it is a matter for the state of Viktoria to resolve.
The police rely on the consent of the governed and ‘popular support’ if you will to carry out our duties effectively. VicPol will need to spend years recovering public trust.
Have these clowns consciously thought beyond stage one as Thomas Sowell would say…Searching someone’s home, seizing private property for a speech violation (incitement?!) and then arresting them, Soviet Union ring any bells lads?
The long-term consequences for VicPol will be quite damaging. As a fellow LEO I watch with profound dismay at the train-wreck headed their way in the years to come.
Put it on the 6 o clock news and see what happens
Josh on current affair about now and will be talking to Leigh sales at 7.30
Nah. 97.5% of people polled will support the Reichsführer’s actions.
If he has, will he be counted as a COVID fatality?
I had initial doubts. They were dispelled.
Those jacks deserve every single thing they get. Patten needs to resign, and now. No integrity, no confidence or trust held by the public. To quote Cromwell:
‘Go! In the name of God, go!’
IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.
Aunty is running the story.
And all eyes fell on Josh.
Being the appointed Fed Vic Lib commenter on Dan Andrews’s gov’t.
Don’t get me wrong – I hope he eviscerates VicPol.
Ballarat is trending on Twitter
Sadly, yes.
Bluddee hell – just when you think various noxious destructive totalitarian imbeciles couldn’t plumb any more subterranean depths in this stupid, stupid country, something like this video pops up.
What a disgrace.
Anyone want to start a “GoFundMe” for any fine and legal costs?
It will go global.
Lucky Australia.
Anybody else wondering how many similar arrests have occurred without the live stream?
From the ABC link
The video had amassed more than 600,000 views within three hours of being posted.
A couple of others today according to Avi
When you think the behaviour of the Victorian police have reached the depths of depravity they pull another stazi trick out of their hats. The Human Rights of an entire state is under siege by Dan Andrews and his equally despicable comrades who voted in a state of emergency that now has the unmistakable imprint of the USSR ,CCP and East Germany under communism.
vlad
#3569420, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm
IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.
Lampeater is a sick unit.
vlad
#3569420, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm
IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.
Smote.
BTW mobile WhuFlu isolation units sales are still going gangbusters!
F!M!D!
How many are waiting for that 2am knock on the door?
To be taken away for re-education.
What was the last straw for Iampeter? What has been happening while I was looking the other way?
Most Viks still support these despicable government actions to ‘protect them’ and clearly the VikStasi are very enthusiastic in doing so.
Escape that hellish state as soon as you can!
VicPol. The front line of the CCCP invasion of Australia. Well the second after the Chinese flu Cassis Belli.
Have they arrested Simon Overland yet?
She missed her ultrasound appointment due to this.
She could well lose her baby due to the distress caused
Most Viks still support these despicable government actions
You don’t know that. Try and post something sensible.
At 28 she’s far too young to claim
‘young and naive’
His intro editorial this evening will be well worth watching. 20 minutes and counting …
You have to feel for the brave officers* who gallantly trooped off to arrest a riot-inciting, bogan troublemaker, only to find themselves facing a cute little mum-to-be in her pink flannelette pj’s.
Oops!
But they boldly blustered on, making the kind of headlines that will resonate around the world.
*Nah. Not in the least.
Wow, they obviously don’t give s&*# about risk to reputation anymore. I’d say the rank and file are enjoying the power trip as well. Saw some upthread reference Eureka Stockade, don’t think it will be that dramatic but sooner or later some of the plod on the beat are going to be ambushed by larger numbers than they can muster with the perps disappearing into the woodwork or we will see a Macquarie Fields episode in one of similar minded suburbs that ring Melbournes fringe…
Now back to reputation, this will be the biggest consequence of this. That will take a generation or more to repair barring any repeat behaviour.
After Gobbo X and Get Pell, that’s entirely unsurprising.
I had a weird dream where I made a speech:
Oh no wait. I am having flashbacks to law school and The King against Sharkey.
I am still scarred by the lefty philosophy weirdo who taught jurisprudence vascan adjunct.
*Cooke!*, he said, yet wrote Coke…
Praise for the Hunchback
https://imgur.com/LPHbayM
I’ll say it again guys, if you live in Victoria, watch your digital hygiene. I wasn’t joking, then, or now.
You cannot fight, or even support the fight if you allow the VicStasi to pick you off as an individual. One obvious solution for those in Victoria who want to organise protests is organise protests from “Free Australia”, ie; outside the Victorian jurisdiction. Ask a friend or set up decoy accounts.
As for the actions of VICPOL in this instance, fucking disgraceful.
Zoe Lee just became the greatest Australian hero since Phar Lap.
Rowan Dean going ballistic on Sky
Rowan Dean just served it up on Blot as well.
VicPol have clearly gone in for the pound, having already been in for the penny.
It’s gone global now, apparently. The fallout from this will be talked about for generations.
Zoe looks like a real Malcolm X, eh?