Viktoria Police arrest a hardened criminal

Posted on 6:23 pm, September 2, 2020

Update: Selected extracts from the Victorian Charter of Human Rights.

12 Freedom of movement

Every person lawfully within Victoria has the right to move freely within Victoria and to enter and leave it and has the freedom to choose where to live.

15 Freedom of expression

                (1)  Every person has the right to hold an opinion without interference.

16 Peaceful assembly and freedom of association

                (1)  Every person has the right of peaceful assembly.

                (2)  Every person has the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions.

18 Taking part in public life

                (1)  Every person in Victoria has the right, and is to have the opportunity, without discrimination, to participate in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives.

Just saying.

76 Responses to Viktoria Police arrest a hardened criminal

  1. Entropy
    #3569287, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Are they plain clothes detectives?

    Imagine going through police training. I wonder if they ever thought they would be enforcing such “laws”.

    “They were ordered to do it” no doubt their excuse.

  2. Legalise Sedition
    #3569291, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    This is backwards.

    We are worse off than we were before the Eureka Stockade.

  3. mh
    #3569295, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Oh my fucking Lord.

    If Vic Cats aren’t protesting alongside Sam Newman this Saturday, they should hang their heads in shame.

  4. notafan
    #3569298, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Sammie claiming zero interest in exercising on Twitter.

  5. michael casey
    #3569300, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Victorian police policing everything except crime

  6. Bear Necessities
    #3569302, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Lefties really love punishing their enemies. In a few years are they going to shutdown unapproved Climate deniers?

    Hopefully the Chook up here doesn’t get any ideas!

  7. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3569303, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    she is white, she is guilty…. of something…. anything

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3569306, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    This is outrageous. It is sheer Stasi techniques. This woman is pregnant and distressed. She has a right to complain about lockdown and the effect on her family. If others want to march that is their business not hers.

    Get that boot off that pregnant woman’s baby!

  10. Entropy
    #3569315, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    A boot stomping on an unborn baby’s face, forever.

  12. Tim Neilson
    #3569328, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Just for the record,
    Iamashiteater is the most pretentious conceited stupid ignorant self-beclowner ever to humiliate himself on this site.
    He loves using technical terms from philosophy to make himself look clever, but always misuses them calamitously, thus revealing his utterly hopeless intellectual ineptitude.
    For example on the 27/8/20 “What did Ronny say Josh?” thread he described citing Court decisions as evidence of Australian law as “appeal to authority logical fallacies”.
    Yes, he really is that much of a sad sack risible contemptible pretentious loser and failure. What a turd!

  13. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3569338, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    They’ve gotten all Butch with a caucasian chick in the suburbs of Ballarat.
    Anybody got a link to the arrests made in the kitchens of Dandenong on ethnic Albanians?
    … anybody?

  14. Tim Neilson
    #3569339, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Poor old conceited stupid ignorant Iamashiteater.

    Yes, we definitely think people shouldn’t just be able to break and enter into your house, or any other property that you own – whether you own it individually, or jointly whether in individual names or through an artificial legal entity.
    That’s why we’re supportive of sovereign states having the power to control their borders.

  15. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3569341, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    “Daily Mail” were running this story, and allowing comments. They’ve suddenly gone down the memory hole….

  16. nb
    #3569345, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Today I saw ten police vehicles rushing to something or other. I thought to my self ‘Facebook post’ as a kind of macabre joke. Macabre, yes, joke no.
    Dan the boy, all heil.

  17. Delta A
    #3569346, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Is this Australia?

    God help us!

  18. nb
    #3569350, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    I am unsure why potential protesters don’t include a few BLM slogans. Free pass.

  20. Snoopy
    #3569357, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Just as well plod had the foresight to take along the morbidly obese midget wearing the pink hoodie. Things could have become a bit willing without her commanding presence.

  21. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3569362, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:01 pm

    The officer named on the warrant is not the officer who attended & made the arrest.

    Is that sop in the VicReich stasi?

  22. Entropy
    #3569364, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    So glad I don’t live in Victoria.

    The worst aspect about this for those of us living elsewhere is that these lefty nazis will give other States Governments ideas in the short term, and in the long term there will be mass migration of Victorians to where we are, where they will vote for pricks like Ghengis Dan.

  23. Entropy
    #3569366, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Just as well plod had the foresight to take along the morbidly obese midget wearing the pink hoodie.

    Even the pregnant woman could have outrun that. Maybe a social “worker”?

  24. JC
    #3569367, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3569338, posted on September 2, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    They’ve gotten all Butch with a caucasian chick in the suburbs of Ballarat.
    Anybody got a link to the arrests made in the kitchens of Dandenong on ethnic Albanians?
    … anybody?

    Because Albanians aren’t caucian. FMD, you’re an imbecile, Driller. One of the worst.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3569369, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Angry Alan Jones backs up Zoe Lee

    Radio king-turned Sky News pundit Alan Jones was so enraged by seeing the video of Ms Lee’s arrest that he called on Victorian Premier Daniel Jones to resign.

    He posted this rant to his Facebook page after seeing the video after Daily Mail Australia was the first to publish it.

    DANIEL ANDREWS SHOULD RESIGN TONIGHT

    Thankfully I am not the only Australian who thinks this is appalling, disgusting and disgraceful.

    A pregnant woman, forced into tears, handcuffed in her pyjamas, in front of her children, I think it is in Ballarat, for ‘incitement’.

    The only person guilty of incitement is the Premier of Victoria.

    His outlandish grab for power, his disdain of any accountability is forcing people to behaviour simply designed to take back their freedom.

    This woman is a victim of the appalling and unlimited powers given to the Victorian police.

    Everyone knew it would come to this. You can only push people so far.

    Wherein lies the violence in what you see here? The violence towards a pregnant mother is the like of which no Australian will tolerate.

    Go Daniel Andrews and go now before more damage is done.

    Daily Mail.

  27. mh
    #3569373, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Which Coalition Fed politicians will stand up and condemn what is happening in Australia’s reddest State?

    Any of them?

  28. C.L.
    #3569376, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    One of those situations where violence against police is fully justified.

  30. Roger
    #3569394, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:12 pm

    Ordinarily I’d predict they’d pay their mortgage off with the settlement.

    But we’re talking Victoria so we can’t be so sure.

  31. Roger
    #3569399, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Which Coalition Fed politicians will stand up and condemn what is happening in Australia’s reddest State?

    Any of them?

    And all eyes fell on Josh.

  32. notafan
    #3569402, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    I’m sure vicpol wish that hadn’t been livestreamed.

    It’s all the msm and social media.

  33. Mark M
    #3569404, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    When asked 5 years ogo in the job interview/promotion “Where do you see yourself in 5 years”, who said a police state?

  34. custard
    #3569405, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:15 pm

    Has Andrews signed his political death warrant?

  35. incoherent rambler
    #3569407, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    Any of them?

    I’m sure scomo will get tough and say something like:

    This not a federal issue it is a matter for the state of Viktoria to resolve.

  36. Muaddib
    #3569408, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:17 pm

    The police rely on the consent of the governed and ‘popular support’ if you will to carry out our duties effectively. VicPol will need to spend years recovering public trust.
    Have these clowns consciously thought beyond stage one as Thomas Sowell would say…Searching someone’s home, seizing private property for a speech violation (incitement?!) and then arresting them, Soviet Union ring any bells lads?
    The long-term consequences for VicPol will be quite damaging. As a fellow LEO I watch with profound dismay at the train-wreck headed their way in the years to come.

  37. Rich
    #3569412, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Put it on the 6 o clock news and see what happens

  38. notafan
    #3569413, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Josh on current affair about now and will be talking to Leigh sales at 7.30

  39. incoherent rambler
    #3569414, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:18 pm

    Has Andrews signed his political death warrant?

    Nah. 97.5% of people polled will support the Reichsführer’s actions.

  40. incoherent rambler
    #3569417, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    Has Andrews signed his political death warrant?

    If he has, will he be counted as a COVID fatality?

  41. Knuckle Dragger
    #3569419, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    I had initial doubts. They were dispelled.

    Those jacks deserve every single thing they get. Patten needs to resign, and now. No integrity, no confidence or trust held by the public. To quote Cromwell:

    ‘Go! In the name of God, go!’

  42. vlad
    #3569420, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.

  44. Roger
    #3569423, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    And all eyes fell on Josh.

    Being the appointed Fed Vic Lib commenter on Dan Andrews’s gov’t.

    Don’t get me wrong – I hope he eviscerates VicPol.

  45. notafan
    #3569424, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Ballarat is trending on Twitter

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3569425, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Nah. 97.5% of people polled will support the Reichsführer’s actions.

    Sadly, yes.

  47. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3569427, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Bluddee hell – just when you think various noxious destructive totalitarian imbeciles couldn’t plumb any more subterranean depths in this stupid, stupid country, something like this video pops up.

    What a disgrace.

  48. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3569428, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    Anyone want to start a “GoFundMe” for any fine and legal costs?

  49. calli
    #3569431, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    It will go global.

    Lucky Australia.

  50. incoherent rambler
    #3569432, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    Anybody else wondering how many similar arrests have occurred without the live stream?

  51. Some History
    #3569434, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    From the ABC link

    The video had amassed more than 600,000 views within three hours of being posted.

  52. notafan
    #3569437, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    A couple of others today according to Avi

  53. Win
    #3569439, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    When you think the behaviour of the Victorian police have reached the depths of depravity they pull another stazi trick out of their hats. The Human Rights of an entire state is under siege by Dan Andrews and his equally despicable comrades who voted in a state of emergency that now has the unmistakable imprint of the USSR ,CCP and East Germany under communism.

  54. custard
    #3569442, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    vlad
    #3569420, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm
    IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.

    Lampeater is a sick unit.

  55. Roger
    #3569445, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    vlad
    #3569420, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:20 pm
    IamPeter has been smited – smitten – whatever. He’s gone.

    Smote.

  56. custard
    #3569446, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    BTW mobile WhuFlu isolation units sales are still going gangbusters!

  58. incoherent rambler
    #3569448, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    A couple of others today according to Avi

    How many are waiting for that 2am knock on the door?
    To be taken away for re-education.

  59. Rafe Champion
    #3569449, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:33 pm

    What was the last straw for Iampeter? What has been happening while I was looking the other way?

  60. Chris M
    #3569452, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Most Viks still support these despicable government actions to ‘protect them’ and clearly the VikStasi are very enthusiastic in doing so.

    Escape that hellish state as soon as you can!

  61. Hay Stockard
    #3569453, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    VicPol. The front line of the CCCP invasion of Australia. Well the second after the Chinese flu Cassis Belli.

  62. Econocrat
    #3569456, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    Have they arrested Simon Overland yet?

  63. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3569458, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    She missed her ultrasound appointment due to this.

    She could well lose her baby due to the distress caused

  64. miltonf
    #3569459, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Most Viks still support these despicable government actions

    You don’t know that. Try and post something sensible.

  65. notafan
    #3569463, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:37 pm

    At 28 she’s far too young to claim

    ‘young and naive’

  66. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3569471, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Well said Mr Jones!

    His intro editorial this evening will be well worth watching. 20 minutes and counting …

  67. Delta A
    #3569472, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    You have to feel for the brave officers* who gallantly trooped off to arrest a riot-inciting, bogan troublemaker, only to find themselves facing a cute little mum-to-be in her pink flannelette pj’s.

    Oops!

    But they boldly blustered on, making the kind of headlines that will resonate around the world.

    *Nah. Not in the least.

  68. Rockdoctor
    #3569473, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Wow, they obviously don’t give s&*# about risk to reputation anymore. I’d say the rank and file are enjoying the power trip as well. Saw some upthread reference Eureka Stockade, don’t think it will be that dramatic but sooner or later some of the plod on the beat are going to be ambushed by larger numbers than they can muster with the perps disappearing into the woodwork or we will see a Macquarie Fields episode in one of similar minded suburbs that ring Melbournes fringe…

    Now back to reputation, this will be the biggest consequence of this. That will take a generation or more to repair barring any repeat behaviour.

  69. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3569474, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Wow, they obviously don’t give s&*# about risk to reputation anymore.

    After Gobbo X and Get Pell, that’s entirely unsurprising.

  70. Legalise Sedition
    #3569476, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    I had a weird dream where I made a speech:

    If Australia was invaded tomorrow by an occupying force of Americans, we would celebrate them as liberators, not oppressors.

    Oh no wait. I am having flashbacks to law school and The King against Sharkey.

    I am still scarred by the lefty philosophy weirdo who taught jurisprudence vascan adjunct.

    *Cooke!*, he said, yet wrote Coke…

  72. HT
    #3569484, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    I’ll say it again guys, if you live in Victoria, watch your digital hygiene. I wasn’t joking, then, or now.

    You cannot fight, or even support the fight if you allow the VicStasi to pick you off as an individual. One obvious solution for those in Victoria who want to organise protests is organise protests from “Free Australia”, ie; outside the Victorian jurisdiction. Ask a friend or set up decoy accounts.

    As for the actions of VICPOL in this instance, fucking disgraceful.

  73. Knuckle Dragger
    #3569492, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    Zoe Lee just became the greatest Australian hero since Phar Lap.

  74. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3569495, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Rowan Dean going ballistic on Sky

  75. Knuckle Dragger
    #3569499, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Rowan Dean just served it up on Blot as well.

    VicPol have clearly gone in for the pound, having already been in for the penny.

    It’s gone global now, apparently. The fallout from this will be talked about for generations.

  76. Leigh Lowe
    #3569500, posted on September 2, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Zoe looks like a real Malcolm X, eh?

