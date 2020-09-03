Bill Muehlenberg: So This Is How Democracy Dies

It was George Orwell who famously said,

We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end.

One wonders if he had the state of Victoria in mind when he said that. At 2 in the morning a handful of politicians applauded the passing of a Bill to give an authoritarian ruler even more draconian powers for even longer.

It gets to be extremely worrying when the real world of politics begins to merge with science fiction. What was that line from one of the Stars Wars films?

So this is how liberty dies… with thunderous applause.

For those who value liberty, democracy and parliamentary rule, what happened yesterday would have sent shudders down your spine. I refer of course to the upper house in Victoria passing Dan Andrew’s extension of his dictatorial powers – just barely.

In a 20-19 vote, three crossbenchers ensured that this became a fait accompli. Just in case you are not thrilled with the result, here are the three haters of freedom and their contact details. I do hope you get in touch with them and let them know what you think of this:

Animal Justice Party

[email protected]parliament.vic.gov.au

Phone: 5222 1941

Reason Party

[email protected]parliament.vic.gov.au

Phone: 9386 4400

The Greens

[email protected]parliament.vic.gov.au

Phone: 9348 2622

Here are some of the many problems with all this. Andrews had wanted a 12-month extension to his almost unchecked powers. A compromise bill put forward offered basically the same, but for 6 months at a time. Fiona Patten of the Reason Party was the main catalyst behind all this. And this despite appearing on the Bolt Report on Sky News a week earlier, assuring us she would oppose this bill.

Um, just what do we expect from a former prostitute, head of the porn lobby, and the founder of the Sex Party? High standards of morality are not exactly on offer here with her. Political expediency, dirty deals, and traitorous politics is what she and the other two MPs are clearly all about.

The bill itself was sprung on the MPs with just a few hours’ notice. Way to go Dan Andrews. Perhaps the most despicable move here was that of the Greens MP. She was actually on maternity leave, and so had been missing in action for some time now. But she decided to roll up yesterday so she could cast the deciding vote.

Thankfully we had some champions who did all they could to oppose this wretched bill. Bernie Finn of the Liberals gave a terrific 15-minute speech.

He said this when the dirty deal was finalised:

In the dead of night, the Andrews Government used its numbers to gag debate and push through Despot Dan’s legislation to suspend democracy in Victoria for a further 6 months. The vote was 20-19. The Government was supported by Greens leader Samantha Ratnam, Animal Justice Party’s Andy Meddick and the entirely slippery Fiona Patten. A dagger plunged into the heart of Victoria’s democracy at 1.56am on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A limit of 10 will be permitted at the funeral.

David Limbrick of the Liberal Democratic Party also spoke very well indeed.

Others also stood strong. But thanks to these three treasonous MPS, we will have even more dark days ahead. This bill simply means things will get even worse for all the hapless and increasingly hopeless prisoners in the Peoples Republik of Victoria. To return to the Star Wars imagery, it’s time to join the rebellion against the Evil Empire.