GoFund Zoe Buhler

Jordan Buhler – Zoe’s brother – has set up a GoFundMe page.

Hi everyone, as you all know my pregnant sister Zoe lee has gone viral due to police coming into her home and arresting her in front of her kids due to her creating a post saying she wanted to raise awareness for Mental health issues and suicide awareness during these hard times, she said she wanted to meet with face masks and social distancing, she was then dealt a warrant and arrested and told that she could be facing 4-15 years in jail for a post !! All money raised will go straight to Help Zoe lee pay her legal fees Thank you

Please give generously – this is a very worthy cause.

This is a line in the sand moment. Zoe was arrested for incitement (!) because her planned protest allegedly would violate an order given by an official. A bureaucrat – someone who was not elected to any public office, yet has the power to make law by decree with no Parliamentary or Judicial oversight.

Let’s be very clear: arresting a person for planning a protest against the government is a violation of every political and legal norm known to us. It is a violation of every Human Rights document or treaty the Australian government has ever signed. It is even a violation of the the Victorian Labor Party’s very own – but rather toothless – Victorian Charter of Human Rights.

This is what Craig Kelly has said:

On Facebook, the Liberal party backbench MP Craig Kelly shared the video, saying it was “what you’d expect to see in Nazi Germany.” “Every politician that voted for laws that allows a pregnant mother to be handcuffed for a Facebook post (that criticises government policy) stands condemned for eternity,” he wrote.

Funny that – this is what the Police said:

She said police had taken the handcuffs off and had explained to her at the police station that they were just doing their job.

Just doing their job.

Here is Caroline Overington:

I stand with Dan … on people’s necks. … She lives in a state where children are being forced into homeschooling; where there’s an 8pm curfew; where you can’t even go to the supermarket with your husband to buy your groceries, because that’s breaking the law; where you can’t go anywhere without a mask. … She’s being arrested for posting on Facebook. It’s dictatorial, undemocratic, and dangerous. You can accept and support the lockdown. You can be in favour of saving as many lives as possible. You should still be opposed to cuffing anyone for posting about an upcoming protest on Facebook.

Great line by Michael O’Brien:

The government holds up a red card when it comes to people protesting against Daniel Andrews, but they roll out the red carpet when it’s Black Lives Matter protesters.