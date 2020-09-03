GoFund Zoe Buhler

Jordan Buhler – Zoe’s brother – has set up a GoFundMe page.
Hi everyone, as you all know my pregnant sister Zoe lee has gone viral due to police coming into her home and arresting her in front of her kids due to her creating a post saying she wanted to raise awareness for Mental health issues and suicide awareness during these hard times, she said she wanted to meet with face masks and social distancing, she was then dealt a warrant and arrested and told that she could be facing 4-15 years in jail for a post !! All money raised will go straight to Help Zoe lee pay her legal fees Thank you
This is a line in the sand moment. Zoe was arrested for incitement (!) because her planned protest allegedly would violate an order given by an official. A bureaucrat – someone who was not elected to any public office, yet has the power to make law by decree with no Parliamentary or Judicial oversight.
Let’s be very clear: arresting a person for planning a protest against the government is a violation of every political and legal norm known to us. It is a violation of every Human Rights document or treaty the Australian government has ever signed. It is even a violation of the the Victorian Labor Party’s very own – but rather toothless – Victorian Charter of Human Rights.
This is what Craig Kelly has said:
On Facebook, the Liberal party backbench MP Craig Kelly shared the video, saying it was “what you’d expect to see in Nazi Germany.”
“Every politician that voted for laws that allows a pregnant mother to be handcuffed for a Facebook post (that criticises government policy) stands condemned for eternity,” he wrote.
Funny that – this is what the Police said:
She said police had taken the handcuffs off and had explained to her at the police station that they were just doing their job.
Just doing their job.
Here is Caroline Overington:
I stand with Dan … on people’s necks.
She lives in a state where children are being forced into homeschooling; where there’s an 8pm curfew; where you can’t even go to the supermarket with your husband to buy your groceries, because that’s breaking the law; where you can’t go anywhere without a mask.
She’s being arrested for posting on Facebook.
It’s dictatorial, undemocratic, and dangerous. You can accept and support the lockdown. You can be in favour of saving as many lives as possible. You should still be opposed to cuffing anyone for posting about an upcoming protest on Facebook.
Great line by Michael O’Brien:
The government holds up a red card when it comes to people protesting against Daniel Andrews, but they roll out the red carpet when it’s Black Lives Matter protesters.
Sure, just doing their job, just following orders. It’s known as the Nuremberg defence, but I guess there’s maybe no one in VicPol with the education or the interest to know what that is.
It is a line in the sand. Oh, and defund VivPsol.
Then get another job, dickheads.
Protest corona in Victoria, face up to 15 years jail. Protest corona in Hong Kong 10 years jail.
V for Vendetta speech
The Victorian and Australian Government should monitor what is being said about them on Twitter and overseas media.
No one outside Australia can believe what a fascist shithole this country really is.
I’m sure the state will be consistent in its policy and arrest and charge anyone inciting to protest against government decrees
like, taxi driver perhaps, complaining about Uber (etc) being allowed to trade here
what’s different?
are we going to nitpick about which people or groups get done for anti government activity?
nope, not a hope after arresting a pregnant woman for a facebook post
anything less now is gross hypocrisy
..how did they hear about her facebook post? my guess is she was doxxed
Saying it’s your job doesn’t make it right
Minority Report… convicted before you do the act….
Befhel ist befhel, of course.
Does anyone recall Albanese’s dismissive comment when a Truck convoy to express no confidence” in the Gillard/Rudd/Shorton menagerie descended on Canberra. I recall his snide remark about the truckies being of NO CONSEQUENCE””
Just what one would expect from a Labour/Left wing/Socialist anti Australian cadre.And in Andrews case a Commie
Remember this next election…..Lest we Forget
Yes, videos on YouTube from overseas media about Australia’s draconian rules are becoming commonplace. The references to Australia being worse than North Korea is not unusual. We have become the laughing stock of the democratic world.