Police Priorities

Posted on 2:48 pm, September 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

  2. Rex Mango
    #3570664, posted on September 3, 2020 at 2:53 pm

    Perfect illustration of much that is wrong with contemporary society.

  3. Roger W
    #3570668, posted on September 3, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Don’t just post here, email or write to the PM and your local Federal MP.
    Let them know how you feel!

  4. Penny
    #3570673, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Roger W
    I have written several times to the PM, Gladys Berejiklian, Greg Hunt, all I get in response is one of their stupid pre written letters/ emails which are just their policy position, never an answer to specific questions
    If I ring they read something to you off their computer, or say they will pass your comments on .. I doubt they do

  5. miltonf
    #3570679, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Why does the Australian left just copy the Demonrats? Just pitiful.

    I used to write to politicians- in the end I decided I was wasting my time.

  6. mundi
    #3570681, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Does anyone know the specific act/regulation for the encitement charge?
    Was it something specifically passed for covid?

  7. bemused
    #3570683, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    I wonder how many of those in the first photo wished it was a knee on a neck?

  8. miltonf
    #3570688, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    I once wrote to LP HQ re a gross inaccuracy in the Australian (they didn’t know about Dame Anabel Rankin apparently Susan Ryan was the first wimmin minister). No response.

  9. Arky
    #3570695, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Sinclair is on fire this week.
    Shit canning that Iampeter moron yesterday and now whacking the Vicpol fatheads.
    Keep it up.

  10. bemused
    #3570701, posted on September 3, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    I used to have a lot of respect for the police, but under Kim Jong Dan and the Fat Controller, I just can’t bring myself to think that way at the moment. Police used to tackle sensitive issues with restraint and common sense, nowadays it seems to be tackle first and then double down.

