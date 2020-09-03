Liberty Quote
-
Police Priorities
This entry was posted in Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
Exactly!
Perfect illustration of much that is wrong with contemporary society.
Don’t just post here, email or write to the PM and your local Federal MP.
Let them know how you feel!
Roger W
I have written several times to the PM, Gladys Berejiklian, Greg Hunt, all I get in response is one of their stupid pre written letters/ emails which are just their policy position, never an answer to specific questions
If I ring they read something to you off their computer, or say they will pass your comments on .. I doubt they do
Why does the Australian left just copy the Demonrats? Just pitiful.
I have written several times to the PM, Gladys Berejiklian, Greg Hunt, all I get in response is one of their stupid pre written letters/ emails which are just their policy position, never an answer to specific questions
I used to write to politicians- in the end I decided I was wasting my time.
Does anyone know the specific act/regulation for the encitement charge?
Was it something specifically passed for covid?
I wonder how many of those in the first photo wished it was a knee on a neck?
I once wrote to LP HQ re a gross inaccuracy in the Australian (they didn’t know about Dame Anabel Rankin apparently Susan Ryan was the first wimmin minister). No response.
Sinclair is on fire this week.
Shit canning that Iampeter moron yesterday and now whacking the Vicpol fatheads.
Keep it up.
I used to have a lot of respect for the police, but under Kim Jong Dan and the Fat Controller, I just can’t bring myself to think that way at the moment. Police used to tackle sensitive issues with restraint and common sense, nowadays it seems to be tackle first and then double down.
Seb Gorka has tweeted abt this now.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1301164041935749125?s=20
As I noted earlier, Victoristan is in the US news frequently (probably not the Leftist news) and another example: https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2020/09/02/watch-pregnant-aussie-mother-arrested-for-allegedly-inciting-coronavirus-lockdown-protest/.