The aim is to steal the election

Here’s the short version from Drudge.

Pollster Predicts Big Trump Victory on Nov 3...

But Biden Will End Up Winning a Week Later!

Here’s the long version from Ace of Spades:

Good morning kids. Midweek and up front, more and harder evidence of the plot to steal the 2020 election by the Democrats via the Mail-In Voting scheme is coming into sharper focus. Even the media propagandists and others are starting to admit that my recent perception that Trump may be heading for the closest thing to a landslide victory since ’84 or ’88 is accurate, they are using that as merely the springboard to state that when the mail-in votes are tabulated, it will be as if the win was an illusion, or some such bilge.

Of course, the ballots will no doubt be the result of harvesting, stealing, forgery or whatever else the Dems pull out of the back of Al Franken’s ’76 LeSabre trunk. It all depends on who is counting the votes and/or determining their validity. I have no idea what the process is for this, but if you remember the “hanging chad” madness that dragged on forever, that only involved the hand counting of ballots from, if I remember correctly, a single county, Palm Beach County (maybe one other?). We’re talking about a national election this time. Ho. Lee. Fook.