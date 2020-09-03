This has aged well

Posted on 8:30 pm, September 3, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

From the Herald Sun.

(HT: Econocrat)

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3571032, posted on September 3, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    About as palatable as seeing chinese warships docked in Woolloomooloo Bay.

  2. HT
    #3571033, posted on September 3, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Nah mate. It should be over Spring Street.

  3. Lee
    #3571039, posted on September 3, 2020 at 8:43 pm

    Former Victorian police commissioner Mick Miller would have torn shreds off whoever was responsible if he were still in charge.
    And told Dictator Dan where to go if he tried his gig of interfering in police matters.

  4. nb
    #3571051, posted on September 3, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    HT, #3571033 says: ‘Nah mate. It should be over Spring Street.’
    Draped behind the desk of the great leader, doubtless.

  5. Docket62
    #3571064, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:10 pm

    Mick Miller

    Best CCP I ever served under. Had the privilege of meeting him after the job. Just a top bloke who didn’t put up with any shit – and certainly not a CCP flag over a watch house

  6. NoFixedAddress
    #3571067, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Belt and Road forever.

    ASIO had no comment

  7. H B Bear
    #3571068, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    The blackfellas won’t be impressed.

  9. rickw
    #3571072, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Do they share techniques for terrorising and suppressing The People?

  10. Rebel with cause
    #3571085, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:27 pm

    Do they share techniques for terrorising and suppressing The People?

    Only those naughty “right wing extremists” ASIO is always telling us about.

  11. Chris M
    #3571089, posted on September 3, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    Are you suggesting it’s inappropriate Sinc?

    Seems to be a fit.

