Cancel culture warriors try to silence a nation’s song of pride

Whatever else it may do, the BBC’s decision first to drop the lyrics of Rule, Britannia from the last night of the Proms and then, faced with public outrage, reinstate them, should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the abject ignorance that underlies today’s cancel culture.
Intellectuals rarely enter professional politics and still more rarely conquer responsible office. But they staff political bureaus, write party pamphlets and speeches, act as secretaries and advisers, make the…politician’s…reputation….In doing these things they…impress their mentality on almost everything that is being done.— Joseph Schumpeter
The BBC’s decision to drop the lyrics of Rule, Britannia from the last night of the Proms should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the true nature of the BBC.
should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the abject ignorance that underlies today’s cancel culture
It is deliberate, planned and malicious.
British government and institutions hate the native population and want them at best destroyed or at worst reduced to serfs, dominated by foreigners.
A woke joke!
Pity the Brits aren’t as loud and angry about their current enslaving.
Peter Hitchens:
“Here we all are in a state of rage about whether the words of Rule, Britannia should be sung at the Last Night Of The Proms.
Yet the same people who claim to be exercised about this meekly submit to compulsory masks, house arrest, the suppression of Parliament, compulsory family separation and a catalogue of outrages against our liberty that only a slavish mind would accept.”