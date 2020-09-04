Cancel culture warriors try to silence a nation’s song of pride

Posted on 7:50 am, September 4, 2020 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

Whatever else it may do, the BBC’s decision first to drop the lyrics of Rule, Britannia from the last night of the Proms and then, faced with public outrage, reinstate them, should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the abject ignorance that underlies today’s cancel culture.

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Cancel culture warriors try to silence a nation’s song of pride

  1. Snoopy
    #3571356, posted on September 4, 2020 at 7:56 am

    The BBC’s decision to drop the lyrics of Rule, Britannia from the last night of the Proms should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the true nature of the BBC.

  2. Zyconoclast
    #3571372, posted on September 4, 2020 at 8:06 am

    should lay to rest any remaining doubts about the abject ignorance that underlies today’s cancel culture

    It is deliberate, planned and malicious.
    British government and institutions hate the native population and want them at best destroyed or at worst reduced to serfs, dominated by foreigners.

  3. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3571374, posted on September 4, 2020 at 8:07 am

    A woke joke!

  4. Ellen of Tasmania
    #3571487, posted on September 4, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Pity the Brits aren’t as loud and angry about their current enslaving.

    Peter Hitchens:

    “Here we all are in a state of rage about whether the words of Rule, Britannia should be sung at the Last Night Of The Proms.

    Yet the same people who claim to be exercised about this meekly submit to compulsory masks, house arrest, the suppression of Parliament, compulsory family separation and a catalogue of outrages against our liberty that only a slavish mind would accept.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.