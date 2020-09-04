Central Planning – OzStyle

The Canberra swamp is not just at it again. It is in hyper-drive. Engaging in central planning but pretending it is about creating jobs. But the problem with government policies to create jobs, as supported by years of evidence, is that the largest and most secure jobs created are government jobs. And always at the expense of private sector jobs.
Reported in the Australian Financial Review this morning:
A new “strike team” charged with luring international businesses to Australia will target exceptional talent in advanced manufacturing, financial services, FinTech and health.
Strike team. Yeah. If they would only go on strike.
Does anyone have any confidence that a bunch of no skin in the game public servants and “private sector experts” will get this right? And experts in what by the way.
Clearly the government has access to information unavailable to the rest of us mere tax payers. They know the future and they know the winners – “advanced manufacturing, financial services, FinTech and health.” Now they just need to pick the winners within these sectors. After all, Australian Governments have a track record in picking business winners.
This is classic government central planning thinking. Rather than cut red tape, green tape, regulation, taxes and the size of government to allow any and all businesses to thrive and to make Australia an attractive destination for business and entrepreneurs, these buffoons want to continue to imprison and punish domestic business and create incentives, incentives generally unavailable to domestic business, so as to attract their mates and their faves to come on down.
From where does this idiotic thinking come?
Here’s an idea. Let these central planning rocket scientists put their money where their mouths are. Let them co-invest with Australian tax payers – let the members of this task force put up 15% of every dollar of incentives given to these hand picked entrepreneurs.
But who will do the picking:
The Morrison government has named former Property Council of Australia boss Peter Verwer to lead a taskforce combining government and private sector experts, part of efforts to drive investment and job creation in the post-COVID-19 economy.
The respected business leader has been designated as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s special envoy for global business and talent attraction and will lead the two-year initiative.
Respected business leader! What business has Mr Verwer ever run. He was CEO of the Property Council of Australia for 22 years. The Property Council is not a business but a lobby shop advocating for the large property developers. What specifically does the Property Council do? this is what they say they do:
The Property Council of Australia is the leading advocate for Australia’s biggest industry and biggest employer – property.
Advocate.
If the Government wants to drive investment and job creation in Australia, the formula is very simple. It does not cost much. Read carefully. Here it is.
GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY.
And it has not taken Mr Verwer long to update his Linked in Profile. It already lists his role.
Im gazing into my crystal ball, its clearing, THE FUTURE IS REVEALED TO ME!!!
The PM just loves these executive agencies in PM&C.
It avoids having to trust an actual minister ( Ministries are becoming only for giving extra cash to buy internal party political support) and the tzars running these extremely well funded boondoggles are completely in his pocket.
You know what the outcome will be. Despite every tradie and construction supplies firm telling all that are interested that business is practically double last year, the well funded construction industry lobbyists will be making sure the ponzi is restarted and indeed boosted as soon as possible.
Broader industry strategies like removing regulatory burden and making it easy to start a new business Kent get a look in. Supply side strategies are dead since the big government Keynesians took over the Treasuries, it’s all about handouts and government patronage.
I’ve posted this many times. Left wing sites rarely publish, and the abuse i get when they do is hilarious. Anyway here it is again. Now its more relevant than ever.
The LNP are right now in the perfect position to announce a complete 180’ on power generation and water security. Dam every river., Bradfield scheme. Build Hele power stations, 1 in each state. Build ore processing plants, cokeing ovens and blast furnaces near all the mines Australia wide. Sell the pure processed minerals to the world at premium prices,Coked coal pig iron, aluminium copper ingots rare earth…ect. Set up an underground bunker in the middle of nowhere to store the world’s nuclear waste and charge like a wounded bull for eternity. If we do all that we would become the richest country on earth. If the alp/green don’t agree lnp would own the mining states forever.But what’s the chances
@exsteelworker
Or the government could just get the hell out of the way and let the private sector do these things if there is a case for it.
It’s like Kevni’s 2009 “best and brightest 2020 summit” was a winner for Australia.
Better still,limit politicians & public servants super rights to what is in the Future Fund and invest the fund in this venture.
Now rebranded as “Talent Attraction”.
Property lobbyist!
Combine this Cat story with the one immediately prior:
‘Hey guys, there’s a whole lot of distressed landlords in Australia. Easy pickings.’
Govt:
‘Look at all this wonderful foreign investment!’
I don’t know how you could run a business without government.
SloMo, coming from Tourism Australia, probably thinks this is a very good idea.