Central Planning – OzStyle

The Canberra swamp is not just at it again. It is in hyper-drive. Engaging in central planning but pretending it is about creating jobs. But the problem with government policies to create jobs, as supported by years of evidence, is that the largest and most secure jobs created are government jobs. And always at the expense of private sector jobs.

Reported in the Australian Financial Review this morning:

A new “strike team” charged with luring international businesses to Australia will target exceptional talent in advanced manufacturing, financial services, FinTech and health.

Strike team. Yeah. If they would only go on strike.

Does anyone have any confidence that a bunch of no skin in the game public servants and “private sector experts” will get this right? And experts in what by the way.

Clearly the government has access to information unavailable to the rest of us mere tax payers. They know the future and they know the winners – “advanced manufacturing, financial services, FinTech and health.” Now they just need to pick the winners within these sectors. After all, Australian Governments have a track record in picking business winners.

This is classic government central planning thinking. Rather than cut red tape, green tape, regulation, taxes and the size of government to allow any and all businesses to thrive and to make Australia an attractive destination for business and entrepreneurs, these buffoons want to continue to imprison and punish domestic business and create incentives, incentives generally unavailable to domestic business, so as to attract their mates and their faves to come on down.

From where does this idiotic thinking come?

Here’s an idea. Let these central planning rocket scientists put their money where their mouths are. Let them co-invest with Australian tax payers – let the members of this task force put up 15% of every dollar of incentives given to these hand picked entrepreneurs.

But who will do the picking:

The Morrison government has named former Property Council of Australia boss Peter Verwer to lead a taskforce combining government and private sector experts, part of efforts to drive investment and job creation in the post-COVID-19 economy. The respected business leader has been designated as Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s special envoy for global business and talent attraction and will lead the two-year initiative.

Respected business leader! What business has Mr Verwer ever run. He was CEO of the Property Council of Australia for 22 years. The Property Council is not a business but a lobby shop advocating for the large property developers. What specifically does the Property Council do? this is what they say they do:

Advocate.

If the Government wants to drive investment and job creation in Australia, the formula is very simple. It does not cost much. Read carefully. Here it is.

GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY.

And it has not taken Mr Verwer long to update his Linked in Profile. It already lists his role.