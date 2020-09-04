Channeling Victoria

Does this sound familiar? This is George Will writing in the Washington Post:
Democracy presupposes an impossibility: “the people” being in charge. Michels, writes Nodia, considered the masses naturally passive and predisposed to accept decisions made by the few people with the interests and skills to participate directly in politics and governance. And the principle of representation — the people do not decide issues, they decide who will decide — inevitably opens what Nodia calls a “mental and cultural gap between the rulers and the ruled.” Hence a “democratic deficit” is inherent in democracy.
Michels banished his disappointment about representative democracy by joining Benito Mussolini’s fascist party, for populist reasons he never renounced: A charismatic autocrat can provide “direct” democracy, bypassing the chimera of representation by embodying the will of the people. When Mussolini criticized democracy, he meant the parliamentary sort, not the glorious “democratic” fusing of the leader (Duce, Fuhrer, Mr. “I alone can fix it”) and the led.
Victorian voters keep electing ALP to government expecting a different result.
Or as it was IIRC the leader of the Liberal Democrats in the UK at the time of Zimbabwe being freed by Malcolm Fraser of the oppressive whites and installing Robert Mugabe said
Come to think of it – all voting systems reflect the will of the people.
Just in some like Switzerland it is the will of the majority of the people in the country on each issue, and most others it is the will of the people in parliament or the will of the people in the politburo or the will of the self elected people in the inner sanctum. It is just how you define the people. Definitions count. All systems are still the will of the people.