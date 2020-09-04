COVID Stockholm syndrome

This comment got caught in the spaminator. From “Dan“.
Then from Wendy Murrell.
This comment got caught in the spaminator. From “Dan“.
Then from Wendy Murrell.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Taxation of earnings from labor is on a par with forced labor. Seizing the results of someone’s labor is equivalent to seizing hours from him and directing him to carry on various activities.
Well that’s silly.
We should protect the life and health of all people by banning cars, since more people have died this year from them than have from bat crud.
We should ban hospitals because more people have died from medical errors than bat crud.
We should ban people from going to the beach since many people drown and get eaten by sharks.
You go down this path and you will do nothing, ever.
Behold the power of propaganda.
What these two dumb fucks can’t reconcile in their feeble brains, is that it was not the “people” who were responsible for the spread of this virus in Vic, it was a government fuck up in quarantine hotels.
The government fuck up was employing security guards instead of law enforcement/military to oversee the program.
These untrained security guards then took the disease home with them.
Guess what, this occurred around the same time as a religious festival.
The transmissions from these guards was almost exclusively within the family circle, up until they started to be hospitalised, then the conduit was the hospital staff. Some of the hospital staff then took it into nursing homes.
There has essentially been no “community” transmission outside of this bubble.
Further to this, The Age has on their home page an interactive map where you can put in a postcode and it shows the number of cases.
If you dismiss the aged care clusters, there is an extraordinary relationship between the suburbs with the highest number of cases and the number of mosques within that postcode.
Make of that what you will.
List the number of people under 16, and the number of people over 60, killed ‘by’ coronavirus in Victoria, then tell us how ‘deadly’ it is.
In wokeland, being a breeder is prima facie evidence of stupidity and fascist deviationist tendencies.
Huck @ 10:43am, precisely
And the reason for the urgent imposition of stage 4 with curfew and house arrest before mandatory mask wearing took effect? Perhaps the event that was celebrated 18/19th August?
“Large family gatherings have been a MASSIVE (sic) contribution …” Premier Vikkktoria 31.8.20
As if “large family gatherings” are typical across this state. Who is he kidding.
The lack of distrust shown to Victorians by this Vikkktorian government is destroying us.
I have noted of late, O Doomlord, that the Cat has been attracting some oddballs wth unremarkable nanames who come here, spout off about how racist or ungood we are, amd go remarkably silet ad disappear when so much as laughed at. Let alone replied to.
I therefore wish to extend my congratulations on running a site that has sufficient circulation and influence to attract the flak of the SJWs, cancellistas and statists of all types.
There is a stripe in their red paint, and they do not like it!
Good hunting, Cats!
And best wishes to our Doomlord…
… and thousands of people are dying …
In Australia?
“Dan” sounds like one of these fanatical AGW alarmists.
Covid captivity is unnecessary. The Stockholm Syndrome slaves can go free. Australia can return to being a nation that is worth living in once more.
Dr Stella Immanuel Celebrates Clearance By Texas Medical Board who threatened to take her medical practitioner licence and shame her because she prescribed hydroxychloroquine and arithromycin to hundreds of patients in desperate need of help, because other craven doctors refused to prescribe the safe life-saving medication.
The corrupt Texas medical board members decided to reverse their decision to ban Dr Stella Immanuel from practising medicine and prescribing hydroxychloroquine, because she would go to court and bring patients to testify about their lives having been saved from her treatment, using the very drug that is even banned in Australia by an evil cohort of medical officers and government officials.
Guilty of medial negligence and murder:
Brendan Murphy, Paul Kelly, Nick Coatesworth, Bret Sutton
Guilty of negligence and facilitating murder:
Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Daniel Michael Andrews, Premier of Victoria
The evil Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young and the Labor Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Cabinet have made it an offence (fine of $13,000) to obtain or use hydroxychloroquine, especially for those residing in aged care homes.
Mark McGowan is complicit in promoting hydroxychloroquine as ineffective, therefore, WA borders have to remain closed.
Words for our times.
When an issue becomes delicate and politically challenging, reach for the Hammer of State.
There is a message in this.
Many of the opponents of lock-downs appeal to populist tropes – in particular that it is comfortable middle class, public sector ‘elites’, a gormless media-political industrial complex and apprehensive retirees who have brought the current regime into being. What they’ve missed in the race to echo Andrew Bolt and his ilk is that many of these measures are popular. There are many ‘Quiet Australians’ of widely differing political stripes who rate the performance of the governments as, broadly speaking, adequate if not good.
I happen to disagree with them – I’m disposed to think the lockdowns, if they ever had much logic, have lost it: the Victorian outbreak now seems to be focussed on aged and healthcare, and to have little ‘community transmission’. The curfew was a measure to reduce the cost of policing, and seems fairly disproportionate to any benefit, perhaps outside a few parts of Melbourne’s suburbs.
Many Cats also disagree with the lock-down, though often for very different reasons. But appeals to an ‘oppressed majority’ are missing the point: these measures are perceived by many to be doing what they want, which is the elimination of the spread of a nasty disease. It’s little wonder then that the appeals fail, and will continue to fail: the argument needs to be made about the detail – that the measures aren’t doing what the majority want. They do little if anything to staunch current transmission.
These two f’wits fall into two categories either:
a) paid propaganda operatives with taxpayer dollars of course who reside within Dicktator Dan’s department and there is one make no mistake. The ones who infest social media or who call into talkback radio stations just after one of Dan’s pronouncements or
b) two complete morons who have been sucked in by the propaganda emanating out of Dan’s dept as per point a) and the MSM especially ABC, Fairfax, Daliy Mail, Guardian and FTA morning crap
Interesting one of the idiots refers to himself as “Dan” – coincidence No?
The Media is our enemy