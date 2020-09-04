Government in every nook and cranny

Is there a single corner of Australian life not poisoned by the reach of government? Check out this job advertisement from Cricket NSW:

The administrative body for NSW cricket needs an in house lobbyist. Charming.

And what will the successful candidate do Cats may ask:

The Public Policy & Government Relations Manager will develop and co-ordinate public policy and government relations activity in NSW, with a focus on relationships with the NSW Government, local councils in NSW and the Australian Government as issues relate to NSW. The role will report to the Chief Operating Officer at Cricket NSW, with a dotted line to the Head of Government Relations & Infrastructure at Cricket Australia. This role involves extensive government relations engagement with Ministers and staff of the Australian & NSW Governments, along with a wide number of backbench and Opposition MPs, as well as the Parliamentary Friends of Cricket network

Cricket NSW says its purpose is:

to inspire everyone to love cricket

Sounds like it’s purpose is to capture taxpayer funds to bribe people to love cricket.

Pack it up. It’s all over. We are all soviets now.