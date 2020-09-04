In Defense of Looting

Posted on 11:17 am, September 4, 2020 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

This is why Donald Trump will win the coming US election:

In Defense of Looting: A Riotous History of Uncivil Action

It is on sale at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and others who all seem comfortable  distributing this book.

What is this book about:

A fresh argument for rioting and looting as our most powerful tools for dismantling white supremacy.

But Vicky Osterweil argues that stealing goods and destroying property are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the police and the state. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of property and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Black, anti-Indigenous oppression.

But it only gets better.  A review in Publishers Weekly says:

Moreover, in her analysis, the “threat” that looting and rioting pose to the established order is necessary “to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property.”

Say that again:

to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property.

Yeah.  This will end well.

25 Responses to In Defense of Looting

  1. stackja
    #3571696, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:20 am

    Many died in USA Civil War to free Blacks.

  2. Roger
    #3571703, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Endorsed by Kamala Harris?

  3. Dr Faustus
    #3571712, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:27 am

    cisheteropatriarchy

    The awesome power of the mighty English language.
    So much stupid compressed into a single word.

  4. duncanm
    #3571713, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:29 am

    Fair enough,

    she won’t mind if we send a bunch of poor angry black people around to her house to ransack it.

  5. duncanm
    #3571717, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:31 am

    Oh.. she clarifies her position.

    When I use the word looting, I mean the mass expropriation of property, mass shoplifting during a moment of upheaval or riot. That’s the thing I’m defending. I’m not defending any situation in which property is stolen by force.

    Somewhere there’s a distinction between “mass expropriation of property, mass shoplifting” and “stolen by force” which I’m missing. I guess the property owners are giving their shit away voluntarily.

  6. stevem
    #3571722, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:36 am

    I notice photo’s of the author are not as common as photos of the cover. I guess that photos of a man woman who has “washed away as their primal sin of being born with a wrong color” man not sell well….

  8. Adelagado
    #3571730, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:42 am

    cisheteropatriarchy

    Yeah, we hate those cisheteropats!

    Er, hang on a minute…

  9. Mullumhillbilly
    #3571732, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:42 am

    On sale at Barnes and Noble? Hey why not just smash the windows and take it?

  10. cuckoo
    #3571744, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:52 am

    And “Vicki” is a man, man!

  11. thefrollickingmole
    #3571747, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Sounds better translated into Hitler*

    But Mole argues that enslaving negroes and bringing civilization are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the darkies and the primitives. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of Aryanes and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Lebanstraum, anti-superior race oppression.

    *If you can swap out racial terms from one to ‘aryan” or “White” and it still makes perverted sense and is just as offensive, then congratulations, you are fluent in hitler.

  12. cuckoo
    #3571748, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Shades of “Steal this book” by Abbie Hoffmann.

  13. NuThink
    #3571750, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:54 am

    One of the comments at Barnes and Noble.

    ☆☆☆☆☆1 out of 5 stars. · 3 days ago
    Total Ridiculousness!!!
    I would encourage everyone to shoplift the book. Give the vapid author a taste of their own medicine.
    C’mon. We’ve ALL been told that taking something that doesn’t belong to you isn’t right, correct?
    This ridiculous author attempts to defend something for which there is NO defense.
    Steal the book.

    Review Contains Spoilers: No

    And another

    ☆☆☆☆☆
    ☆☆☆☆☆1 out of 5 stars. · 3 days ago
    Irony Lost On Author
    The author writes a long book justifying the taking of things from others without paying because of the evils of capitalism, then charges $28 for her book to take advantage of capitalism.

    Review Contains Spoilers: No
    ✘ No, I do not recommend this product.

    .
    And another.

    ☆☆☆☆☆
    ☆☆☆☆☆1 out of 5 stars. · 5 days ago
    Horrible Writing In Defence Of An Absurd Idea
    This book goes to great length to justify looting in the name of justice… It is poorly written and poorly reasoned. Ironucally, it is priced at a hefty $28, which is hardly just. The only just way to acquire this book is to steal it, in order to protest the absurdity of the ideas espoused within.

    Review Contains Spoilers: No
    ✘ No, I do not recommend this product.

    PS
    I wonder if Vicky would accept being forced to taking her own medicine, or she should at least to offer the book for free – including free postage.

  14. cuckoo
    #3571751, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:54 am

    This is why Donald Trump will win the coming US election

    Personally I like to think it was the moment the Dems ended the first night of their convention with a gay black guy in a dress singing a 60s protest song.

  17. BrettW
    #3571769, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    So book shops are happy to sell a book that encourages looting. Incredible.

  18. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3571776, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    This is why Donald Trump will win the coming US election

    This actually is why the Dems will “win” the election.
    They have no scruples and will commit massive industrial-scale vote fraud.
    What happens afterwards I have no idea.

  19. AusAutarch
    #3571782, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    The coverplate of the book makes the irony particularly delicious:
    https://snipboard.io/0jl9uR.jpg

  20. PaulW
    #3571794, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    “NPR is reeling and red-faced after running a softball interview with the author of a book praising looting”

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/npr-backtracks-pro-looting-interview

  21. Lee
    #3571802, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    So book shops are happy to sell a book that encourages looting. Incredible.

    Anybody who buys or sells the book is a hypocrite if he calls the police when he is the victim of looting.
    “White supremacy” is one of the most exaggerated tropes in modern society.

  22. Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus
    #3571803, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    Presumably Vicky Osterweil would be happy if every copy of her book is stolen and she gets no royalties

  24. Rohan
    #3571820, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    All looters should be shot on sight.

    Problem solved.

  25. Jock
    #3571822, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    Remember. Black Looting Matters.

