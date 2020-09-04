In Defense of Looting

This is why Donald Trump will win the coming US election:
It is on sale at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and others who all seem comfortable distributing this book.
What is this book about:
A fresh argument for rioting and looting as our most powerful tools for dismantling white supremacy.
But Vicky Osterweil argues that stealing goods and destroying property are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the police and the state. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of property and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Black, anti-Indigenous oppression.
But it only gets better. A review in Publishers Weekly says:
Moreover, in her analysis, the “threat” that looting and rioting pose to the established order is necessary “to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property.”
Say that again:
to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property.
Yeah. This will end well.
Many died in USA Civil War to free Blacks.
Endorsed by Kamala Harris?
The awesome power of the mighty English language.
So much stupid compressed into a single word.
Fair enough,
she won’t mind if we send a bunch of poor angry black people around to her house to ransack it.
Oh.. she clarifies her position.
Somewhere there’s a distinction between “mass expropriation of property, mass shoplifting” and “stolen by force” which I’m missing. I guess the property owners are giving their shit away voluntarily.
I notice photo’s of the author are not as common as photos of the cover. I guess that photos of a
manwoman who has “washed away as their primal sin of being born with a wrong color” man not sell well….
oops may not sell well
cisheteropatriarchy
Yeah, we hate those cisheteropats!
Er, hang on a minute…
On sale at Barnes and Noble? Hey why not just smash the windows and take it?
And “Vicki” is a man, man!
Sounds better translated into Hitler*
But Mole argues that enslaving negroes and bringing civilization are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the darkies and the primitives. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of Aryanes and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Lebanstraum, anti-superior race oppression.
*If you can swap out racial terms from one to ‘aryan” or “White” and it still makes perverted sense and is just as offensive, then congratulations, you are fluent in hitler.
Shades of “Steal this book” by Abbie Hoffmann.
One of the comments at Barnes and Noble.
And another
And another.
PS
I wonder if Vicky would accept being forced to taking her own medicine, or she should at least to offer the book for free – including free postage.
Personally I like to think it was the moment the Dems ended the first night of their convention with a gay black guy in a dress singing a 60s protest song.
Feel free to write your book reviews here: https://books.google.com.au/books?id=V7E_zQEACAAJ&sitesec=reviews&hl=en
When they’ve lost the Atlantic readers …
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/09/there-no-defense-looting/615925/
So book shops are happy to sell a book that encourages looting. Incredible.
This actually is why the Dems will “win” the election.
They have no scruples and will commit massive industrial-scale vote fraud.
What happens afterwards I have no idea.
The coverplate of the book makes the irony particularly delicious:
https://snipboard.io/0jl9uR.jpg
“NPR is reeling and red-faced after running a softball interview with the author of a book praising looting”
https://www.foxnews.com/media/npr-backtracks-pro-looting-interview
Anybody who buys or sells the book is a hypocrite if he calls the police when he is the victim of looting.
“White supremacy” is one of the most exaggerated tropes in modern society.
Presumably Vicky Osterweil would be happy if every copy of her book is stolen and she gets no royalties
Vicky Osterweil is a tranny, she used to be Willie Osterweil. Ze seems to be a rather neurotic soul.
https://www.unz.com/isteve/surprise-surprise-vicky-osterweil-author-of-in-defense-of-looting-used-to-be-willie-osterweil/
All looters should be shot on sight.
Problem solved.
Remember. Black Looting Matters.