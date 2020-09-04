In Defense of Looting

This is why Donald Trump will win the coming US election:

It is on sale at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and others who all seem comfortable distributing this book.

What is this book about:

A fresh argument for rioting and looting as our most powerful tools for dismantling white supremacy. … But Vicky Osterweil argues that stealing goods and destroying property are direct, pragmatic strategies of wealth redistribution and improving life for the working class—not to mention the brazen messages these methods send to the police and the state. All our beliefs about the innate righteousness of property and ownership, Osterweil explains, are built on the history of anti-Black, anti-Indigenous oppression.

But it only gets better. A review in Publishers Weekly says:

Moreover, in her analysis, the “threat” that looting and rioting pose to the established order is necessary “to overturn this miserable world of white supremacy, anti-Blackness, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, empire, and property.”

Say that again:

Yeah. This will end well.