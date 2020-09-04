Margaret Thatcher on global warming

Our Gladys Berejiklian had a Zoom love-in with former Conservative British Prime Minister Theresa May the other day and Gladys waxed lyrical about what could be done if we only copied the British example and followed the lead of Matt Kean in New South Wales.

Asked how she overcame political obstacles to legislate for net-zero emissions Ms May said there was little opposition and historically the UK Conservative Party has embraced action on climate change, noting that one of the first world leaders to address climate change was Margaret Thatcher.

I would need to check precisely what Thatcher said about coal and nuclear power when she was locked in conflict with the coal miners and to balance the story, consider some more deliberate and considered statements that she made later.

At the the UN General Assembly in New York on 8 November, 1989.

But the problem of global climate change is one that affects us all and action will only be effective if it is taken at the international level.

…..We have to look forward not backward and we will only succeed in dealing with the problems through a vast international effort……

Before we act, we need the best possible scientific assessment: otherwise we risk making matters worse….

In her Biography (2002)-

The doomsayers’ favourite subject today is climate change. This has a number of attractions for them.

First the science is extremely obscure so they cannot be easily be proved wrong.

Secondly we all have ideas about the weather: traditionally the English on first acquaintance talk of little else.

Third, since clearly no plan to alter climate could be considered on anything other but a global scale, it provides a marvellous excuse for world wide supra-national socialism….

