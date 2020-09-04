Mornings in Melbourne

Posted on 10:31 am, September 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Even though the angels of heaven might be on your side – remember the Police have guns and will deploy violence to achieve their objectives.

Update I: Headline from The Australian editorial.

It’s a gruesome scenario most of us know only from films. Just a few people in Australia who have lived under the Nazis, the Stasi or China’s national security laws know the reality.

The knock on the door, the fear and shock as police arrest someone in the home for a supposed crime against the state — often expressing a view contrary to the diktats of the ruling elite.

This time last year, the idea that any Australian police force would arrest and handcuff a pregnant woman at home in her pyjamas, in front of her children, in a provincial city, for a Facebook post, would have defied credulity.

The pandemic, however, has brought an incremental erosion of civil liberties, especially in Victoria. The heat has been turned up gradually, to the point Victorians are living a dystopian nightmare. House arrest for 23 hours a day, working (if they still have job) at home while they homeschool children; an 8pm curfew; isolation if they live alone; no visiting friends or family. Many people, understandably, are too fraught to add another worry — the encroaching police state — to their burdens.

Others, alarmed that their state has crossed a dangerous line, are outraged. Professionals at the coalface, such as the medical practitioners who have signed a letter noting the dangers to citizens’ physical and mental health posed by restrictions, are increasingly concerned for the sick and vulnerable.

Apart from the Aussie accent, the only moment in the exchange with police at the Ballarat home of Zoe Buhler, 28, that felt remotely Australian was her partner, James Timmins, 21, appealing to police: “This is a bit unfair, come on, mate. What about she just doesn’t do the event?”

The couple are worried about the health of their unborn child. Ms Buhler offered to take down the offending post, which promoted a “Freedom Day Ballarat” planned for Saturday, but to no avail. The police also said they were obliged to seize any mobile phone or computer: “Any device in this house we’re taking.”

In a supposedly liberal democracy, the slide into authoritarianism is intolerable. Such a crude show of force suggests authorities are tone deaf to the public mood, or indifferent to it. The lack of an apology from Victoria Police or the government is telling.

The Institute of Public Affairs, supporting Ms Buhler, says Victoria is a “police state”. Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius did little to disavow the public of that notion. He defended the arrest but, with astounding understatement, admitted the “optics” were “never going to look good”.

Like the Black Lives Matter protests in June, the anti-lockdown rallies planned for Saturday are dangerous, irresponsible and unconscionable.

The high-handedness of Premier Daniel Andrews and the police has fuelled the anger. But those who want to protest should show the maturity and discernment to stay home. Turning out could endanger lives and health. It also may prolong stage-four restrictions.

Mr Andrews has promised to tell Victorians on Sunday about his proposed road maps out of the restrictions for Melbourne and outside the city. The second wave of COVID-19 has cost 572 lives in Victoria and extracted a heavy economic and social price.

After a crisis that arose mainly from his government’s egregious failures over hotel quarantining, and slow testing and tracing outcomes earlier on, Mr Andrews needs to ease the pressure as soon as possible.

The public deserves better than the oppressive, prescriptive blueprint leaked to the Herald Sun. It suggested Melbourne’s stage-four lockdown and curfew would be extended for a fortnight.

Dates for retail, hospitality and entertainment venues to reopen as soon as possible are essential. Mr Andrews’s power grab to extend the state of emergency for another year, which led to a compromise of six months thanks to “libertarians” such as Greens, Reason Party and Animal Justice MPs, set alarm bells ringing.

Now the video of an expectant mum in handcuffs has ricocheted around the world, adding to the impression of a power-crazed regime. As the COVID crisis passes, the state needs to step back but copy the success of NSW in tracing, testing and isolation to keep the virus in check while Victorians get on with life.

That is when the state of disaster abates.

Update II: Things are getting very ugly. From Craig Kelly’s FaceBook page.

80 Responses to Mornings in Melbourne

  2. Makka
    #3571614, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Open warfare on Victorians.

  3. Cassie of Sydney
    #3571618, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:38 am

    “Victoria is a police state.” @GideonCRozner”

    Love Gideon’s work.

  4. OldOzzie
    #3571619, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:39 am

    That is Bloody Frightening to be happening in Australia

  5. mh
    #3571620, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Open warfare on Victorians.

    Yep.

    I don’t think sarcasm will play well any more on this site.

  6. Infidel Tiger King
    #3571621, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Perhaps BLM and their anti-cop rhetoric are right?

    I mean who would mind if these guys were shot?

  7. Robber Baron
    #3571623, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:40 am

    May the revolution be swift and decisive.

  8. Infidel Tiger King
    #3571625, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Just remember these scenes when the police take 24+ hours to attend a burglary and then tell you it’s unlikely anything further will happen.

  9. Robber Baron
    #3571629, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

    6 more months of this.

  10. mundi
    #3571630, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:43 am

    What did he do?
    Post something on social media?

  12. C.L.
    #3571633, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:45 am

    I don’t have any problem with violence being used against police in those circumstances.

  13. bemused
    #3571635, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Six months ago, if you said something like this was going to happen, you’d be laughed off as crazy. How soon before this becomes another reality?

    First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.

    Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

  14. notafan
    #3571637, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Yes IT.

    Waved away my robbery because apparently neither Dan Murphy’s or supermarket cctv were working that morning.

    Amazing.

  15. Infidel Tiger King
    #3571638, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:46 am

    ACAB.

    Time to fry some swine.

  16. stackja
    #3571644, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:50 am

    Victorian police didn’t worry about ALP Red Shirts, Lawyer X, or Pell justice.

  17. OUTRAGED
    #3571648, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:51 am

    Carrying out Andrews’ agenda; abide by the RULES. There are RULES, RULES and more RULES we must live by.

  18. notafan
    #3571651, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:52 am

    Of course this arrest just reinforces the likelihood the pink pygamas one was a psyc op or a set up by the ‘victim ‘.

  19. Roger
    #3571653, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I don’t have any problem with violence being used against police in those circumstances.

    No, but the magistrate will.

    The full force of the state is now being used against Victorians.

    The only hope for a remedy is via civil action.

    (Btw, why are so many Victorian police seriously overweight?)

  20. notafan
    #3571655, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:53 am

    And omg they don’t have much hair.

    It’s the same ones!

  21. Infidel Tiger King
    #3571656, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:54 am

    (Btw, why are so many Victorian police seriously overweight?)

    Because they aren’t really police any more. If they were doing actual policing they would need to be fitter and human beings

  22. bemused
    #3571657, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:55 am

    While my comment awaits moderation, it seems that the Victoristan government can’t stop digging the hole that they have dug themselves into. What are they trying to do, dig a hole to China?

  23. C.L.
    #3571662, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Of course this arrest just reinforces the likelihood the pink pygamas one was a psyc op or a set up by the ‘victim ‘.

    I don’t follow.

  24. Terry
    #3571663, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:57 am

    These “officers” must be removed and never hold office again (at a minimum).

  25. Robbo
    #3571665, posted on September 4, 2020 at 10:58 am

    Dan’s Victoria where the cops arrive and smash down your front door to gain entry to your house. What the hell is happening to our State? Pregnant young woman is arrested and handcuffed for having the audacity to suggest that people should gather for a peaceful protest against the draconian lockdown imposed by Andrews. The coppers defence was “we are only doing our job”, otherwise known as the Nuremberg defence. Unsurprisingly the leaders of this bunch of government paid thugs say their underlings behaved properly. Meanwhile our Dictator Dan when asked about this by the media falls back on the Sergeant Schultz defence of “I know nothing”. This miserable excuse of a Premier has now added cowardice to his list of other disgraceful behaviour. Something, hopefully soon, will tip Victorians over the edge and we will see a reaction that will lead to the end of the Andrews regime. That puny little incompetent man will always be remembered as the person who destroyed lives in Victoria.

  26. C.L.
    #3571667, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Morrison and the Liberal Party approve of all this.
    Don’t forget that.

  27. notafan
    #3571668, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:01 am

    CL

    There are some people ‘speculating’ that the Ballarat arrest was a ‘set up’ either by the victim or by police to intimidate people.

    Yet here we go again.

    Smashing down the door because Facebook.

  28. Infidel Tiger King
    #3571669, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:01 am

    Notice the well worn truck the cops used when assaulting him? “Stop resisting! Stop resisting!” As they bash a man clearly not resisting.

    Bartolo is clearly a tool, but these are scary times.

  29. notafan
    #3571670, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Riseupmelbourne on Twitter claimed faked..

  30. Roger
    #3571671, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Going by the victim’s handle, what are the odds this was a politically motivated execution of a search warrant?

  31. notafan
    #3571674, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Ozgaypatriot not victim.

    Have a look at James Bartolo Facebook.

    Something called truth consciousness network?

  32. lotocoti
    #3571676, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:05 am

    How long before the Maximum Leader’s Orpos begin wearing green and establishing special action groups?

  33. Roger
    #3571683, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Ozgaypatriot not victim.

    Right, but @AusAntiLeft is what really caught my attention.

  34. Anne
    #3571686, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:14 am

    Handy tips for people living in a Police State.

    https://youtu.be/hwvYVvVgEjI 45 mins

  36. Roger
    #3571691, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Right, but @AusAntiLeft is what really caught my attention.

    Twitter activist from QLD it seems.

  37. twostix
    #3571711, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:27 am

    See how much they despise you, everyman.

    Nobody is safe in a police state, not even the most timid cop-arse-kissing upper middle class kneeler is safe because in an authoritarian police state there are only two classes: police and their political masters and puppets vs everyone else.

  38. Roger
    #3571721, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Nobody is safe in a police state, not even the most timid cop-arse-kissing upper middle class kneeler is safe because in an authoritarian police state there are only two classes: police and their political masters and puppets vs everyone else.

    True, but history teaches us that it usually ends very badly for the first lot.

  39. twostix
    #3571729, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:41 am

    The twitterer isn’t the person who took the video.

    The person who took the video from what I can gather is a bit of an rights activist who’s into body building and follows DJT on FB.

    It’s political, they’re sending a message to the hodge-podge coalition of anti-left / anti-lockdown organisers in Victoria.

  40. Leigh Lowe
    #3571736, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Infidel Tiger King

    #3571669, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:01 am

    Notice the well worn truck the cops used when assaulting him? “Stop resisting! Stop resisting!” As they bash a man clearly not resisting.

    Bartolo is clearly a tool, but these are scary times.

    Yeah.
    Blam!
    Blam! Blam! Blam!
    Stop or I’ll shoot!
    .
    Yeah, Bartolo is an unusual unit, but that is not a crime.

  41. a happy little debunker
    #3571738, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Guessing this will be another bit of footage Daniel Andrews will not have seen.

  42. mh
    #3571739, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:50 am

    It seems some here want to deflect by discussing who posted the video on their twitter account.

    FFS, it doesn’t matter

  43. duncanm
    #3571741, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:50 am

    again – we don’t care if the guy is a nutbag / outlier of society, this is insane.

  44. twostix
    #3571749, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:54 am

    FFS, it doesn’t matter

    It matters greatly if the Victorian Police are targeting the Victorian left’s known political enemies and irritants.

  45. Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr
    #3571752, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:55 am

    If you’re in the Vicreich & are burgled, don’t waste time calling the cops.
    Simply post on Facebook that you’re intending to go for a walk in the park with a few mates.

    Cops’ll turn up before you’ve got time to power down your device.

  46. mh
    #3571755, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:56 am

    twostix, I don’t think we need this

    notafan
    #3571674, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:05 am
    Ozgaypatriot not victim.

  47. Bruce
    #3571756, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Maybe folks should read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn on such matters.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #3571757, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Bartolo is clearly a tool, but these are scary times.

    First they came for the tools …

  49. Roger
    #3571758, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:58 am

    It’s political, they’re sending a message to the hodge-podge coalition of anti-left / anti-lockdown organisers in Victoria.

    That’s what I surmised.

  50. JC
    #3571760, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:58 am

    It’s fair though. The cops were just as zealous with the BLM lunatic crowd. Oh, hang on, no they weren’t.

    This is truly shocking.

  51. Leigh Lowe
    #3571762, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:59 am

    mh

    #3571755, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:56 am

    twostix, I don’t think we need this

    notafan
    #3571674, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:05 am
    Ozgaypatriot not victim.

    I think that is just an observation that the person who shared the video isn’t the subject of the arrest.
    No more, no less.

  52. mh
    #3571763, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    I think that is just an observation that the person who shared the video isn’t the subject of the arrest.
    No more, no less.

    Jesus Christ. Isn’t that fvcking obvious?

  53. Roger
    #3571764, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    It matters greatly if the Victorian Police are targeting the Victorian left’s known political enemies and irritants.

    Indeed.

    And it’s not as if they don’t have form in that regard.

  54. Terry
    #3571778, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    ‘“libertarians” such as Greens’ – WTF have the “editors” been smokin’? – geez. No clue at all.

  55. feelthebern
    #3571780, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:09 pm

    Dan’s twitter army: Why didn’t he just open the door.

    Also Dan’s twitter army: Anne Frank shouldn’t have been hiding.

  56. mh
    #3571783, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    FFS Victorians, start showing some fight!

  57. Robber Baron
    #3571784, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    Voters must take note of this period in history and remember when a politician needs more power, it really means they want you to be powerless.

  58. duncanm
    #3571788, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    I’m sorry,

    if every Victorian (who has time) is not outside protesting the lockdowns on Saturday, then you’ve got rocks in your head.

    All it requires is a bit of momentum – they’ll have trouble arresting hundreds.

  59. John of Mel
    #3571789, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    This guy – James Bartolo – posted a video yesterday, arguing that people should postpone the protest till after the stage 4. Since Dan presenting his plan on Sunday, protesting on Saturday would have given him a legitimate excuse to extend stage 4 lockdowns.

  61. Mater
    #3571798, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:17 pm

    I see no mention of groups of 10 or 100m spacing.

  62. C.L.
    #3571799, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    It’s political, they’re sending a message to the hodge-podge coalition of anti-left / anti-lockdown organisers in Victoria.

    These people are being selected.
    That’s not even up for debate. It’s obvious.

    VicPol will never raid a black or brown person’s residence, an Izzlamik residence or the FTP boys in certain suburbs.

    They will target white people whose accounts and account names indicate opposition to Andrews.

    This is the time when what you really need is a Daniel Mannix.

  63. C.L.
    #3571800, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    Oh – you’ll recall what VicPol did to the last Mannix-style archbishop.

  64. C.L.
    #3571808, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Re the update, The Australian is late to the whole police state question.
    News Corp papers have cheered the police war on ‘Karens’ for months.

  65. vlad
    #3571807, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    Those who are saying the Ballarat arrest was staged theatre have yet to point out any puzzle or problem that needs to be explained by its not being what it looks like: real cops arresting someone for real.

    All they’ve got it is their own feelz that oh, mate, this looks fake as …

    Which is not enough for me. The starting point is that things are as they seem to be. If that leads to a difficulty, then you dig down into hypotheses, but not before.

  66. duncanm
    #3571809, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    There’s pretty clearly two criteria for being arrested in Vic at the moment.
    1. anti Dan
    2. a bit of a nutter.. so the character assassination can be used to distract from the real issue.

  67. Derp
    #3571810, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    There’s no statute on limitations for this “incitement” offence for prohibited protests yeah?
    So we shall expect the same level of enthusiasm to arrest the BLM protest organisers any day now.

  68. notafan
    #3571811, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Mh

    Yes, it wasn’t obvious enough apparently

    I love these interstate urgers. If you’re so fired up, come on down.

  70. Lee
    #3571815, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Dan’s twitter army: Why didn’t he just open the door.

    Also Dan’s twitter army: Anne Frank shouldn’t have been hiding.

    I wonder what their thoughts are on Anne Frank and the people who were hiding her? (A rhetorical question.)
    After all, Frank and the people hiding her were technically breaking the “law”, utterly repellent and evil as the law was.

  71. mh
    #3571816, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    I love these interstate urgers. If you’re so fired up, come on down.

    Fuck off, Melbourne is a shithole.
    Start fighting yourself.

  72. Derp
    #3571819, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    Statute OF limitations I meant.

  73. mh
    #3571821, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    if every Victorian (who has time) is not outside protesting the lockdowns on Saturday, then you’ve got rocks in your head.

    They won’t. That is crystal clear now.

  74. Terry
    #3571823, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    ‘All they’ve got it is their own feelz that oh, mate, this looks fake as …’

    So a conspiracy theory; tinfoil hat stuff…unless they have some evidence of course, then it would be conspiracy fact.

  75. Mater
    #3571828, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    After all, Frank and the people hiding her were technically breaking the “law”, utterly repellent and evil as the law was.

    And it was technically risking other lives within the community, due to the well known reprisals that usually occurred when such action was discovered.

  76. feelthebern
    #3571830, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Cornelius is using this as the biggest get square with anyone who called him a fat useless flog online.
    Looks like I will never be able to go to Victoria again.

  77. Roger
    #3571831, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    VicPol will never raid a black or brown person’s residence, an Izzlamik residence or the FTP boys in certain suburbs.

    VicPol have extensive powers to remotely access computers (although a warrant is required).

    Turning up in force at someone’s residence when they present no immediate danger to the community is pure intimidation.

  78. duncanm
    #3571834, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    I love these interstate urgers. If you’re so fired up, come on down.

    Its your shithole. Sort it out yourself.

    If this was in NSW, I’d be out getting arrested. And I’ve never felt strongly enough about anything to want to do that before now.

  79. duncanm
    #3571836, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    They won’t. That is crystal clear now.

    then they deserve to get it good and hard.

  80. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3571841, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Before running about like hysterical sheilas calling for fat coppers to be sconed I’d be inclined to have a quick look at the form guide to have a look at the pedigree of the horse you are all backing.

    The drongo might just have been up before the stipendiary stewards for careless riding in the recent past.

    Video-ing the coppers from upstairs, delaying entry by arguing the toss in circles, referring to State and High Court precedent in “discussion” with ordinary cops and quoting faithfully from the US Sovereign Citizens civil disobedience handbook was a dead giveaway right from the jump. Calling them “Effing retards” too – how clever is that?

    I wouldn’t be putting the rent money on him just yet.

    Knuckle Dragger went through some of that “look behind what you see” stuff earlier today and it surely is relevant here.

    “A former soldier and competitive bodybuilder is leading a bizarre conspiracy theory group that claims the coronavirus is a hoax and part of a global “war on humanity”.

    James Bartolo runs the organisation The Conscious Truth Network, which is encouraging Victorians in stage 3 lockdown to deliberately breach COVID-19 public health orders, including by passing lockdown checkpoints illegally.

    But the group’s Facebook page encourages followers to “unplug from the matrix” and free themselves from an apparent global conspiracy waged by corporations to enslave populations.

    Eve Black, the Melbourne woman who sparked outrage after she filmed herself refusing to comply with police direction and driving through a checkpoint, is part of the group.

    Mr Bartolo believes a “treasonous and corrupt network of filth” is behind a conspiracy to use the COVID-19 pandemic to strip rights away from people.

    He too shared vision of himself refusing to co-operate with authorities at a road checkpoint, arguing with a police officer for 20 minutes that his actions were unlawful.

    Mr Bartolo said: “What’s the crime I’ve committed? If I haven’t committed a crime, then I’m going to go.”

    Eventually, in apparent frustration, the officer permitted him to pass – a similar end result to that captured in Ms Black’s video.”

