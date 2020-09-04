Mornings in Melbourne

Happened in Melbourne this morning… pic.twitter.com/NREFTx1j9d
— OzGayPatriot 🇦🇺 (@AusAntiLeft) September 3, 2020
Even though the angels of heaven might be on your side – remember the Police have guns and will deploy violence to achieve their objectives.
🎙️ "There's no getting around it now: Victoria is a police state." @GideonCRozner on 'The IPA With You' pic.twitter.com/yYYgZwRw3n
— Institute of Public Affairs (@TheIPA) September 3, 2020
Update I: Headline from The Australian editorial.
It’s a gruesome scenario most of us know only from films. Just a few people in Australia who have lived under the Nazis, the Stasi or China’s national security laws know the reality.
The knock on the door, the fear and shock as police arrest someone in the home for a supposed crime against the state — often expressing a view contrary to the diktats of the ruling elite.
This time last year, the idea that any Australian police force would arrest and handcuff a pregnant woman at home in her pyjamas, in front of her children, in a provincial city, for a Facebook post, would have defied credulity.
The pandemic, however, has brought an incremental erosion of civil liberties, especially in Victoria. The heat has been turned up gradually, to the point Victorians are living a dystopian nightmare. House arrest for 23 hours a day, working (if they still have job) at home while they homeschool children; an 8pm curfew; isolation if they live alone; no visiting friends or family. Many people, understandably, are too fraught to add another worry — the encroaching police state — to their burdens.
Others, alarmed that their state has crossed a dangerous line, are outraged. Professionals at the coalface, such as the medical practitioners who have signed a letter noting the dangers to citizens’ physical and mental health posed by restrictions, are increasingly concerned for the sick and vulnerable.
Apart from the Aussie accent, the only moment in the exchange with police at the Ballarat home of Zoe Buhler, 28, that felt remotely Australian was her partner, James Timmins, 21, appealing to police: “This is a bit unfair, come on, mate. What about she just doesn’t do the event?”
The couple are worried about the health of their unborn child. Ms Buhler offered to take down the offending post, which promoted a “Freedom Day Ballarat” planned for Saturday, but to no avail. The police also said they were obliged to seize any mobile phone or computer: “Any device in this house we’re taking.”
In a supposedly liberal democracy, the slide into authoritarianism is intolerable. Such a crude show of force suggests authorities are tone deaf to the public mood, or indifferent to it. The lack of an apology from Victoria Police or the government is telling.
The Institute of Public Affairs, supporting Ms Buhler, says Victoria is a “police state”. Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius did little to disavow the public of that notion. He defended the arrest but, with astounding understatement, admitted the “optics” were “never going to look good”.
Like the Black Lives Matter protests in June, the anti-lockdown rallies planned for Saturday are dangerous, irresponsible and unconscionable.
The high-handedness of Premier Daniel Andrews and the police has fuelled the anger. But those who want to protest should show the maturity and discernment to stay home. Turning out could endanger lives and health. It also may prolong stage-four restrictions.
Mr Andrews has promised to tell Victorians on Sunday about his proposed road maps out of the restrictions for Melbourne and outside the city. The second wave of COVID-19 has cost 572 lives in Victoria and extracted a heavy economic and social price.
After a crisis that arose mainly from his government’s egregious failures over hotel quarantining, and slow testing and tracing outcomes earlier on, Mr Andrews needs to ease the pressure as soon as possible.
The public deserves better than the oppressive, prescriptive blueprint leaked to the Herald Sun. It suggested Melbourne’s stage-four lockdown and curfew would be extended for a fortnight.
Dates for retail, hospitality and entertainment venues to reopen as soon as possible are essential. Mr Andrews’s power grab to extend the state of emergency for another year, which led to a compromise of six months thanks to “libertarians” such as Greens, Reason Party and Animal Justice MPs, set alarm bells ringing.
Now the video of an expectant mum in handcuffs has ricocheted around the world, adding to the impression of a power-crazed regime. As the COVID crisis passes, the state needs to step back but copy the success of NSW in tracing, testing and isolation to keep the virus in check while Victorians get on with life.
That is when the state of disaster abates.
Update II: Things are getting very ugly. From Craig Kelly’s FaceBook page.
Struth, get in here.
Open warfare on Victorians.
“Victoria is a police state.” @GideonCRozner”
Love Gideon’s work.
That is Bloody Frightening to be happening in Australia
Yep.
I don’t think sarcasm will play well any more on this site.
Perhaps BLM and their anti-cop rhetoric are right?
I mean who would mind if these guys were shot?
May the revolution be swift and decisive.
Just remember these scenes when the police take 24+ hours to attend a burglary and then tell you it’s unlikely anything further will happen.
6 more months of this.
What did he do?
Post something on social media?
James Bartolo in traffic stop
I don’t have any problem with violence being used against police in those circumstances.
Six months ago, if you said something like this was going to happen, you’d be laughed off as crazy. How soon before this becomes another reality?
Yes IT.
Waved away my robbery because apparently neither Dan Murphy’s or supermarket cctv were working that morning.
Amazing.
ACAB.
Time to fry some swine.
Victorian police didn’t worry about ALP Red Shirts, Lawyer X, or Pell justice.
Carrying out Andrews’ agenda; abide by the RULES. There are RULES, RULES and more RULES we must live by.
Of course this arrest just reinforces the likelihood the pink pygamas one was a psyc op or a set up by the ‘victim ‘.
I don’t have any problem with violence being used against police in those circumstances.
No, but the magistrate will.
The full force of the state is now being used against Victorians.
The only hope for a remedy is via civil action.
(Btw, why are so many Victorian police seriously overweight?)
And omg they don’t have much hair.
It’s the same ones!
Because they aren’t really police any more. If they were doing actual policing they would need to be fitter and human beings
While my comment awaits moderation, it seems that the Victoristan government can’t stop digging the hole that they have dug themselves into. What are they trying to do, dig a hole to China?
I don’t follow.
These “officers” must be removed and never hold office again (at a minimum).
Dan’s Victoria where the cops arrive and smash down your front door to gain entry to your house. What the hell is happening to our State? Pregnant young woman is arrested and handcuffed for having the audacity to suggest that people should gather for a peaceful protest against the draconian lockdown imposed by Andrews. The coppers defence was “we are only doing our job”, otherwise known as the Nuremberg defence. Unsurprisingly the leaders of this bunch of government paid thugs say their underlings behaved properly. Meanwhile our Dictator Dan when asked about this by the media falls back on the Sergeant Schultz defence of “I know nothing”. This miserable excuse of a Premier has now added cowardice to his list of other disgraceful behaviour. Something, hopefully soon, will tip Victorians over the edge and we will see a reaction that will lead to the end of the Andrews regime. That puny little incompetent man will always be remembered as the person who destroyed lives in Victoria.
Morrison and the Liberal Party approve of all this.
Don’t forget that.
CL
There are some people ‘speculating’ that the Ballarat arrest was a ‘set up’ either by the victim or by police to intimidate people.
Yet here we go again.
Smashing down the door because Facebook.
Notice the well worn truck the cops used when assaulting him? “Stop resisting! Stop resisting!” As they bash a man clearly not resisting.
Bartolo is clearly a tool, but these are scary times.
Riseupmelbourne on Twitter claimed faked..
Going by the victim’s handle, what are the odds this was a politically motivated execution of a search warrant?
Ozgaypatriot not victim.
Have a look at James Bartolo Facebook.
Something called truth consciousness network?
How long before the Maximum Leader’s Orpos begin wearing green and establishing special action groups?
Ozgaypatriot not victim.
Right, but @AusAntiLeft is what really caught my attention.
Handy tips for people living in a Police State.
https://youtu.be/hwvYVvVgEjI 45 mins
Unless playing this is a criminal offence will lead to your door being smashed in, here’s a bit of cheering up for those imprisoned in the Soviet Socialist Toilet of Yarragrad/ Danistan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEHzmjCOZ5Q
LYRICS
We’re public guardians, bold yet wary
And of ourselves we’ll take good care
To risk our precious lives we’re chary
When duty calls, we’re never there
But when we see a helpless woman
Or little boys who do no harm
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in (we run them in)
You know that we’re the bold gendarmes
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in, we run them in
We show them we’re the bold gendarmes
When gentlemen will make a riot
And punch each other’s heads at night
We’re quite disposed to keep it quiet
Providing that they make it right
But if they do not seem to see it
Or give to us our proper terms
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in (we run them in)
You know that we’re the bold gendarmes
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in, we run them in
We show them we’re the bold gendarmes
Sometimes our duty’s extra-mural
Then little butterflies we chase
We like to gambol in things rural
Commune with nature face to face
But when we go back to our duties
Refreshed by Nature’s holy charms
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in (we run them in)
You know that we’re the bold gendarmes
We run them in (we run them in)
We run them in, we run them in
We show them we’re the bold gendarmes
Right, but @AusAntiLeft is what really caught my attention.
Twitter activist from QLD it seems.
See how much they despise you, everyman.
Nobody is safe in a police state, not even the most timid cop-arse-kissing upper middle class kneeler is safe because in an authoritarian police state there are only two classes: police and their political masters and puppets vs everyone else.
Nobody is safe in a police state, not even the most timid cop-arse-kissing upper middle class kneeler is safe because in an authoritarian police state there are only two classes: police and their political masters and puppets vs everyone else.
True, but history teaches us that it usually ends very badly for the first lot.
The twitterer isn’t the person who took the video.
The person who took the video from what I can gather is a bit of an rights activist who’s into body building and follows DJT on FB.
It’s political, they’re sending a message to the hodge-podge coalition of anti-left / anti-lockdown organisers in Victoria.
Yeah.
Blam!
Blam! Blam! Blam!
Stop or I’ll shoot!
.
Yeah, Bartolo is an unusual unit, but that is not a crime.
Guessing this will be another bit of footage Daniel Andrews will not have seen.
It seems some here want to deflect by discussing who posted the video on their twitter account.
FFS, it doesn’t matter
again – we don’t care if the guy is a nutbag / outlier of society, this is insane.
It matters greatly if the Victorian Police are targeting the Victorian left’s known political enemies and irritants.
If you’re in the Vicreich & are burgled, don’t waste time calling the cops.
Simply post on Facebook that you’re intending to go for a walk in the park with a few mates.
Cops’ll turn up before you’ve got time to power down your device.
twostix, I don’t think we need this
Maybe folks should read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn on such matters.
First they came for the tools …
It’s political, they’re sending a message to the hodge-podge coalition of anti-left / anti-lockdown organisers in Victoria.
That’s what I surmised.
It’s fair though. The cops were just as zealous with the BLM lunatic crowd. Oh, hang on, no they weren’t.
This is truly shocking.
I think that is just an observation that the person who shared the video isn’t the subject of the arrest.
No more, no less.
Jesus Christ. Isn’t that fvcking obvious?
It matters greatly if the Victorian Police are targeting the Victorian left’s known political enemies and irritants.
Indeed.
And it’s not as if they don’t have form in that regard.
‘“libertarians” such as Greens’ – WTF have the “editors” been smokin’? – geez. No clue at all.
Dan’s twitter army: Why didn’t he just open the door.
Also Dan’s twitter army: Anne Frank shouldn’t have been hiding.
FFS Victorians, start showing some fight!
Voters must take note of this period in history and remember when a politician needs more power, it really means they want you to be powerless.
I’m sorry,
if every Victorian (who has time) is not outside protesting the lockdowns on Saturday, then you’ve got rocks in your head.
All it requires is a bit of momentum – they’ll have trouble arresting hundreds.
This guy – James Bartolo – posted a video yesterday, arguing that people should postpone the protest till after the stage 4. Since Dan presenting his plan on Sunday, protesting on Saturday would have given him a legitimate excuse to extend stage 4 lockdowns.
Just a reminder. The 9 News interview with a BLM organiser.
https://www.facebook.com/9NewsMelbourne/videos/3249972995047367/
I see no mention of groups of 10 or 100m spacing.
These people are being selected.
That’s not even up for debate. It’s obvious.
VicPol will never raid a black or brown person’s residence, an Izzlamik residence or the FTP boys in certain suburbs.
They will target white people whose accounts and account names indicate opposition to Andrews.
This is the time when what you really need is a Daniel Mannix.
Oh – you’ll recall what VicPol did to the last Mannix-style archbishop.
Re the update, The Australian is late to the whole police state question.
News Corp papers have cheered the police war on ‘Karens’ for months.
Those who are saying the Ballarat arrest was staged theatre have yet to point out any puzzle or problem that needs to be explained by its not being what it looks like: real cops arresting someone for real.
All they’ve got it is their own feelz that oh, mate, this looks fake as …
Which is not enough for me. The starting point is that things are as they seem to be. If that leads to a difficulty, then you dig down into hypotheses, but not before.
There’s pretty clearly two criteria for being arrested in Vic at the moment.
1. anti Dan
2. a bit of a nutter.. so the character assassination can be used to distract from the real issue.
There’s no statute on limitations for this “incitement” offence for prohibited protests yeah?
So we shall expect the same level of enthusiasm to arrest the BLM protest organisers any day now.
Mh
Yes, it wasn’t obvious enough apparently
I love these interstate urgers. If you’re so fired up, come on down.
It’s one law for them
Dan’s twitter army: Why didn’t he just open the door.
Also Dan’s twitter army: Anne Frank shouldn’t have been hiding.
I wonder what their thoughts are on Anne Frank and the people who were hiding her? (A rhetorical question.)
After all, Frank and the people hiding her were technically breaking the “law”, utterly repellent and evil as the law was.
Fuck off, Melbourne is a shithole.
Start fighting yourself.
Statute OF limitations I meant.
They won’t. That is crystal clear now.
‘All they’ve got it is their own feelz that oh, mate, this looks fake as …’
So a conspiracy theory; tinfoil hat stuff…unless they have some evidence of course, then it would be conspiracy fact.
And it was technically risking other lives within the community, due to the well known reprisals that usually occurred when such action was discovered.
Cornelius is using this as the biggest get square with anyone who called him a fat useless flog online.
Looks like I will never be able to go to Victoria again.
VicPol will never raid a black or brown person’s residence, an Izzlamik residence or the FTP boys in certain suburbs.
VicPol have extensive powers to remotely access computers (although a warrant is required).
Turning up in force at someone’s residence when they present no immediate danger to the community is pure intimidation.
Its your shithole. Sort it out yourself.
If this was in NSW, I’d be out getting arrested. And I’ve never felt strongly enough about anything to want to do that before now.
then they deserve to get it good and hard.
Before running about like hysterical sheilas calling for fat coppers to be sconed I’d be inclined to have a quick look at the form guide to have a look at the pedigree of the horse you are all backing.
The drongo might just have been up before the stipendiary stewards for careless riding in the recent past.
Video-ing the coppers from upstairs, delaying entry by arguing the toss in circles, referring to State and High Court precedent in “discussion” with ordinary cops and quoting faithfully from the US Sovereign Citizens civil disobedience handbook was a dead giveaway right from the jump. Calling them “Effing retards” too – how clever is that?
I wouldn’t be putting the rent money on him just yet.
Knuckle Dragger went through some of that “look behind what you see” stuff earlier today and it surely is relevant here.