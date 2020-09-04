Pregnant Women Matter?

Posted on 10:57 am, September 4, 2020 by Rafe Champion
2 Responses to Pregnant Women Matter?

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3571695, posted on September 4, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Instapundit’s comment on the story:

    SURE! DRAGGING HER FROM HER HOME AND LOCKING HER UP WILL HELP PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID! HAS THE ENTIRE WORLD LOST ITS MIND? Pregnant Australian mom arrested for Facebook post planning lockdown protest.

    Yep.

  2. littledozer
    #3571767, posted on September 4, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Been another incident of what I assume is a FB post arrest.

    https://twitter.com/Tim_jbo/status/1301680496485625856

