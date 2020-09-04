Liberty Quote
If you saw Atlas, the giant who holds the world on his shoulders, if you saw that he stood, blood running down his chest, his knees buckling, his arms trembling but still trying to hold the world aloft with the last of his strength, and the greater his effort the heavier the world bore down on his shoulders—what would you tell him to do?— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Megan on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Mick Gold Coast QLD on Mornings in Melbourne
- vlad on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- calli on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- duncanm on Mornings in Melbourne
- nb on Ruining you is just the aim
- duncanm on Mornings in Melbourne
- Exit Stage Right on Liberty quote
- vlad on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Roger on Mornings in Melbourne
- feelthebern on Mornings in Melbourne
- Dr Faustus on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Mater on Mornings in Melbourne
- Arky on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Makka on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Des Deskperson on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- Terry on Mornings in Melbourne
- Jock on In Defense of Looting
- mh on Mornings in Melbourne
- Rohan on In Defense of Looting
- Derp on Mornings in Melbourne
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- mh on Mornings in Melbourne
- Lee on Mornings in Melbourne
- ArthurB on In Defense of Looting
- Salvatore, Social Distance Martyr on Tuesday Forum: September 1, 2020
- mh on Mornings in Melbourne
- notafan on Mornings in Melbourne
-
Recent Posts
- Liberty quote
- Ruining you is just the aim
- In Defense of Looting
- Pregnant Women Matter?
- Channeling Victoria
- Mornings in Melbourne
- COVID Stockholm syndrome
- Government in every nook and cranny
- The Placido Domingo of Treasurers
- Central Planning – OzStyle
- Rule of Yore – The tale of the banana republicans
- Cancel culture warriors try to silence a nation’s song of pride
-
World Notices The Culture of
DeathDan (via Gab)
- This has aged well
- Bill Muehlenberg: So This Is How Democracy Dies
- The return of the Eureka Stockade
- Police Priorities
- GoFund Zoe Buhler
- The aim is to steal the election
- Cardimona goes global!
- Breaking Story: Victoria Police corruption linked to Ballarat Mum
- Viktoria Police arrest a hardened criminal
- Should Aborigines be banned from writing violin concertos?
- Tony Abbott discusses the Chinese flu
- No Mo
- Can we avoid becoming the white trash of Asia?
- No sense of irony at The Australian
- Panicked media trying to flip narrative on Biden brain damage
- To Be Sure
- To save lives, British medical ‘experts’ killed tens of thousands
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Pregnant Women Matter?
This entry was posted in Australian Story, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.
Instapundit’s comment on the story:
Yep.
Been another incident of what I assume is a FB post arrest.
https://twitter.com/Tim_jbo/status/1301680496485625856