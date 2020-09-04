Ruining you is just the aim

People still think of socialists as well-meaning and on their side. I watched the trains go by yesterday, half a dozen passengers on each at most in the middle of the day, but running on a normal weekday schedule. The state is already bankrupt but going further and deeper each day.

Dan does not care about anyone. He is an ideologue of the left. He wants power and he hates private business. To trust people like that with power is an invitation to disaster. Covid was a chance occurrence but it is exactly what Marxists keep their eyes out for.

“Please don’t ruin us.” Don’t you simpletons understand anything? That is exactly what he is out to do.

What seems essential for the future is that everyone becomes educated in the Leninist addition to Marxism. Lenin added into the mix how the capitalist system could be overthrown. He was a strategist.

We are watching Leninist practice before our eyes. Every public servant still working with the private sector being shut down. And, of course, virtually no one is dying while our freedoms are.

The other aspect is that Dan is basically a coward along with being a bully. His lack of intelligence is just an added feature. I just saw the other day a story about how there has been no back burning in the forests as fire season approaches because we cannot afford it.

His cowardice is shown in how he will happily attack the weak but never attacks anyone capable of fighting back, in this case the union movement.

What else is being demonstrated for the congenitally stupid is evidence that a centralised economy can continue to “work” as in we can still get by with these dictatorial powers in place. Who needs free enterprise? If this were a national government, we would be heading straight into Venezuelan territory, and there is no certainty at this stage that we will even avoid it now.