Rule of Yore – The tale of the banana republicans

Many people are rightly disturbed by the offensive conduct of the Western Australian Government in seeking to extinguish the property and natural justice rights of Clive Palmer. Many people were and remain rightly disturbed by the confiscation without compensation of mining rights by the NSW Government of Barry O’Farrell.

But where is the noise about the systemic and un/under compensated confiscation of property by the collection of Australian governments via the so called “evictions moratorium”.

This is a confiscation of private property. Were landlords justly compensated? .

What about land lords who themselves were put into “financial distress” because their tenants were not paying rent and they could not replace them with people who could pay rent.

Yeah perhaps the banks deferred repayments, but they did not write off repayments. And they accrued interest on deferred repayments just kicking the problem down the road.

And what about people who rely on their rental income and don’t a loan against their property.

Just compensation? Hmmm.