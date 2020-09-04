Rule of Yore – The tale of the banana republicans

Many people are rightly disturbed by the offensive conduct of the Western Australian Government in seeking to extinguish the property and natural justice rights of Clive Palmer. Many people were and remain rightly disturbed by the confiscation without compensation of mining rights by the NSW Government of Barry O’Farrell.
But where is the noise about the systemic and un/under compensated confiscation of property by the collection of Australian governments via the so called “evictions moratorium”.
After the March national Cabinet meeting, PM Scott Morrison said: “State and territories will be moving to put a moratorium on evictions of persons as a result of financial distress if they are unable to meet their commitments. There’ll be a moratorium on evictions for the next six months under those rental arrangements.”
This is a confiscation of private property. Were landlords justly compensated? .
What about land lords who themselves were put into “financial distress” because their tenants were not paying rent and they could not replace them with people who could pay rent.
Yeah perhaps the banks deferred repayments, but they did not write off repayments. And they accrued interest on deferred repayments just kicking the problem down the road.
And what about people who rely on their rental income and don’t a loan against their property.
Just compensation? Hmmm.
Thank you for this post I felt very uncomfortable about this edict and yes this is why – No compulsory acquisition of private property by the Commonwealth without compensation – Mr Morrison?
Fuck the landlords.
This is a land of wolves now.
Another local twist on the havoc wrought by “rent control” in several large US cities.
But, that seems to be “Sir Humphrey’s” plan.
Yep, who would be a housing landlord with everything stacked against you. You just wouldn’t bother. We will now see many tenants conniving to ensure they don’t pay a cent.
Another nail in the coffin of mum and dad small investment.
As well as the foregone rent, I bet a lot of those properties with tenants living in them rent-free get trashed over the six months, as well. The premises has essentially become government property that can be occupied for free. How do people treat something they perceive has no value?