The Placido Domingo of Treasurers

The Labor Party’s living treasure, the fool’s gold, the Hon Paul Keating is at it again. Advocating for money printing once more.

Hot on the heals of his last outing, Keating has again pushed the RBA to keep the money printers printing:

According to Keating:

the best solution to funding a post-recession recovery would be direct buying of government bonds by the RBA.

And so says Keating:

“If the RBA got off its tail and actually bought the bonds … we can afford the JobKeeper and JobSeeker right to the beach rather than the dumper 100m out,” .

Where does the RBA get the money to buy government bonds Placido Paul? You know the answer. It prints it. It creates it out of whole cloth.

Time to go back to the crypt Mr Keating.