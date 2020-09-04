The Placido Domingo of Treasurers

The Labor Party’s living treasure, the fool’s gold, the Hon Paul Keating is at it again. Advocating for money printing once more.
Hot on the heals of his last outing, Keating has again pushed the RBA to keep the money printers printing:
the best solution to funding a post-recession recovery would be direct buying of government bonds by the RBA.
And so says Keating:
“If the RBA got off its tail and actually bought the bonds … we can afford the JobKeeper and JobSeeker right to the beach rather than the dumper 100m out,” .
Where does the RBA get the money to buy government bonds Placido Paul? You know the answer. It prints it. It creates it out of whole cloth.
Time to go back to the crypt Mr Keating.
I have been censored on two other ‘right wing media outlets for using both that crypt allusion and a really rude word, ‘incubus’. What indeed have we become?
Keating is the living embodiment of the Dunning-Kruger effect.
Keating, in retirement, might actually be worse than KRuddy. More past his “use-by” date than a carton of milk on the kitchen bench in the February heat.
Well he may have a point. Inflating our way out of this debt may be our only hope.
If destroying the middle class is the objective, then yes, it is a great idea.