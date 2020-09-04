Liberty Quote
Environmental policy is not driven by tree-hugging activists, earnest liberal bloggers, or ecologically minded citizens. Instead, it flows from the lobbyists and executives of well-connected multinational corporations and built-for-subsidy startups that see profit in the loan guarantees, handouts, mandates, and tax credits Congress creates in the name of saving the planet.— Timothy Carney
Victorians in distress
This entry was posted in Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
Cheap stuff like this does not help sell your message notwithstanding that the message is quite valid.
The plod will be along shortly.
Au Contraire, I think it displays the message very well indeed.
The expense of a cheap image is the trial of 100 cheap images to find the one that resonates.
I stand with Sinclair Davidson and all freedom loving Victorians and Australians.
Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.
Sinclair
If you are required to give my name and address you have my permission to use at your discretion.
All the best.
+100.
Fuck off George Gell, and that’s all that needs to be said about that.
Well done, Sinc.
Right over the target.
Good on ya, Sinc.
We’ve had our disagreements in the past (mainly about the fate of the ALPBC) but you’re totally sound on around 97% of matters that count.
What’s happening in Victoria (and the speed at which it has happened) is almost incomprehensible.
Have never thought I needed a Victorian flag ….. til now
That should be flying over every building in Victoristan.
GG being silly.
The Greene’s want to change the name of Victoria, my suggestion Dansvicpolland!
Well done Sinclair we need to stir the apathy of the punters ,it will all be resolved when we run out of money <and the way they are going it won’t be long . To destroy socialist fascism remove the other peoples money sources .
Expect VicPol to appear in force at your doorstep shortly, with battering ram and cuffs.
Probably be arrested for a breach of Australian Flag Protocols:
https://www.pmc.gov.au/government/australian-national-flag/australian-national-flag-protocols
Meanwhile, up here banana bending is more hazardous than ever.
Queensland Chief Health Officer shocked to discover that her shit isn’t brighter and whiter than anyone else’s.
Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.
+100
Well expressed Sinc.
Perhaps more people could make a similar statement and even use the State flag if they have one.
Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.
+100
And +100 from me.
Looking forward to reports from VIC Cats about them taking their 1 hour “exercise” at the same time and location purely by coincidence tomorrow. Pink PJ’s for the ladies ! North Face for the guys if you have it to show solidarity with your supreme leader.
“Union boss John Setka has demanded Victorian construction workers be allowed to return to work in an open letter to Daniel Andrews.”
Pass the popcorn.
If it is Victoria in distress then shouldn’t it be the Victoria State flag that is flying upside down and not the Australian flag?
It’s bloody difficult to get hold of the Chinese flag.
Excellent!
A message to any anti lockdown protesters reading this blog – why not adopt a colour (yellow shirts) as a symbol of protest for the like minded to display, legally, when in public. Tie a yellow ribbon on your front gate or car aerial.
Has worked in many other political protesters in Thailand, Phillipines, Ukraine etc. Might be better accepted by the law abiding and more visible with the right publicity and help from the sympathetic media.
Robbo
That Victoria may be at the pointy end of the distress, the last time I checked it is still part of Australia which is in deep distress.
bemused, #3572041: ‘It’s bloody difficult to get hold of the Chinese flag.’
If you are within five km of Box Hill police station, ask for one there.