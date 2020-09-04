Victorians in distress

Posted on 1:22 pm, September 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Victorians in distress

  1. George Gell
    #3571901, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Cheap stuff like this does not help sell your message notwithstanding that the message is quite valid.

  2. feelthebern
    #3571904, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    The plod will be along shortly.

  3. duncanm
    #3571910, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Cheap stuff like this does not help sell your message notwithstanding that the message is quite valid.

    Au Contraire, I think it displays the message very well indeed.

  4. nb
    #3571921, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    The expense of a cheap image is the trial of 100 cheap images to find the one that resonates.

  5. NoFixedAddress
    #3571929, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    I stand with Sinclair Davidson and all freedom loving Victorians and Australians.

    Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.

  6. NoFixedAddress
    #3571935, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Sinclair

    If you are required to give my name and address you have my permission to use at your discretion.

    All the best.

  7. Tom
    #3571936, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.

    +100.

  8. NoFixedAddress
    #3571943, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    George Gell
    #3571901, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Cheap stuff like this does not help sell your message notwithstanding that the message is quite valid.

    Fuck off George Gell, and that’s all that needs to be said about that.

  9. calli
    #3571949, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Well done, Sinc.

    Right over the target.

  10. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3571950, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Good on ya, Sinc.

    We’ve had our disagreements in the past (mainly about the fate of the ALPBC) but you’re totally sound on around 97% of matters that count.

    What’s happening in Victoria (and the speed at which it has happened) is almost incomprehensible.

  11. the not very bright Marcus
    #3571951, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Have never thought I needed a Victorian flag ….. til now

  12. bemused
    #3571955, posted on September 4, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    That should be flying over every building in Victoristan.

  14. theleftfootkick
    #3571994, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    The Greene’s want to change the name of Victoria, my suggestion Dansvicpolland!

  15. Professor Fred Leni
    #3571999, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Well done Sinclair we need to stir the apathy of the punters ,it will all be resolved when we run out of money <and the way they are going it won’t be long . To destroy socialist fascism remove the other peoples money sources .

  16. Ubique
    #3572003, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    Expect VicPol to appear in force at your doorstep shortly, with battering ram and cuffs.

  18. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3572010, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Meanwhile, up here banana bending is more hazardous than ever.

    COVID-19 viral fragments detected in Airlie Beach sewage
    3 September 2020
    Viral fragments of COVID-19 have been detected in a sample from the Cannonvale-Airlie Beach sewage treatment plant.

    Queensland Chief Health Officer shocked to discover that her shit isn’t brighter and whiter than anyone else’s.

  19. rickw
    #3572018, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.

    +100

  20. Delta
    #3572024, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    Well expressed Sinc.
    Perhaps more people could make a similar statement and even use the State flag if they have one.

  21. JMH
    #3572027, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    Thank you Sinclair Davidson and my heartfelt respect and support.

    +100

    And +100 from me.

  22. BrettW
    #3572028, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:40 pm

    Looking forward to reports from VIC Cats about them taking their 1 hour “exercise” at the same time and location purely by coincidence tomorrow. Pink PJ’s for the ladies ! North Face for the guys if you have it to show solidarity with your supreme leader.

  23. MACK
    #3572029, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    “Union boss John Setka has demanded Victorian construction workers be allowed to return to work in an open letter to Daniel Andrews.”

    Pass the popcorn.

  24. Robbo
    #3572030, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    If it is Victoria in distress then shouldn’t it be the Victoria State flag that is flying upside down and not the Australian flag?

  25. bemused
    #3572041, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    If it is Victoria in distress then shouldn’t it be the Victoria State flag that is flying upside down and not the Australian flag?

    It’s bloody difficult to get hold of the Chinese flag.

  27. mmamster
    #3572052, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:54 pm

    A message to any anti lockdown protesters reading this blog – why not adopt a colour (yellow shirts) as a symbol of protest for the like minded to display, legally, when in public. Tie a yellow ribbon on your front gate or car aerial.

    Has worked in many other political protesters in Thailand, Phillipines, Ukraine etc. Might be better accepted by the law abiding and more visible with the right publicity and help from the sympathetic media.

  28. NoFixedAddress
    #3572067, posted on September 4, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Robbo
    #3572030, posted on September 4, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    If it is Victoria in distress then shouldn’t it be the Victoria State flag that is flying upside down and not the Australian flag?

    Robbo

    That Victoria may be at the pointy end of the distress, the last time I checked it is still part of Australia which is in deep distress.

  29. nb
    #3572073, posted on September 4, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    bemused, #3572041: ‘It’s bloody difficult to get hold of the Chinese flag.’
    If you are within five km of Box Hill police station, ask for one there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.