First Cardimona and now David Bidstrup, stepping out…

But first, a blast from the past! You can have it all! The word from Audrey Zibelman in February 2019. Cost-effective, clean, reliable grid! She told Dr Finkel how it will work.

After a run of mass blackouts, load shedding and a complete statewide blackout in September 2016, South Australia (Australia’s wind and solar capital) was forced to spend a fortune on diesel powered jet engines, open cycle gas turbines and, later, giant piston engines (effectively ship engines) built to run on gas or bunker fuel, all designed to be fired up in an instant to compensate for massive collapses in wind (see above) and solar output (see the horizon to your west each day at dusk); the kind of collapses that led to all those blackouts and the big one that cost the state hundreds of $millions four years ago.

Meanwhile in NSW.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told former UK prime minister Theresa May that from an Australian perspective it was “the stuff of dreams” to see her conservative government legislate last year net-zero carbon emissions targets by 2050. She joked that NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean should inform the Federal government that the state was adopting the UK climate strategy.

Climate news. In case you were worried that the virus might have slowed down the good work to spread bad news about the climate, this year 13 major climate reports have been published and 42 minor reports.

Early breakfast wind report. Around the nation, the wind in WA is providing less than 1% of demand and SA is importing a third of the demand. The wind is contributing some 6% of the demand. The wind is doing better in the other eastern states but at 10% of the power supply you would have cold coffee if it was left to the wind to heat it.

