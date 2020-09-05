Liberty Quote
Moral judgment was seen as the first step down the road to fanaticism. But moral relativism is the deathknell of a civilization. In a relativist culture, there is no moral consensus, only a clash of conflicting views in which the loudest voice wins.— Jonathan Sacks
Open Forum: September 5, 2020
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White J00wish Woman Who Pretended To Be Black
The person now-formerly known as Jess La Bombera admitted “the truth, and the anti-Blackness of my lies.”
An activist in New York City who has been described as “Afro-Latina” revealed that she is actually a white, J00wish woman who’s been pretending to be Black all along. It was a stunning admission that harkened back to Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who also faked being Black as the leader of an NAACP chapter in Washington State.
Antifa gunman wanted for shooting dead pro-Trump activist in Portland is killed in shootout with marshals after he ‘opened fire with an assault rifle’ as officers tried to arrest him
Michael Reinoehl, 48, died Thursday as US Marshals moved to arrest him at his hideout in Washington State
Steve trickler
#3572659, posted on September 5, 2020 at 12:11 am
Their best.