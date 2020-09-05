Stoopid iz az Stoopid Duz

Peter Van Onselen. What more can be said.
This is what the Professor wrote in the Oz today.
In what can be described only as an awful public policy decision, the early access to super the Treasurer announced at the height of the pandemic has punched a $30bn hole in the retirement savings of Australians. The multiplier effect of what that will cost Australians retiring decades from now is off the charts.
The decision also has set a very dangerous precedent, which might mean future governments also find excuses to provide early access exceptions, further eroding super savings.
Allowing people to access their super early, with very limited oversight, is diminishing people’s capacity to live comfortably in retirement. The Coalition likes to talk about the burden national debt puts on future generations as a reason to try to reduce debt levels. The same logic should see them resist diminishing super savings as they have been. Doing so will put a bigger burden on future generations to fund state pension schemes for the many Australians who have eroded their super.
To summarise. According to the learned Professor:
- It is awful public policy to allow people to access their compulsory savings in times of emergency. This is awful policy because even though early release has always been possible on compassionate and hardship grounds, now one does not require the review and approval of a public servant and does not need to pay tax on the early withdrawal.
- It is a dangerous precedent to allow early withdrawals even though it has been allowed since the beginning.
- Pre-retirement withdrawals of private savings require “oversight”.
Professor Van Onselen, please take a bow. You are not only an ignorant moron, unfamiliar with the subject you are writing about, but you are also a totalitarian in Green clothing.
$30 billion out of what $1.5 trillion? Yeah, right, big hole, BFD.
They are going to steal it all (sorry ‘centralise’ it into one big safe government guaranteed account) before long anyway.
Guess who hasn’t lost a cent during the economic disaster that has engulfed many. I guess property prices haven’t dropped enough for him to cash in on – yet.
Why would anybody accept PvO as a credible, experienced, and sensible commentator?
His left wing bias has always destroyed any contribution he has ever made to an informed debate.
The only reason he gets a gig at The Australian is to provide some light relief to serious discussion.
Nb.
Strange how he is an expert in everybody else’s financial circumstances.
Pick the Establishment echo chamber…..
Rephrasing ” we wanted to raid your super, but if you spend it we cant….boo hoo…”
I often wonder that as the NWO plans stuff decades ahead ( like giving Taiwan to China as a done deal), whether the pan is to steal all our super and promise to give it back, like they did with the gold stored “safely” in fort knox in the 1930s…..which was then promptly stolen by the govt and never returned….
TAFKAS
What amazes me is that it was, supposedly, only $30bn withdrawn.
I’ll be surprised if the figure for superannuation withdrawals over the next 18 months doesn’t actually quadruple that figure, and I’m being conservative.
Quaint notions of retirement are all well and good when you are of the “essential” class but for large swathes of non-essentials forced retirement is now their reality.
Well said. I never read PVO’s articles because as you say he is ignorant and to boot is politically bias. He is a true example of the socialists who claim to be the elite.
The Prof gives wrongology a bad name. Give me Paul Kelly any day.
How did he get a gig at the Oz? Seems like a shallow lightweight. Connections no doubt.