Stoopid iz az Stoopid Duz

Peter Van Onselen. What more can be said.

This is what the Professor wrote in the Oz today.

In what can be described only as an awful public policy decision, the early access to super the Treasurer announced at the height of the pandemic has punched a $30bn hole in the retirement savings of Australians. The multiplier effect of what that will cost Australians retiring decades from now is off the charts.

The decision also has set a very dangerous precedent, which might mean future governments also find excuses to provide early access exceptions, further eroding super savings.

Allowing people to access their super early, with very limited oversight, is diminishing people’s capacity to live comfortably in retirement. The Coalition likes to talk about the burden national debt puts on future generations as a reason to try to reduce debt levels. The same logic should see them resist diminishing super savings as they have been. Doing so will put a bigger burden on future generations to fund state pension schemes for the many Australians who have eroded their super.