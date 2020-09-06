Elections have consequences Ann and Dan and others

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslaners.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has no interest in the economic consequences of his government’s policies on the rest of the country.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan does not want any east coast interlopers in his state, fat or not fat.

Fine. Here’s what TAFKAS reckons.

NSW taxes should only for be New South Welshers. And not just GST.

But if we start with the GST, NSW citizens have been subsidising the rest of the nation since the introduction of the GST.

With the exception of a brief period during the mining boom, Queensland has been a net receiver. Victoria has been historically and net payer, but now that the Victorian government has decimated its economy, it will likely be with its hands out like its southern neighbors in Tasmania.

You can’t have it both ways. If section 92 of the constitution means nothing to these premiers then NSW citizens should not underwrite their folly and profligacy.

In the old language, get stuffed.

Because the NSW government has not gone insane, there is still some commerce going on and GST being collected. Unlike in Victoria or Queensland. None of these tax receipts should go to other states, especially Queensland for whom its hospitals are only for Queenslanders (as an aside, does this mean that travel insurance with health cover is required for people who a privileged with the ability to venture over the border?).

Policies have consequences. Elections have consequences.

There is no doubt in TAFKAS’ mind that if these governments and their citizens needed to fully fund their own hospitals, job keeper, job seeker, etc, their Covid policies would be different.

We need to stop rewarding and incentivising bad behaviour. Let’s cut to the chase and start now.

If there was a Fairness in GST Distribution Party formed in NSW, TAFKAS reckons might get a Senate seat and with this seat or even seats, require the dissolution of the Commonwealth Grants Commission plus GST distribution in proportion to collection, in exchange for supporting any and all legislation. This does not need the states to agree. This is a political construct created by John Howard. It is well within the power of the Commonwealth to determine how to distribute the GST.

TAFKAS would vote for such a party.

We need to stop underwriting, subsidising and incentivising bad behaviour. If Australia is not a federation any more than it is not a federation. We don’t need Brussels on Lake Burley Griffin arbitrarily doling out favours with other people’s money.

Policies have consequences. Elections have consequences. Enough is enough.