Elections have consequences Ann and Dan and others

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland hospitals are only for Queenslaners.
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has no interest in the economic consequences of his government’s policies on the rest of the country.
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan does not want any east coast interlopers in his state, fat or not fat.
Fine. Here’s what TAFKAS reckons.
NSW taxes should only for be New South Welshers. And not just GST.
But if we start with the GST, NSW citizens have been subsidising the rest of the nation since the introduction of the GST.
With the exception of a brief period during the mining boom, Queensland has been a net receiver. Victoria has been historically and net payer, but now that the Victorian government has decimated its economy, it will likely be with its hands out like its southern neighbors in Tasmania.
You can’t have it both ways. If section 92 of the constitution means nothing to these premiers then NSW citizens should not underwrite their folly and profligacy.
In the old language, get stuffed.
Because the NSW government has not gone insane, there is still some commerce going on and GST being collected. Unlike in Victoria or Queensland. None of these tax receipts should go to other states, especially Queensland for whom its hospitals are only for Queenslanders (as an aside, does this mean that travel insurance with health cover is required for people who a privileged with the ability to venture over the border?).
Policies have consequences. Elections have consequences.
There is no doubt in TAFKAS’ mind that if these governments and their citizens needed to fully fund their own hospitals, job keeper, job seeker, etc, their Covid policies would be different.
We need to stop rewarding and incentivising bad behaviour. Let’s cut to the chase and start now.
If there was a Fairness in GST Distribution Party formed in NSW, TAFKAS reckons might get a Senate seat and with this seat or even seats, require the dissolution of the Commonwealth Grants Commission plus GST distribution in proportion to collection, in exchange for supporting any and all legislation. This does not need the states to agree. This is a political construct created by John Howard. It is well within the power of the Commonwealth to determine how to distribute the GST.
TAFKAS would vote for such a party.
We need to stop underwriting, subsidising and incentivising bad behaviour. If Australia is not a federation any more than it is not a federation. We don’t need Brussels on Lake Burley Griffin arbitrarily doling out favours with other people’s money.
Policies have consequences. Elections have consequences. Enough is enough.
If Premiers tear up the Constitution, we no longer have a Federation, simple as that.
In future “Australia” will revert to the name of a Continent, not a political entity.
Better start figuring out how to constitute a defence force for each, now separate, country.
AFAIK Dan tore up the Constitution with his plague and road deal with the CCP.
Communists have always freeloaded. It’s the only way communism can keep afloat. First pilfer the rich, and other rich and innovative countries. Then pilfer the poor, because they are richer. Then just steal whatever is left and concentrate it in the hands of party members. Then kill off your competition in the party and steal what they had. Finally no-one has anything, and everyone is equal.
Nice GST graph. Starts many years before there was GST. Made by the global warming people?
It’s a pity that one of the few decent ideas Turnbull had – should we think about returning to the states some of the income tax powers they ‘temporarily’ assigned to the Commonwealth in 1941? – got howled down. I’d like to see some of these sawdust Caesars made accountable to their own voters for the level of taxes and services, instead of perpetually blaming Canberra and the rest of the country. And if done properly it would cut out a lot of duplication and inefficiency.
Hopefully Covid will cause people to have a long hard look at many aspects of the Federation. And throw the Senate in there for good measure.
Hallelujah TAFKAS. Someone has said it. The PM is not powerless and needs to start some sabre rattling with the $133 billion he distributes to the States. Decimate your economies and we will not prop you up. Set a specific date and start withdrawing funds according to how quickly States reopen to allow their citizens to survive. This is a scorched earth policy here in Victoria. Help.
Socialists always behave badly. It’s in their DNA. And they always want other people’s money. Mob of stinkers. No one with a shred of patriotism would vote for them.
What Old Lefty said.
How about we subtract JobKeeper payments from future GST distributions.
Q
After today’s announcements, Prem. Andrews has basically said that economies are only for Queenslanders as well. Help.