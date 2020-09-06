Victoria Police now intimidating journalists

#BREAKING: I was violently ARRESTED today while covering the lockdown protest in Melbourne for @RebelNewsOnline.
It seems like JOURNALISTS aren't even safe anymore in Victoria.
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 5, 2020
Victoria Police now intimidating wrongthink journalists
Avi is on “the list”.
unfortunately THIS is what needs to happen to Journalists to wake them the fuck up.
Shameful and illlegal.
Victorian police intimidated journalists over Lawyer X.
Yes – I thought that was very telling.
Victoria Police has a list.
Who is on the list?
Who complied that list?
What happens to people on the list?
Seems to me Dan is well-aligned with the plan. It is not just China of course, but China is the model and a primary player:
‘It is my opinion that there are multiple plans to take this global reset forward, and that if one particular effort fails, another will quickly be launched in its place. This long-planned coup is multifaceted and, as I see it, the completion of this usurpation of all liberty is set to finish by the spring and summer of 2021. This fall and winter will be deadly as the controllers go all out to gain total control. They want their “Dark Winter,” and are willing to do whatever it takes to gain and hold power.’ https://www.garydbarnett.com/subscriber-update/
After the surprise of Nov 2016 they decided to reveal their hand. Mistake.
Trouble is, it seems that in polls half of Victorians support the Victatorship governments stalinesque response: https://www.businessinsider.com.au/victoria-stage-four-lockdown-extension-jobkeeper-2020-8 (source only).
How do you defeat an anti-people regime which is supported by a large proportion of “the people”?
George Pell still on “the list”?
a real journalist whose story below is ignored by the MSM:
Youtube: 41m19s: 4 Sept: RIDING THE DRAGON: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets (Full Documentary)
by Peter Schweizer (author “Clinton Cash”)
Uncover the secret world of Joe Biden and his family’s relationship to China and the sinister business deals that enriched them at America’s expense…
The Hunchback that stole Christmas
“Plod’s making a list, Plod’s checking it twice. Plod’s going to find out who’s naughty or nice.”
Where are the great Victorians speaking out? Bill Lawry, Shane Warne. I can’t hear you.
As he was being arrested didn’t Avi say they had check his press ID and let him into the area ? If so on what grounds arrested ? So who else did they visit at home late at night and why.
Then to follow up with home visit is disgraceful. However no surprise as Dictator Dan has got the police he knows he can rely on. Although I am not in VIC don’t seem to hear much from the Chief Commissioner or even a Deputy. Mainly Cornelius Asst Commissioner. Isn’t he the one with the legal and ethical standards background ?
I have watched plenty of Avi’s YouTube posts and no problem with his technique. Unless of course you don’t want to look a fool.
Good on Sinc for starting this thread.
Dan’s got a little list
The Mikado
@ Some History-
More along the lines of the Lord High Executioner; 😉
And they’ll none of them be missed, they’ll none of them be missed…
Beat me to it, Pete!
Dunno if a good sign, or that we are all equally cynical…🤔
Oz Opera; “woke” as usual, but you get the idea.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NLV24qTnlg
OK, lock-down lyricists, go for it! Or, is that “incitement”?
Hard to tell, when the “law” is a rolling, “street-theatre” improvisation; with guns and batons.
How much has the CCP infiltrated the Victorian Police Force? They definitely have the treacherous traitor dictating what can and cannot be done in Victoria in their hand.
Cyrus Parsa has been tracking the CCP for years. Given half a chance, they will cut you up for organ transplants. Still, he has foiled their intimidation of him.
The murderous mongrel Daniel Michael Andrews needs to be called for the callous cold-hearted communist ….. that he is…..so, too, the pathetic Victorian Police. The bully boys in blue are only too willing to give it you….just doing their job….What?….cleaning up the crime committed by wayward youth terrorizing shopping precincts and invading homes….letting BLM marches happen….but fining people who happened to take their masks off because they feel dizzy due to the build up of CO2….treating a pregnant woman, not wearing a face covering, as if she were an international terrorist for an innocuous post on Facebook….intimidating people in the middle of the night. Real heroes!…. these contemptible corrupt Chinese communist controlled cops.