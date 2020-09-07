Australia has been pursuing an elimination strategy not suppression strategy

Remember all that talk in March and April about shifting the curve, about buying time to ensure that the public health system didn’t collapse? Well, it was all a lie.

Australia has been pursuing a COVID elimination strategy.

It turns out that the modelling that the Victorian government has been using was quietly published in the Medical Journal of Australia a few days ago. As always I found that reading the actual modelling (or how it was done) revealed far more information than the government had been saying.

What particularly jumped out at me was this:

Society has largely rejected a mitigation response because of concerns about the likely high morbidity and mortality arising from such a response. On 24 July, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended “that the goal for Australia is to have no community transmission of COVID-19” (3), and on the same day Prime Minister Scott Morrison accepted and affirmed this recommendation, stating “The goal of that is obviously, and has always been no community transmission” (4).

Very broad use of the word “Society” in that sentence. Society is a word that should always make us all very suspicious. The very next sentence tells us who “society” is in this context: the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.

A committee.

Had you ever heard of this committee? Perhaps voted for the membership of this committee? To be fair, maybe the committee is a subset of the elected national Parliament who make recommendations to our elected representatives?

Well, no.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is the key decision making committee for health emergencies. It is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer.

So where are the minutes of this decision making body, the transcript of discussion – the Parliament has Hansard – or the papers they generated, the list of expert witnesses …

Then we are told that Scott Morrison agreed to this – from the press conference of that same day (emphasis added).

A couple of other points that were agreed on today was an affirmation of the suppression strategy that we’ve been working to nationally now for many, many months from the outset. The goal of that is obviously, and has always been no community transmission.

Zero is not suppression. Zero is elimination.

To be fair – maybe Morrison doesn’t understand that zero community transmission is elimination and not suppression. Maybe that the suppression and elimination strategy converge at zero never occurred to him. Zero community transmission at face-value sounds very plausible.

The bottom line is this – the unelected medical experts who now run Australia have been on a frolic of their own since the very beginning. The question is whether they convinced the politicians that elimination was the way to go from day 1, or whether they hoodwinked the politicians from day 1.