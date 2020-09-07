Australia has been pursuing an elimination strategy not suppression strategy

Remember all that talk in March and April about shifting the curve, about buying time to ensure that the public health system didn’t collapse? Well, it was all a lie.
Australia has been pursuing a COVID elimination strategy.
It turns out that the modelling that the Victorian government has been using was quietly published in the Medical Journal of Australia a few days ago. As always I found that reading the actual modelling (or how it was done) revealed far more information than the government had been saying.
What particularly jumped out at me was this:
Society has largely rejected a mitigation response because of concerns about the likely high morbidity and mortality arising from such a response. On 24 July, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee recommended “that the goal for Australia is to have no community transmission of COVID-19” (3), and on the same day Prime Minister Scott Morrison accepted and affirmed this recommendation, stating “The goal of that is obviously, and has always been no community transmission” (4).
Very broad use of the word “Society” in that sentence. Society is a word that should always make us all very suspicious. The very next sentence tells us who “society” is in this context: the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.
A committee.
Had you ever heard of this committee? Perhaps voted for the membership of this committee? To be fair, maybe the committee is a subset of the elected national Parliament who make recommendations to our elected representatives?
The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is the key decision making committee for health emergencies. It is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer.
So where are the minutes of this decision making body, the transcript of discussion – the Parliament has Hansard – or the papers they generated, the list of expert witnesses …
Then we are told that Scott Morrison agreed to this – from the press conference of that same day (emphasis added).
A couple of other points that were agreed on today was an affirmation of the suppression strategy that we’ve been working to nationally now for many, many months from the outset. The goal of that is obviously, and has always been no community transmission.
Zero is not suppression. Zero is elimination.
To be fair – maybe Morrison doesn’t understand that zero community transmission is elimination and not suppression. Maybe that the suppression and elimination strategy converge at zero never occurred to him. Zero community transmission at face-value sounds very plausible.
The bottom line is this – the unelected medical experts who now run Australia have been on a frolic of their own since the very beginning. The question is whether they convinced the politicians that elimination was the way to go from day 1, or whether they hoodwinked the politicians from day 1.
So Australia has a Pandemic Plan Published August 2019 and Australia does not seem to be following It . WHY?
Australian Health
Management Plan for
Pandemic Influenza
A H M P P I
August 2019
https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/519F9392797E2DDCCA257D47001B9948/$File/w-AHMPPI-2019.PDF
Note this is the government’s own pandemic plan and this is how they rank the severity and expected responses.
It shows how amazingly disproportionate what’s going on is.
Scenario one’
If clinical severity is low
The majority of cases are likely to experience mild to moderate clinical features. People in at-risk groups
may experience more severe illness. Strategies to support at-risk groups may be required (e.g. aged care,
infants, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, remote communities). At the peak of the pandemic,
and increasingly when transmissibility is higher, primary care and hospital services are likely to be stretched to coping capacity in areas associated with respiratory illness and acute care. Existing legislation is likely to be sufficient to support activities. The level of impact on the community may be similar to severe seasonal influenza or the H1N1 pandemic 2009.
……..
Scenario two
If clinical severity is moderate
Young healthy people and people in at-risk groups may experience severe illness. The number of people
presenting for medical care is likely to be higher than for severe seasonal influenza and primary care and
hospital services will be under severe pressure, particularly in areas associated with respiratory illness and
acute care. Non-urgent procedures and activities will need to be scaled back. Surge staffing and alternate
models of clinical care, such as flu clinics may need to be employed to cope with increased demands
for healthcare. Pressure on health services will be more intense, rise more quickly and peak earlier as the
transmissibility of the disease increases. Healthcare staff may themselves be ill or have to care for ill family members, further exacerbating pressures on healthcare providers. Additional strategies to support at-risk groups may be required (e.g. aged care, infants, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, remote communities). Pandemic emergency legislation may be needed to support
pandemic specific activities. The level of impact may be similar to the 1957 H2N2 Asian flu.
….
Scenario three
If clinical severity is high
Widespread severe illness will cause concern and challenge the capacity of the health sector. Areas such as
primary care, acute care, pharmacies, nurse practitioners and aged care facilities will be stretched to capacity to support essential care requirements. Heavy prioritisation will be essential within hospitals to maintain essential services and mortuary services will be under pressure. The demand for specialist equipment and personnel is likely to challenge capacity. Pressure on health services will be more intense, rise more quickly and peak earlier as the transmissibility of the disease increases. Healthcare staff may themselves be ill or have to care for ill family members, further exacerbating pressures on healthcare providers. AHMPPI 23
Secondary care services, such as blood services and diagnostic services will be challenged to maintain
capacities and the community focus will be on maintaining essential services. Pandemic emergency legislation may be needed to support pandemic specific activities. The level of impact may be similar to that of the 1918
H1N1 Spanish flu.
Lets look at the conditions mentioned by their fatality rate/ease of transmission.
Hong Kong Flu (1968 Influenza Pandemic)
Pandemic Influenza Outbreak-Finish Time Death toll Subtype involved
Russian Flu 1889–1890 1 million possibly H2N2
Spanish Flu 1918–1920 50 million H1N1
Asian Flu 1957–1958 1.5 to 2 million H2N2
Hong Kong Flu 1968–1969 1 million H3N2
Swine Flu 2009–2010 over 18,209 novel H1N1
Now where on that list would you put our little virus that could? – between Asian and Hong Kong Flu
A bit more – Comment from someone who had highlighted the existence of this report
There are some gems in that document such as this
B13: Internal travel restrictions (restriction of travel across state or territory borders, or within
certain areas of a state or territory, either to protect remote communities or to isolate areas
with higher rates of exposure)
Application
Not recommended in general as benefits are likely to be minor.
…
SD1: Proactive school closure
Application
Not generally recommended, however could be considered when there is evidence of high clinical severity and/or high
transmissibility specifically in children. The level of disruption is likely to outweigh benefits.
…
SD2: Reactive school closure
Application
Not recommended unless the disease has high clinical severity or children are a group at risk of complications.
…
SD3: Workplace closure
Application
Not generally recommended. Although some specific workplaces may be able to accommodate closure, it is unlikely that a large
enough percentage could participate to significantly affect the pandemic’s impact. This measure is only relevant if clinical severity is moderate to high.
…
SD5: Cancellation of mass gatherings
Application
Not generally recommended, however, may be considered if the disease has a high clinical severity rate and moderate to high transmissibility, at certain stages in the progress of the pandemic.
….
SD8: Contact tracing
Application
Important part of initial enhanced surveillance activities. If it is aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality, consider if clinical severity is high.
…
P2: Antivirals for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) of contacts4
Application
Recommended during the Initial Action stage within available resources.
(I am very much unaware if this has been done as standard practice)
….
So we are told they are acting on science & according to our health gurus plans.
Here it is, the 2019 “how to guide” for a pandemic, and they appear to have completely disregarded whole swathes of their own planning.
Just mission drift as a result of profoundly dumb people being in charge.
Risk Management: who will protect us from The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee?
More likely is that the ‘experts’ followed directions, however irrational, from their political paymasters.
Nice catch.
I think it was ‘true’ for a very brief period – back in the OMG!!-Italy!! days.
The $64 trillion question is not whether it became a grotesque lie (it did) but why.
Once the state (or states, plural) decided to shut down the economy – once that was done – there was no turning back, politically. They had to go all in with the ‘necessity’ of their ‘tough measures.’ The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee and all of its allied medical bureaucratic bodies had to protect themselves from the ignominy, legal consequences and reputational catastrophe of the truth getting out. Everything that’s happened in this country in the ‘fight’ against COVID-19 for at least three months has been – for all intents and purposes – a cover-up. The state has even used the police to ensure no grassroots movement of realisation and accountability ever gets off the ground.
This is the most shameful and terrifying episode in the nation’s political history. And I’m not sure what has been broken can ever be re-assembled. The police state has ratcheted itself into normality and will not be re-leashed.
At the risk of incurring a sunk cost fallacy (gulp)…
…since we’ve already paid grandly for total elimination, shouldn’t we stay the course and try to actually get what we paid for?
It should be as easy as slip, slop, slap.
Slip on a mask, slop on some sanitiser, and slap a Premier.
The knowledge of how to effectively treat the symptoms (Zinc+HCQ/Robitussin/corticosteroids) is now so widespread that it must be only through politically correct withholding of treatment that anyone in Victoria still ends up in an ICU because of this thing. The main payoff of elimination is not really
saving livespostponing deaths because even without a vaccine we can already do that with cheap drugs and probably no hospital overflow. The payoff of elimination now is the avoidance of mild heart damage and other long term health impacts which are still being discovered in survivors of SARS-CoV-2.
Indeed. And on Saturday, Terry McCrann has a reasonably comprehensive article in the Australian, ScoMo and Andrews share the ‘big lie’ honours, to which I added a comment to the effect that it is the excess deaths that would should be looking at to determine if there really is a pandemic. Then, I stated simply that there have been no excess deaths anywhere in the world as a result of this panic (not pandemic), none whatsoever and that the bureaucrats and politicians of all political persuasions are equally culpable in the dystopia that the have inflicted. I added that they all should be held to account but doubted that there would be any way in which justice could be served.
Apparently my comment was too much and did not appear. Should anyone be surprised? (Rhetorical question).