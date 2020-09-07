Here’s my plan

Reported just under 30 minutes ago in the AFR (Sep 7, 2020 – 5.24pm):

ANZ boss Shayne Elliott says the bank will drop carbon-heavy business customers if they repeatedly refuse to develop a plan to deal with climate change risk. The bank has asked its 100 biggest-emitting business customers, in sectors such as energy, transport, construction and agriculture, to provide a low-carbon transition plan by 2021.

If TAFKAS was running one of these businesses, his low-carbon transition plan would be to dump ANZ as its bank.

ANZ is a Melbourne based and a significant proportion of its portfolio is in Victoria. It takes real hide, chutzpah and audacity to dump paying and employing customers a time when its local business customers are being decimated and property prices are in steep decline.

No doubt this is the confidence that comes from having the RBA buy any garbage on its balance sheet and being implicitly guaranteed by the Australian tax papers.

Banks are in the business of assessing and lending against credit risk. If this stunt was about that, it would be done more carefully and discretely.

This carbon transition plan crap is nothing more than a political stunt to ingratiate itself with the wokey woke crowd. A stunt by the bank, by the way, chaired by Gonksi Plan Man himself.

According to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott:

If you’re in one of those industries and you’re not even thinking about it, or you’re dismissive … we would have massive concerns about the viability of that business. Therefore I think good old-fashioned prudent banking says we should find a way to move away from that customer, and that’s what we are willing to do.

Works both ways mate. Works both ways. Customers will also find a way to move away from ANZ.