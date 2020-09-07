Here’s my plan

Reported just under 30 minutes ago in the AFR (Sep 7, 2020 – 5.24pm):
ANZ boss Shayne Elliott says the bank will drop carbon-heavy business customers if they repeatedly refuse to develop a plan to deal with climate change risk.
The bank has asked its 100 biggest-emitting business customers, in sectors such as energy, transport, construction and agriculture, to provide a low-carbon transition plan by 2021.
If TAFKAS was running one of these businesses, his low-carbon transition plan would be to dump ANZ as its bank.
ANZ is a Melbourne based and a significant proportion of its portfolio is in Victoria. It takes real hide, chutzpah and audacity to dump paying and employing customers a time when its local business customers are being decimated and property prices are in steep decline.
No doubt this is the confidence that comes from having the RBA buy any garbage on its balance sheet and being implicitly guaranteed by the Australian tax papers.
Banks are in the business of assessing and lending against credit risk. If this stunt was about that, it would be done more carefully and discretely.
This carbon transition plan crap is nothing more than a political stunt to ingratiate itself with the wokey woke crowd. A stunt by the bank, by the way, chaired by Gonksi Plan Man himself.
According to ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott:
If you’re in one of those industries and you’re not even thinking about it, or you’re dismissive … we would have massive concerns about the viability of that business. Therefore I think good old-fashioned prudent banking says we should find a way to move away from that customer, and that’s what we are willing to do.
Works both ways mate. Works both ways. Customers will also find a way to move away from ANZ.
They must have looked at their customer list and found they didn’t have many. They won’t have any at all shortly.
TAKFAS GOLD!
Do the ANZ climate team use the same modelling Dan and the Victoria Health Dept use to model Epidemiology?
VIC needs a new Supercomputer.
I’m an ANZ customer. That said, it’s nothing but deposits, transactions and stockbroking I use them for. Given I don’t owe them anything they probably don’t want me as a customer anymore. Which now sounds like a happy coincidence.
Stupid or evil or both? All the banks here seem to be right on board with this hoax.
Gonski seems to be everywhere- is business talent that thin on the ground now? Is Henry still at the NAB?
go woke – go broke.
What an utter nerve! On what outer planet of the galaxy do you have to inhabit for you to ever imagine you can tell privately owned business run by your customers to provide you with a climate change plan?
I’d be tempted to submit 1000 pages of cliched rubbish for their image change team to wade through just before I move to another less interfering, more customer friendly financial institution.
Which could prove tricky in the current state of banking affairs.
This is what happens when you remove local input to lending decisions – some head-office ABC listener moron who’s never spoken to a customer themselves creates a policy like this.
Hey ANZ – get woke, go broke. It’s the new thing.
“…move to another less interfering, more customer friendly financial institution.”
Dunno if they’ve changed Megs, but a decade or more ago BankWest was pretty good for business customers.
If I owned their shares, I’d be rethinking that position, too.
Seems like their focus is not on your returns.
They didn’t pay a dividend either. Is that correct? I’m sure shareholders were thrilled.
Build your own Dan Andrews supercomputer
They’re paying 25 cents a share at the end of the month.
From previous, aren’t Aussie banks pissants who chiefly lend for home mortgages?
ok down from 80 cents.
Dumped the bastards when they went after Maria Folau.
There are alternatives. Divest this sinking ship.
“What an utter nerve! On what outer planet of the galaxy do you have to inhabit for you to ever…”
Megan, love your writing. On reading your first line, my mind instantly finished it with – “be free of Climate-Change and all the fakers who are forever pushing it.”
That’s exactly what everyone will do anyway. But you’ll also be required to provide compliance reports and updates and plans and inspection logs and will have to hire the staff or the consultancy to do all this. The consultancy will come well recommended by ANZ since they helped write the policy in the first place. This cost falls on everyone but disproportionately in smaller enterprises.
Which is what I understand about TAFKAS’s excellent dictum that “complexity of regulation is a subsidy from small business to big business”.
I like your posts ,but have you put this plan of yours through the SUPER COMPUTER.
meh….. last gasps of a dying industry anyhews. Decentralised ‘peer to peer’ finance via the blockchain has the potential to replace the entire industry in the not so distant future. It may not be this event, it might be the next, or the next, but at some point, if they make it too hard for their customers, alternatives are coming.
This is called Gilletting your customer base. And doesn’t that work well?
:sigh:……..
Any investment/super funds out there that specifically invest in all the “naughty” things like fossil fuels and mineral processing? I’ll be making the move if someone can point me in the right direction.
I am out, if I can work out how to extricate myself from ANZ Share Inversting easily. Anyone know a better one?