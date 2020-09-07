The insane and the invisible

The insane is obvious. The invisible is the Liberal Leader of the Opposition in Victoria, in fact virtually the entire Liberal Party within the state. The whole world can see what a massive disaster is unfolding. This however is the mealy-mouthed pusillanimous statement produced by the Victorian Opposition about the arrest of a woman in Ballarat for her Facebook notice of an impending protest that the entire world has been condemning:

Thursday 3 September 2020 Statement from Shadow Minister for Police & Community Safety Victorians across the state have been deeply concerned by footage of the arrest of a woman in Miners Rest on charges of incitement relating to a planned anti-lockdown protested in Ballarat on Saturday. Victoria Police continue to perform an outstanding job in difficult circumstances yet the community rightly expects consistency of enforcement and everyone to be treated equally before the law. This arrest stands in clear contrast the Andrews Labor Governments green light to 10,000 Black Lives Matter protesters in June and 250 CFMMEU members protesting at a Hawthorn East worksite in July, events which sent a clear signal to every Victorian that it is ok to protest as long as it is not against Premier Daniel Andrews. Current COVID-19 restrictions are in place to protect the health and safety of the community. With new COVID-19 cases remaining stubbornly high and more Victorian lives and livelihoods lost every day – no one should be protesting in public or encouraging others to deliberately breach the Chief Health Officers directions. This incident has demonstrated an unacceptable inconsistency in the enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions and Daniel Andrews must now answer why it is one set of rules for left-wing and union protesters and another set for anyone critical of his government.

This is near on the most cowardly statement I have ever seen from any opposition in my life anywhere over an issue that should be infuriating anyone with a liberal soul. This is what allows Daniel Andrews to get away with murder. Where’s the outrage? Where’s the fury? Where is the defence of our freedoms? Where’s the condemnation of the grossly disproportionate actions taken by the Andrews Labor Government?

The Liberal Party owns this disaster almost as much as Labor for its profound weakness and its clear inability, as with Daniel Andrews, to understand any of the issues which are infuriating at least half the state and millions more in the rest of Australia never mind everywhere else.