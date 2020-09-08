Liberty Quote
If the political classes are now all so worried about how taxes hit the poor, lowering tax on tobacco & booze must be a very high priority.— Mark Littlewood
-
Recent Comments
- min on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Terry on Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- MatrixTransform on Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- mh on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Bronson on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- min on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Bruce in WA on Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- bollux on Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- Arky on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Bronson on Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- mem on Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- feelthebern on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- min on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Chris M on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Makka on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Ozman on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- egg_ on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Kneel on Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- woolfe on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- mindfree on Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- BrettW on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- cuckoo on Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: September 5, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
- Shut.It.Down – this time, the United Nations
- Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus
- Interesting times in the energy debate
- Here’s my plan
- What do statistics have to do with it?
- Get with the program Daniel!
- Australia has been pursuing an elimination strategy not suppression strategy
- The moment a man realises his wife needs institutional care
- Double standards on picket lines
- The insane and the invisible
- Elections have consequences Ann and Dan and others
- George Orwell on the prevention of telling the truth
- Victoria Police now intimidating journalists
- Stoopid iz az Stoopid Duz
- My life matters
- First Cardimona and now David Bidstrup, stepping out…
- Open Forum: September 5, 2020
- Margaret Thatcher on global warming
- Victorians in distress
- Liberty quote
- Ruining you is just the aim
- In Defense of Looting
- Pregnant Women Matter?
- Channeling Victoria
- Mornings in Melbourne
- COVID Stockholm syndrome
- Government in every nook and cranny
- The Placido Domingo of Treasurers
- Central Planning – OzStyle
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd
This entry was posted in COVID-19, Oppressive government. Bookmark the permalink.
Not totalitarian enough for the Age crowd.
Probably not – Dan isn’t left-wing enough, despite his reasonable attempt to being the next Joseph Stalin!
Apparently it’s LNP bots swinging the no vote.:)
I guess the sheeple aren’t as quite sheepley as some thought.
DANDEMIC DAN recieved messages of congratulation from his brothers in marxist fascism in China ,North Korea , Cuba ,Venezuela and Zimbabwe ,made him feel he does not walk alone .
Seems people are fronting up at psychiatric units suffering from the effects of the Chinese Biowar Attack , many of the of middle class origin ,are the snowflakes melting in their own bullshit ?
Probably woukdnt hurt to test DANDEMIC DANS psychiatric capabilities ,the stress of being a dictator my affect him it affected the other socialists ,Hitler, Stalin , Mao , Korea Kims , PolPot , Mugabe ,Castro ,Guevarra etc etc etc . Come on Man I dont need no test as the demented one said .
The vast bulk of the 31.4% yes were Chinese bots.
B-but channel Nein news last night assured me that their polling showed (from memory) 71 percent of ‘Victorians’ in favour of Dan’s lockdown. How can this be?
Nothing like a pole to slide down. Take your pick! No dirty dan cing though.
Mao Tse Dan wanted his Chinese immigrant people to feel at home so much he brought the Hong Kong police to Melbourne.
The same reason Hitler was popular ,fear , black shirts and vague promises . One thing I can guarantee not Stockholm Syndrome as not known back in the Reich days but Hitler sure was popular as seen in Triumph of the Will.
Blue polls for Dan or is that poll blues?
700,000 turned up in Nuremberg in 1935 to cheer Hitler