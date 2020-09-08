Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd

Posted on 12:01 pm, September 8, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

11 Responses to Dan the man has lost The Age twitter crowd

  1. Infidel Tiger King
    #3576962, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:05 pm

    Not totalitarian enough for the Age crowd.

  2. The BigBlueCat
    #3576965, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:08 pm

    Probably not – Dan isn’t left-wing enough, despite his reasonable attempt to being the next Joseph Stalin!

  3. notafan
    #3576969, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:10 pm

    Apparently it’s LNP bots swinging the no vote.:)

    I guess the sheeple aren’t as quite sheepley as some thought.

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3576998, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:22 pm

    DANDEMIC DAN recieved messages of congratulation from his brothers in marxist fascism in China ,North Korea , Cuba ,Venezuela and Zimbabwe ,made him feel he does not walk alone .
    Seems people are fronting up at psychiatric units suffering from the effects of the Chinese Biowar Attack , many of the of middle class origin ,are the snowflakes melting in their own bullshit ?
    Probably woukdnt hurt to test DANDEMIC DANS psychiatric capabilities ,the stress of being a dictator my affect him it affected the other socialists ,Hitler, Stalin , Mao , Korea Kims , PolPot , Mugabe ,Castro ,Guevarra etc etc etc . Come on Man I dont need no test as the demented one said .

  5. JC
    #3577005, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:25 pm

    The vast bulk of the 31.4% yes were Chinese bots.

  6. cuckoo
    #3577010, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:28 pm

    B-but channel Nein news last night assured me that their polling showed (from memory) 71 percent of ‘Victorians’ in favour of Dan’s lockdown. How can this be?

  7. Ozman
    #3577019, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Nothing like a pole to slide down. Take your pick! No dirty dan cing though.

  8. Chris M
    #3577022, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    Mao Tse Dan wanted his Chinese immigrant people to feel at home so much he brought the Hong Kong police to Melbourne.

  9. min
    #3577031, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:37 pm

    The same reason Hitler was popular ,fear , black shirts and vague promises . One thing I can guarantee not Stockholm Syndrome as not known back in the Reich days but Hitler sure was popular as seen in Triumph of the Will.

  10. Bronson
    #3577032, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Blue polls for Dan or is that poll blues?

  11. min
    #3577037, posted on September 8, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    700,000 turned up in Nuremberg in 1935 to cheer Hitler

