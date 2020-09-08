Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus

This is from Ronald Reagan:
“How do you tell a Communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.”
Just came across the quote at Ace of Spades. Had said something similar just a few days before: Ruining you is just the aim:
What seems essential for the future is that everyone becomes educated in the Leninist addition to Marxism. Lenin added into the mix how the capitalist system could be overthrown. He was a strategist. We are watching Leninist practice before our eyes.
And where we are watching all of this is in the State of Victoria. Daniel Andrews is a far-left loon. He is the leader of the Socialist-Left in Victoria. His aim in life is to bring down the capitalist system and replace it with a socialist centrally planned economy. If you understood Marx and Lenin, this would be as obvious as the morning dew. Daniel Andrews does not care about protecting the population from Covid. To believe anything he is doing is designed to protect us from this virus means you are ignorant of how a modern Marxist thinks.
I read the papers today which are filled with puzzled queries about what Andrews is up to. For example: Low blow: Covid goal too hard, says WHO adviser Dale Fisher.
A senior World Health Organisation adviser has warned that Victoria’s targets for easing lockdown are “very challenging” and the state should instead boost its capacity to manage outbreaks to live with higher infection rates.
Actually, as a means of dealing with this receding danger, what Andrews is up to is insane. As a means to damage our market economy, what he is doing is made to order. It is good news that the Prime Minister is no longer willing to put up with this any longer. Whether he is onto Andrews’ deeper aims I cannot say, but unless you understand Marxist theory and practice, you will not understand what is being deliberately done.
Surely not that nice Mr Andrews. If that’s how you think, it’s time you followed up on Reagan’s advice. The certainty is that Dan is not going to explain all this to you himself.
While Chairman Dan has a good chance of destroying the Victoristan economy, it’s unlikely that the other states will follow in his footsteps. Also, he won’t be able to turn Victoristan into North Korea with an armed border.
He will, on the other hand, become a very useful example of what not to follow. Something good may eventually arise from the ashes of a once great state.
Breaking news!
I understand that Premier Dan Andrews has released new guidelines for Victoria’s businesses looking to reopen, saying that the state will only begin to lift lock-downs once a cure for death itself has been found.
“Once we have beaten the last enemy, death itself, we can slowly begin to reopen over a 40-year period,” Andrews allegedly said at a press conference Tuesday. “Cities that report even one death for any reason will be forced to keep closures in place indefinitely, until we have answered the eternal question of how to reverse aging and ensure no one can die ever again.”
(with acknowledgements to Babylonbee)
bemused
#3576939, posted on September 8, 2020 at 11:48 am
Something good may eventually arise from the ashes of a once great state.
The Phoenix rises. But not exactly as predicted in the Economist of 1988.
We are watching Leninist practice before our eyes.
Ain’t this the truth!
If you boot a lunatic out of an aircraft over the sea, how far out do you have to be before Australian law does not apply. Asking for a retired South Anerican general hiding in Melbourne.
Stupid, malevolent, hating anyone he sees as a hindrance, indifferent even to his own supporters as long as they can be fooled, interested only in his own advancement, willing to stoop to any brutality or dishonesty to get his own way…
But I’m not sure Dan is intelligent enough to plan something like using the virus to reshape society.
Maybe I’m wrong. Or maybe he’s getting instructions from Beijing.
Anyway these are second order issues. The important thing is to get him and his clown troupe out of power.
“What is good in life, Dan?”
“To lock up my enemies and watch old people die in aged care home”
It has been clear for quite a while that Dan’s Plan is the shutdown of any vestige of true capitalism. Only the state can take whatever is produced and dispense proceeds according to State whims.
Unfortunately, I am more and more fearful that Morrison and Libs / Feds are complicit.
After all, it is the Feds who now pay the “living wages” and will continue to do so regardless of the consequences in Victoria.
https://catallaxyfiles.com/2020/09/05/open-forum-september-5-2020/comment-page-12/#comment-3576427
I posted this last night Steve
There are 636 people with the virus active in aged care and a further 16 active aged home care.These people are all dying of something, Let’s assume about 1/3 will be attributed to CV19 and 8 of these die per day. That is 28 days of continued deaths. Now presume that 2 people per day in aged care catch it. And then work out Dan’s targets and we are locked up for an awfully long tome but like a dog chasing its tail we will go round in circles.
If he wants to be Mussolini, he should meet the same fate.
If Maximum Leader is run a command economy, he’s gonna need a bigger Super Computer
Keep on complaining you Viktorians. Let’s see, it’s a democracy with a constitutional right to vote and to protest.
You have a leader who has ‘suspended’ both these rights and many, many others – you can’t move about freely, you can’t speak your mind fully, you can’t leave or his large and very loyal force of well paid and armed thugs will heavily fine or bash you as they track your daily movements with cameras.
Hmm, what to do… complain eh? But only in a subdued, careful Melbourne gentleman manner of course.