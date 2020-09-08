Daniel Andrews’ aim is to destroy capitalism not protect us from a virus

This is from Ronald Reagan:

“How do you tell a Communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.”

Just came across the quote at Ace of Spades. Had said something similar just a few days before: Ruining you is just the aim:

What seems essential for the future is that everyone becomes educated in the Leninist addition to Marxism. Lenin added into the mix how the capitalist system could be overthrown. He was a strategist. We are watching Leninist practice before our eyes.

And where we are watching all of this is in the State of Victoria. Daniel Andrews is a far-left loon. He is the leader of the Socialist-Left in Victoria. His aim in life is to bring down the capitalist system and replace it with a socialist centrally planned economy. If you understood Marx and Lenin, this would be as obvious as the morning dew. Daniel Andrews does not care about protecting the population from Covid. To believe anything he is doing is designed to protect us from this virus means you are ignorant of how a modern Marxist thinks.

I read the papers today which are filled with puzzled queries about what Andrews is up to. For example: Low blow: Covid goal too hard, says WHO adviser Dale Fisher.

A senior World Health Organisation adviser has warned that Victoria’s targets for easing lockdown are “very challenging” and the state should instead boost its capacity to manage outbreaks to live with higher infection rates.

Actually, as a means of dealing with this receding danger, what Andrews is up to is insane. As a means to damage our market economy, what he is doing is made to order. It is good news that the Prime Minister is no longer willing to put up with this any longer. Whether he is onto Andrews’ deeper aims I cannot say, but unless you understand Marxist theory and practice, you will not understand what is being deliberately done.

Surely not that nice Mr Andrews. If that’s how you think, it’s time you followed up on Reagan’s advice. The certainty is that Dan is not going to explain all this to you himself.